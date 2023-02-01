ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Recycled Crafts

Book Review – The Knitting Bible

Are you a knitting enthusiast looking for a comprehensive guide to take your skills to the next level? Look no further than “The Knitting Bible: [5 in 1]. The Ultimate Collection of Easy-to-Follow Patterns from Beginners to Advanced.” This comprehensive guide includes five books in one, providing a wealth of information and inspiration for knitters of all skill levels.
fashionweekdaily.com

Contemporary Artist Revives Old Hollywood Aesthetics For Fashion Week

The opportunity to engage with art created by like-minded individuals with similar identities wields an incredible meaning for the LGBTQIA+ community and others who may not often see themselves reflected in mainstream media. As a non-binary, queer, and feminine-presenting fine art photographer, Sophie Chalk is breaking barriers and challenging traditional norms in the art world. Their unique blend of old and new world aesthetics captivates audiences with striking lighting design and historical signifiers. Telling important stories of queer experience that are often overlooked or underrepresented.
Daily Free Press

Meditative and heartbreaking, Samia’s “Honey” expands her artistry

In a strange move for me, I started listening to Samia a few months ago, only after buying tickets to her concert. One of my favorite bands, Tommy Lefroy, is opening for Samia on her upcoming “Honey” tour. As soon as I saw the announcement, I snagged tickets for the Boston date without hearing a single Samia song.
BOSTON, MA
rolling out

Step Afrika! is where African dance and Black Greek stepping meet

Step Afrika! is a world-renowned performance group that combines the traditional art of stepping from HBCU fraternities and sororities with modern dance elements and African dance elements to create a truly captivating show. The group’s performance at the Auditorium Theater was spectacular, bringing the audience to their feet and cheering for more.
Daily Free Press

A Room With a View: How high school ruined my approach toward academics

Competitive high schools are often appealing to both students and parents as there is an undeniable correlation between a secondary school’s reputation and the likelihood of being accepted into an elite college. What is often overlooked is how attending a “high-achieving school” threatens students’ mental health in the long-run.
Daily Free Press

Students and faculty give opinions about construction projects at Sargent and Wheelock

Boston University Campus Planning and Operations recently started new construction projects at Sargent College of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences and Wheelock College of Education and Human Development after months of planning and design work. BU spokesperson Colin Riley wrote in an email that Sargent’s program space is currently being reconfigured...
BOSTON, MA
wiareport.com

Recent Books of Interest to Women Scholars

Women in Academia Report regularly publishes a list of new books that may be of interest to our readers. The books included are on a wide variety of subjects and present many different points of view. The opinions expressed in these books do not necessarily reflect the views of the editorial board of WIAReport. As an Amazon Associate, WIAReport will earn a fraction of revenue from qualifying purchases.
artandeducation.net

MA and PhD programs in art, design and architecture

Starting from February 1, 2023, Estonian Academy of Arts (EKA) is welcoming applications for its thirteen international Master’s and PhD programmes in art, design, architecture and art culture. EKA offers nine master’s programmes in English: Animation MA / Contemporary Art MA / Craft Studies MA (Ceramics, Glass, Jewellery and...
booktrib.com

Expansive Sci-Fi Adventure Combines the Best of Asimov and The Expanse

In one of my other reviews, I pondered an age old question in the world of fiction — the difference between science fiction and fantasy. Although the discussion is still in progress — and probably will be for some time to come — the one thing that many seem to agree on is that possibility — that is whether the elements of the novel could conceivably come to pass — is a major determining factor. Science fiction explores what is possible (even if it’s improbable), while fantasy explores the impossible. As Ray Bradbury put it, “Science fiction is really sociological studies of the future, things that the writer believes are going to happen by putting two and two together, it’s a logical projection.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy