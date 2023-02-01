Read full article on original website
WSMV
First Alert Forecast: Warmer the Rest of the Week
Overnight a few clouds will pass through and the temperatures will drop into the mid 30s. Sunshine and some fair weather clouds can be expected during the day tomorrow, but it will be warmer with highs near 60 for the day. Clouds thicken up on Wednesday with temperatures back in...
WSMV
First Alert Forecast: Snow showers possible in some parts today
With much colder air following our cold front yesterday, not only are we watching our temperatures tumble, but that colder air will help fire off some scattered flurries and even a couple of snow showers in parts of our area today. Very little to no accumulation is expected for most...
First Alert Weather: Temperatures start to plunge
Forecast: Rain/snow showers push S&E after the AM commute and exit early this afternoon. It will be a much colder day with highs only in the 30s. Tonight will be even colder with a few flurries and snow showers around overnight. Wind chills will fall into the 20s and teens by daybreak. As for tomorrow, expect clearing skies with highs only in the 30s again.Looking Ahead: Thursday (Groundhog Day) will be mostly to partly sunny and a touch milder with highs around 40. On Friday, arctic air pushes in with temperatures likely falling through the day... feels like the teens and single digits. Temperatures bottom out this weekend with widespread sub-zero wind chills by Saturday morning.
KSNT
A round of light snow heading our way on Saturday
Staying chilly through the weekend with another system on the way. Cloud cover will remain stubborn through the night but winds should start to let up later this evening. Temperatures will drop below freezing into the lower 20s. Clouds should start to break apart by the morning. Highs for the...
Sunny and cold today before arctic blast moves in on Friday
An arctic front will blast through the region Friday morning with an early high of 25 degrees, but temperatures will continue to drop all day long.
WCPO
When to expect a wintry mix this weekend
It was a beautiful start to the weekend with warm temperatures and sunshine but changes are on the way and will ramp up overnight. The mostly clear skies this evening will give way to mostly cloudy conditions as we move into the overnight tonight. We will be dry for most of the night, but after 4 or 5 a.m. we will see a chance for some snowflakes, sleet, or sprinkles. The wintry mix is only likely to last until around 8 a.m. before we dry up. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s for the overnight tonight as well.
First Alert Forecast: A chilly breeze
It's a much brighter day to close out this weekend. Temps are once again seasonable, topping out in the upper 30s and low 40s this afternoon.We still have a brisk northerly wind though, so it'll feel closer to the freezing mark at best later on. The only exception is out east, specifically heading toward the Twin Forks. A strengthening system offshore will continue to bring in more clouds and the risk of a few rain/snow showers at times through tomorrow morning.Expect mostly clear skies tonight with lows falling into the 20s once again and wind chills in the teens waking up.As for the holiday tomorrow, it's looking very nice. Winds diminish, sunshine prevails and it'll be a touch milder with highs in the mid 40s.Our next chance of a few showers comes on Tuesday, but it's not looking impressive. The better bet at steadier rain is on Thursday this week.Otherwise, it's another above normal week with temps back into the 50s by midweek.
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A lot of clouds today - Steadier rain Thursday/Friday before turning colder
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Cloudy skies continue with a 20% chance of a few showers this afternoon. 60s For highs today but turning cooler the next few days with a better chance for rain Thursday/Friday. FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:. A lot of clouds today with a few spotty showers (20%). Highs...
KIMT
Snow moves out tonight, but we're tracking more for Friday and Saturday.
Snow showers continue this evening, but will taper off later on tonight. A cold front passing through will usher in colder air for Thursday as highs will only be in the teens. We'll see clouds through the morning, but sunshine is expected through the afternoon. Friday features another chance for snow showers as a cold front passes through, which will bring about some BIG changes as arctic air settles in. Another chance for more quick snow showers comes Saturday as temps rapidly cool. Highs will be in the single digits by Sunday and overnight temperatures will be dipping below zero. Expect wind chill factors into the -20s and -30s by Sunday and Monday, with cold temperatures holding through next week. It's possible that even colder air may arrive for the end of next week.
WBBJ
Cold Start Tomorrow, Showers And Storms Next Week
Turning colder again tonight ahead of a warming trend for the second half of the weekend. Tomorrow will be dry again with a cold start in the 20s with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 50s in the afternoon. Rain will move in by early Monday. TONIGHT:. Partly...
First Alert Forecast: Arctic air arrives Friday
BALTIMORE -- Temperatures will be chilly across the area to close out the week as an arctic cold front sweeps through the area early Friday. Winds will increase out of the northwest and gusts will be over 30 miles per hour in the wake of the front through Friday afternoon. Highs will reach the low 30s Friday with wind chills in the teens. Wind chills will dip into the single digits by Saturday morning. An *ALERT DAY* has been issued for Friday and Saturday, mainly from Friday night through Saturday morning due to the dangerously cold wind chills expected. High temperatures will recover to the low 30s and the winds will not be a factor by then. Warmer weather will return on Sunday. Expect high temperatures to be nearly 20 degrees warmer Sunday afternoon into the upper 40s and lower 50s.Next week will see a return to above-average temperatures with highs will be in the 50s Monday through Wednesday. There will be sunny skies on Monday and increasing clouds on Tuesday. The next chance for rain will arrive Wednesday, then again Friday to close out the week.Temperatures for the entire week will remain in the 50s with lows in the 40s.
KXLY
WEATHER ALERT WEEKEND: Cold and windy with sub-zero wind chill - Kris
We are tracking an arctic front that will bring cold and windy weather for the weekend, including wind chill readings below zero. The difference between the temperatures on Friday (mid-40s!) and the temperatures on Saturday might come as quite a shock. Arctic air will be seeping in throughout the day Saturday, and gusty winds will take the wind chill readings into the teens in the morning, the single digits by the late afternoon, and down below zero by Saturday evening. On the bright side, it's going to be a sunny day! There is a slight chance of some very light snow early in the morning, and then we will clear off for sunny, but very cold weekend.
msn.com
D.C.-area forecast: Seasonably chilly today before Friday’s Arctic blast
A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 6/10: Morning clouds keep sun dim, chances for six more weeks of winter look grim. Today: Clouds gradually break up. Highs: 41 to 45. Tonight: Mainly cloudy, gusty winds build. Lows: 26 to 32.
BITTER BLAST: Cold temps, sunshine through the week
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says seriously cold temperatures are coming for Friday night into Saturday.
