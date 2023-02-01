ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WATE

Arrest made after pursuit caught on camera

A fugitive is currently in custody after a chase in Loudon County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Loudon County Sheriff's Office.
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Knoxville apartment fire update

A South Knoxville apartment building sustained heavy damage after a fire started near a bed Wednesday afternoon, according to Knoxville Fire Department Asst. Chief Mark Wilbanks.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Moldy lemons found at Knoxville diner

The grade is a 75 at Alice's Diner located at 4405 N. Broadway in Knoxville. 75 is a passing score. A grade of 69 and below is considered failing.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

One killed in Cocke County crash

A passenger died in a car crash on a highway in Cocke County Monday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
COCKE COUNTY, TN
WATE

Business throws support behind possible new exit on I-40

A Sevier County business is throwing its support behind a new exit on Interstate 40.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WATE

Woman accused of bringing drugs to Knoxville on Greyhound bus

A Detroit, Michigan woman is facing drug charges after a DEA Officer said she allegedly brought methamphetamine and fentanyl to Knoxville using a Greyhound bus.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Missing elderly Knoxville man found in Kingsport

Caleb Jordan, 22, used children to create nearly 400 sexually explicit videos, according to the Department of Justice. Loudon County Sheriff's Office to hold anniversary memorial for killed sergeant. Updated: 6 hours ago. Friday will mark one year since Loudon County
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

KPD investigating two separate serious crashes, one being fatal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said it's investigating two unrelated crashes that happened six hours apart. The first crash occurred on I-40 West near Cedar Bluff around 6:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, according to KPD. KPD said it's believed a Ford truck had broken down and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Sevier County fire damages home, RV

Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a house and a recreational vehicle Tuesday morning in Sevier County.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WATE

Investigation into Sevier County Cabin fires

Multiple cabins burned overnight in the Upper Middle Creek area of Sevier County, the Sevier County Government and the City of Pigeon Forge stated in a joint press release early Tuesday.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
vincennespbs.org

Man wanted in Knox County caught in Tennessee

A man wanted in Vincennes for a January 20th shooting was arrested Monday in Tennessee. 31-year-old Shawn Curtis Carter-Mincey faces several felony charges in Tennessee including aggravated battery. Media reports say US Marshals got a tip that Carter-Mincey was in the area of Maryville, in Blount County located in East...
VINCENNES, IN
WATE

Person accused of pointing gun at officers shot

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting near Sweetwater, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. A person has been taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.
SWEETWATER, TN
WATE

Indiana fugitive arrested in Maryville

An Indiana man accused of shooting a family member is in the custody of U.S. Marshals following a brief chase Monday evening in Blount County. An Indiana man accused of shooting a family member is in the custody of U.S. Marshals following a brief chase Monday evening in Blount County.
MARYVILLE, TN

