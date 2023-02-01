ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

2 in custody after armed carjacking in Lakeview

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
 3 days ago

Two people are in custody after an armed carjacking in Lakeview, Chicago police said.

The incident happened during the busy evening rush in the 2800-block of Broadway.

Chicago police said around 6:15 p.m., a 27-year-old woman was approached by two people who demanded her car. One of them pulled out a gun, police said.

The victim complied, and the two suspects fled in her vehicle.

Chicago police said responding officers were able to find the car and both suspects were placed into custody. A gun was also found near the scene of the arrest, police said.

An investigation by Area Three detectives is ongoing.

Chicago, IL
