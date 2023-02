Clyde Thomas “Tom” Rampey, Jr., 75, passed away February 3, 2023. A native of Greenwood County; a son of the late Clyde Thomas and Lois Elizabeth Walker Rampey; he was a graduate of Union High School; attended University of South Carolina and Lees-McRae College and retired employee of The Wood Mortuary, Inc. after 41 years of service. He was the past President of the South Carolina Funeral Association; a Mason and a member of Blue Ridge Presbyterian Church.

GREER, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO