CHP Investigates Freeway Homicide in Mission Hills

MISSION HILLS (CNS) - A man's body was found Tuesday on a freeway onramp in Mission Hills, and his death has been ruled a homicide.

The California Highway Patrol received a call about 7:45 a.m. from the Los Angeles Police Department regarding a road closure for a death investigation at the Sepulveda Boulevard onramp to the eastbound Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway, according to the CHP.

"Due to the initial investigation by LAPD, the incident was determined to be a homicide that occurred on state property," according to a CHP statement. "The deceased is an adult male in his 50s. Due to the nature of the crime, the homicide will be handled by the CHP's Major Crimes Unit."

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information on the death was encouraged to contact CHP's Southern Division Major Crimes Unit at 323-644-9550 or the Los Angeles Communication Center at 323- 259-3200.