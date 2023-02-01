Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart And Piggly Wiggly Close Certain Locations - Leave Customers in Search of AlternativesMinha D.Atlanta, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Major retail store closed another location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
U of SC Assistive Technology Program Hosts 30th Anniversary ExpoPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in South CarolinaBryan DijkhuizenLexington, SC
No. 1 South Carolina gets past Kentucky, sets date with No. 5 UConn
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina women's basketball team beat the Kentucky Wildcats for the second time this season. On Thursday night, the Gamecocks getting past Kentucky 87-69. This game was similar to the first game these two played earlier this season with Kentucky hanging with the No. 1 team in the country for a bit until the Gamecocks took over.
5-star recruit Nyckoles Harbor chooses South Carolina
Five-star football recruit Nyckoles Harbor, who attends Archbishop Carroll in Washington, D.C., made waves when he announced he is committing to play for Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks. Harbor, seen as one of the most talented athletes in the country in football and track, chose South Carolina over...
SC State hosts panel on Tyre Nichols, cop interactions and minorities
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WACH) — "Let's Talk about Tyre Nichols." It's a statement millions across the country are having to say following the fatal encounter between Tyre Nichols and several Memphis police officers earlier in January. It is also the name of a forum held by South Carolina State University on Tuesday.
Kid LAROI to perform at Colonial Life Arena in first ever college tour
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Platinum-record holder Kid LAROI will perform in Columbia on April 2 as part of his first ever college tour. The 19-year-old Australian artist's concert was announced as part of his 2023 "Bleed For You" tour, according to an press release from Colonial Life Arena. He will be joined alongside fellow Platinum recording artist Jeremy Zucker.
Rain early Friday before turning even colder this weekend
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Rain will push across the area Friday morning drying us out from north to south. Most of the area will still have to deal with rain for the commute. The later you get out of the house, the more likely you can dodge the rain.
Several Midlands schools evacuate following threats
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Multiple schools in the Midlands area were evacuated and switched to remote learning Thursday morning following threats. Lexington officials announced that River Bluff High School, Lexington High School and Lexington Technology Center are all in e-learning mode due to an email threat. The Lexington Sheriff's Department investigated the incident and cleared all three schools of any threats. Airport High School reportedly received a threat at around noon on Thursday, but that too had been cleared.
Newberry College approves graduate program in sports management
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WACH) — Newberry College board members have approved a new master's program, making it the school's second graduate-level program offered. During a Jan. 27 meeting, Newberry College's Board of Trustees approved to have Master of Science in sport management and leadership as it's newest degree program. The program will launch in summer 2023 with an online degree program that can be completed in as few as 12 months.
Riverbanks set to reopen upgraded Aquarium and Reptile Conservation Center
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — For nearly two years, a popular focal point of the Riverbanks Zoo and Garden has had its doors closed. Now, they're getting ready to reopen and with a revitalized look. "It's been 18 months, but really the project has been almost 5 years in the...
String of school threats cause chaos across the Midlands
Columbia, S.C. (WACH) — Chaos and uncertainty is reeking havoc in schools throughout the Midlands. In just three days 12 schools were either evacuated, placed on secure mode or switched to virtual learning due to school threats sent out via social media and emails. School officials say these threats...
SC State hosting a public forum after recent Tyre Nichols national outrage
The recent beating death of Tyre Nichols has sparked outrage and a lot of discussion about policing across the country. After videos of Nichols’ arrest were released – 7 Memphis Police Officers, and three Emergency Responders have since been relieved of their duties – Five of those Officers were arrested and charged in connection to Nichols’ death.
Spring Valley student arrested for recent Richland County school threats
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County deputies have arrested a 15-year-old Spring Valley High School student they say was responsible for recent threats made to several midlands schools. Officials said on Thursday evening that the student made all of the threats with the intent to disrupt the schools...
Spring Valley High School evacuated after threat
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — A Midlands high school was evacuated Tuesday morning after a threat. Around 8:50 a.m. the Richland Two School District tweeted out that the school was evacuated. They claim the threat to the school is not credible. However, law enforcement is investigating. The district says students...
Eight Richland One students get sick after eating edible gummies
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Eight students at C.A. Johnson High School were taken out of school Tuesday after eating edible gummies, a Richland One spokesperson confirmed. Officials say two students were taken to a hospital by EMS, while six others were sent home after an assessment at the school.
Richland One hosts 6th annual Secondary Education STEM showcase
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Every year, Richland One showcases the talent and creativity of its students, especially those interested in STEM. For the sixth year in a row, middle and high schoolers displayed their science fair projects. "This STEM showcase shows that our students are in to science, into...
Columbia leaders hold community meeting on North Columbia area
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — City of Columbia's District One Councilwoman Tina Herbert held a community meeting on Thursday providing an update on a future master plan for a new community complex. The meeting worked to provide an update on a master plan for the Villages of North Columbia, a...
Funeral plans announced for Camden HS student who died in crash
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Funeral Arrangements have been announced for a Camden High School student who died in a car crash Sunday morning. Celebration of life for 17-year-old Laila Houser will be at 3 p.m. on Thursday at Antioch Baptist Church on 1875 Antioch Road in Camden. The...
Blythewood student charged with bringing gun to school
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WACH) — A Blythewood High School student has been charged after a school employee found a gun in their bookbag. The student, a 15-year-old, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after a school administrator notified the school resource officer about the weapon, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.
Man dies after getting hit by train, Columbia police stress safety
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A 64-year-old man has died on Wednesday night after being hit by a train while walking on the tracks, Columbia police say. The man, who has not been identified, had been reportedly seen walking alongside a bike on the CSX tracks near Erie Street and I-126. His back had been turned to the train, according to police.
Hundreds of Midlands veterans find permanent homes
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Nearly 350 homeless veterans are now off the streets and are living in permanent homes. The program was made possible through a partnership between the Columbia Veteran’s Affairs care system and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Homeless veterans need only to reach...
Dead man found in the woods reportedly shot himself, Richland County deputies say
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County deputies say a man found dead off of Bush River Road in late January had reportedly killed himself. The 26-year-old man's body was found in the woods near an abandoned building on Bush River Road back on January 29, officials said. Deputies...
