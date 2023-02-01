ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

KFIL Radio

Rent An Igloo Near Rochester For A Unique Night Out

Remember when the igloos were on the top of the building where Terza is in Rochester, Minnesota? One word...MAGICAL! ✨ Such a cool way to experience a night out on a date or with friends. I haven't heard that those are coming back anytime soon to the Med City but I did hear that a few igloos popped up about 25 minutes from Rochester.
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Another Rochester Business Has Closed For Good

A bittersweet announcement about a Rochester, Minnesota business was shared on February 1st. Andy Smith with Gray Duck Theater announced that the location at 619 6th Ave. NW has officially closed. Unfortunately, we are announcing that Gray Duck Theater has officially closed. Thank you to everyone who made Gray Duck...
ROCHESTER, MN
krocnews.com

Popular Celebrity Spotted at Rochester Restaurant

Popular Celebrity Spotted in Rochester, Minnesota Over The Weekend. I KNEW I should have ordered some food at Nupa over the weekend! And if I did, maybe, just maybe I would have timed it right and just happened to bump into a famous celebrity that was spotted in Rochester, Minnesota.
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Best Buy Closing This Popular Store in Minnesota

The store closings continue across the Land of 10,000 Lakes, with Best Buy now being the latest chain to announce it is set to close a popular location. While we're finally done with many parts of the pandemic, some of the long-term economic impacts are still being felt across the country, including here in the North Star State. While many stores still stayed open during the shutdowns of 2020, consumers became accustomed to doing more shopping online. And as a result, many retail chains are suddenly closing store locations without much notice.
SHAKOPEE, MN
KFIL Radio

Brave the Cold: Add This Frozen Waterfall To Your Minnesota Bucket List

Minnehaha Regional Park is one of the oldest and most popular parks in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Close to one million people visit the park each year to see the incredible 53' waterfall, hike, bike and cool off during the summer in the wading pools. The park is gorgeous in the summer and even more stunning during the winter months. Check out all of the images below to see how beautiful it is when it's frozen.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Waite Park on the List of the Most Dangerous Cities in Minnesota

Good grief! Getting recognized as one of the most dangerous cities in the state is not a great look. And especially when you live there, or very close to that city. Why is Waite Park considered one of the most dangerous cities? According to Onlyinyourstate, Waite Park has the highest number of crimes like rape, murder, robbery and other violent crimes. In fact, the rate is almost double that of the rate in Minneapolis, which is over 50 times bigger in population than the small-ish town of Waite Park. The second part of this is that Waite Park also has the highest number of human trafficking in the state. But, on the upside, if you want to enjoy some great scenery there is the Quarry Park and Nature Preserve. Just be careful, travel in groups.
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

Old Navy Just Closed This Popular Minnesota Store Location

The store closings continue across the Land of 10,000 Lakes, with Old Navy just having shut down this popular location. While we're finally done with many parts of the pandemic, some of the long-term economic impacts are still being felt across the country, including here in the North Star State. While many stores still stayed open during the shutdowns of 2020, consumers became accustomed to doing more shopping online. And as a result, many retail chains are suddenly closing store locations without much notice.
EAGAN, MN
KROC News

Former RCTC Football Player Sentenced For Assaulting Coach

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A former RCTC Football player has been sentenced to five years on probation for a felony assault conviction. 22-year-old Shan Fiorenza was sentenced this afternoon for assaulting an opposing coach after a fight broke out following a Yellowjacket football game in October 2021. The Chicago man earlier entered a guilty plea to a third-degree assault charge in exchange for the dismissal of two misdemeanor assault charges.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Veteran’s Home Coming to SE Minnesota Gets Large Donation

Preston, MN (KROC-AM News)- A veteran’s home set to open in southeast Minnesota this year has received a large donation. The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (DVA) announced an $80,000 donation Monday from the VFW - Charles McLaughlin Post 906 in Hutchinson. The donation comes with the instructions that each of the state's eight veterans homes receive $10,000.
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

Minneapolis Ranks No. 1 as Most Kid-Friendly City in the Nation

Every year the number crunchers at LendingTree pour over the data to determine which cities in America are the most kid-friendly, and for 2023, Minneapolis, Minnesota is at the top of the list. Top-Ten Most Family Friendly Metros. Minneapolis, Minnesota. Indianapolis, Indiana. Kansas City, Missouri. Raleigh, North Carolina. Cincinnati, Ohio.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

State Patrol Makes Massive Cocaine Bust Near Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A couple from California is behind bars after the State Patrol reported finding pounds of cocaine in their vehicle near Rochester. The charges say a trooper was stationed on I-90 in Olmsted County when he saw a vehicle without a front license plate around 3:45 Tuesday morning. The trooper stopped the vehicle after seeing it cross the fog line and noticing it had what is described as nearly opaque window tint.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

MnDOT reveals I-90 bridge reconstruction plans

(ABC 6 News) – Tuesday, MnDOT unveiled its plans to upgrade bridges in Austin along Interstate 90 and its a project that was a long time coming. Six bridges will be getting a makeover as part of construction plans starting in 2024 to make them more accessible to the public.
AUSTIN, MN
rejournals.com

Kraus-Anderson completes construction of 222-unit high-rise apartment in downtown Minneapolis

Kraus-Anderson has completed construction on Moment, a $66 million, 222-unit high-rise apartment tower developed by Sherman Associates. Designed by ESG Architecture & Design, the 292,448-square-foot multi-family housing project is located at 650 Portland Ave. in downtown Minneapolis. The second floor of the 10-story building is home to Firefighters For Healing...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KFIL Radio

KFIL Radio

