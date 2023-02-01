Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Say Goodbye To Your Local Best Buy: Retail Giant To Close Multiple Locations In MarchTy D.Saint Joseph, MO
Tennessee witness says rectangle-shaped object followed him along I-75Roger MarshLafollette, TN
A Dandridge Postal Worker is Receiving the 'Postmaster General Hero Award' For Helping Stop a Scam on an Elderly WomanZack LoveDandridge, TN
Popular electronics retailer closing two locations in TennesseeAsh JurbergFarragut, TN
Popular Retailer is Closing Several Stores in the CountryBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
Related
One driver dead after I-40 crash in Knoxville
The Knoxville Police Department a two-car crash on I-40 that left one person dead Wednesday.
WATE
Arrest made after pursuit caught on camera
A fugitive is currently in custody after a chase in Loudon County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. A fugitive is currently in custody after a chase in Loudon County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m.
WATE
Knoxville apartment fire update
A South Knoxville apartment building sustained heavy damage after a fire started near a bed Wednesday afternoon, according to Knoxville Fire Department Asst. Chief Mark Wilbanks. Knoxville apartment fire update. A South Knoxville apartment building sustained heavy damage after a fire started near a bed Wednesday afternoon, according to Knoxville...
WATE
Moldy lemons found at Knoxville diner
The grade is a 75 at Alice's Diner located at 4405 N. Broadway in Knoxville. 75 is a passing score. A grade of 69 and below is considered failing. The grade is a 75 at Alice's Diner located at 4405 N. Broadway in Knoxville. 75 is a passing score. A grade of 69 and below is considered failing.
WATE
One killed in Cocke County crash
A passenger died in a car crash on a highway in Cocke County Monday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. A passenger died in a car crash on a highway in Cocke County Monday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. News at 11 on 1/31. News at 6...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police investigating after man found in street, taken to hospital
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department investigators are looking for answers after responding to Broadway on the report of an injured man lying in the street, KPD Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News. Officers responded Thursday around 1 a.m. to find the victim, who was not identified, on...
WATE
Business throws support behind possible new exit on I-40
A Sevier County business is throwing its support behind a new exit on Interstate 40. Business throws support behind possible new exit …. A Sevier County business is throwing its support behind a new exit on Interstate 40. News at 4 on 2/02. News at Midday. WATE 6 On Your...
WATE
Woman accused of bringing drugs to Knoxville on Greyhound bus
A Detroit, Michigan woman is facing drug charges after a DEA Officer said she allegedly brought methamphetamine and fentanyl to Knoxville using a Greyhound bus. Woman accused of bringing drugs to Knoxville on Greyhound …. A Detroit, Michigan woman is facing drug charges after a DEA Officer said she allegedly...
Man dead after car crashes into pillar on I-40 in Knoxville
A man is dead after a car crashed on I-40 East in Knoxville, according to Knoxville Police Department Spokesperson Scott Erland.
wvlt.tv
Missing elderly Knoxville man found in Kingsport
Tennessee is preseason ranked #2 in the SEC. Caleb Jordan, 22, used children to create nearly 400 sexually explicit videos, according to the Department of Justice. Loudon County Sheriff’s Office to hold anniversary memorial for killed sergeant. Updated: 6 hours ago. Friday will mark one year since Loudon County...
‘It’s on the interstate?’ 911 calls released from plane’s emergency landing in Knoxville
Nearly three weeks after a plane landed on I-40 East at Papermill, the 911 calls of those who reported the plane landing have been released.
KPD investigating two separate serious crashes, one being fatal
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said it's investigating two unrelated crashes that happened six hours apart. The first crash occurred on I-40 West near Cedar Bluff around 6:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, according to KPD. KPD said it's believed a Ford truck had broken down and...
WATE
Sevier County fire damages home, RV
Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a house and a recreational vehicle Tuesday morning in Sevier County. WATE Midday News. Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a house and a recreational vehicle Tuesday morning in Sevier County. WATE Midday News. News at...
Tennessee witness says rectangle-shaped object followed him along I-75
A Tennessee witness between LaFollette and Powell reported watching a rectangle-shaped object along I-75 South that seemed to be following his vehicle at 5:30 a.m. on February 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WATE
Investigation into Sevier County Cabin fires
Multiple cabins burned overnight in the Upper Middle Creek area of Sevier County, the Sevier County Government and the City of Pigeon Forge stated in a joint press release early Tuesday. Investigation into Sevier County Cabin fires. Multiple cabins burned overnight in the Upper Middle Creek area of Sevier County,...
vincennespbs.org
Man wanted in Knox County caught in Tennessee
A man wanted in Vincennes for a January 20th shooting was arrested Monday in Tennessee. 31-year-old Shawn Curtis Carter-Mincey faces several felony charges in Tennessee including aggravated battery. Media reports say US Marshals got a tip that Carter-Mincey was in the area of Maryville, in Blount County located in East...
Fugitive in custody after Loudon County chase
A fugitive is currently in custody after a police chase in Loudon County Wednesday afternoon, according to Loudon County Sheriff's Office.
Maryville community rallying behind car accident victim
Brad's stepmom added even though his wreck was awful, it has brought the family together.
WATE
Person accused of pointing gun at officers shot
Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting near Sweetwater, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. A person has been taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Person accused of pointing gun at officers shot. Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting near Sweetwater, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. A person has...
WATE
Indiana fugitive arrested in Maryville
An Indiana man accused of shooting a family member is in the custody of U.S. Marshals following a brief chase Monday evening in Blount County. An Indiana man accused of shooting a family member is in the custody of U.S. Marshals following a brief chase Monday evening in Blount County.
Comments / 0