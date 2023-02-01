Read full article on original website
WTHR
Suspect arrested for shooting into houses on Indy's west side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD reports say that on four different days in January, somebody fired shots into several houses on South Mount Street on the city's west side. The most recent shooting happened Monday morning. "I'm sitting here getting ready to watch "The Kelly Clarkson Show," and I hear 'pow,...
IMPD investigating after 2 found dead on east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two bodies were found on the city’s east side on Thursday night. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 1300 block of N. Chester Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. Officers reported finding two people who were confirmed dead at the scene. Police stated that […]
Man found guilty in deadly 465 shooting that followed rap competition at Indy club
INDIANAPOLIS – Jurors found a man guilty in a deadly shooting on 465. Jurors convicted Briean Brown of murder, attempted murder and assisting a criminal in connection with the December 2021 shooting that killed Miguel Emery and seriously injured another person. The trial wrapped up at the end of January, with sentencing scheduled for March. […]
wbiw.com
Four people were arrested after a vehicle pursuit in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS – Four people were arrested this morning after an Indiana State Trooper attempted to pull over a car on the west side of Indianapolis. At 3:45 a.m. a trooper saw a red Hyundai stopped in a left turn lane at 38th Street and Shore Drive. When the light turned green the driver of the Hyundai did not turn left instead the driver continued driving straight through the light, then made an unsafe lane change with no turn signal. The trooper turned on his red and blue lights and the vehicle sped away.
IMPD makes arrest after rash of shootings on Mount Street
INDIANAPOLIS — A 21-year-old is under arrest after a rash of shootings on Indy’s near west side that included homes and vehicles being shot up along with a person being grazed by a bullet. Elijah Oates was arrested by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday for his alleged role in these incidents. Oates faces […]
WISH-TV
2 wanted men, 2 women arrested after police chase in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two men wanted for theft and two women were arrested Thursday morning after leading police on a chase on the west side, Indiana State Police say. At 3:15 a.m., a trooper attempted to stop a red Hyundai that made an unsafe lane change with no turn signal near 38th Street and Shore Drive. That is west of the I-465 interchange. The car sped away, leading police on a chase for several miles through city streets.
cbs4indy.com
IMPD investigates several self-defense and non-criminal homicides to start 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — One man is dead following an attempted home invasion on Indy’s near northwest side. IMPD reports the number of self-defense and non-criminal homicides has risen dramatically so far this year. Just after 4 o’clock Thursday morning, a man told police he yelled at a would-be intruder...
Fox 59
1 person shot, killed on near northwest side after reported break-in
One person was killed early Thursday in a shooting after a homeowner reported a break-in on the near northwest side of Indianapolis. 1 person shot, killed on near northwest side after …. One person was killed early Thursday in a shooting after a homeowner reported a break-in on the near...
4 arrested after early morning chase in Indy by Indiana State Police
INDIANAPOLIS — Four people, including two wanted men, are under arrest after state troopers were led on a chase through Indianapolis early Thursday morning. According to the Indiana State Police, the chase began at around 3:45 a.m. when a trooper saw a red Hyundai at 38th Street and Shore Drive drive straight from a turning […]
Indy mother shot to death after answering door, found by 9-year-old daughter, per family
INDIANAPOLIS — A devastated family is seeking justice after an Indianapolis woman was found shot to death inside her home on January 27. The family of 33-year-old Brittany Allen was killed at her home in the Geist Landing neighborhood just off of 96th street after answering the door. Brittany’s daughter and mother were in the […]
WIBC.com
READ: Shootings Dominate January Indy Homicide Report, Over a Dozen Cases Still Unsolved
INDIANAPOLIS — The Circle City kicked off 2023 with one of the more violent Januarys in recent memory. Indianapolis Metro Police’s monthly homicide report for January shows 21 homicides took place from January 2nd to January 30th. The first homicide took place on West Arlington Court when 14-year-old James Martin was shot and killed. Another teenager was shot and killed the next day at East 82nd Street – that was 16-year-old Michael Mason.
DOCS: Franklin man threatened kids on school bus, hit police officer, shot up home in series of events
FRANKLIN, Ind. — Charges have been filed against a Franklin man accused of threatening a school bus full of children, striking a police officer, and shooting up a window in his own apartment over a two-day stretch. Franklin police were first called to an apartment on Cedar Lane Drive on January 4. A tenant told […]
IMPD arrests man in connection with gunfire targeting homes, cars
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD says a man is under arrest, accused of a string of shootings in a near-west side neighborhood. Glass is still visible in the middle of South Mount Street, where police say cars and homes were damaged by gunfire during several days in January, most recently on Monday.
Man found guilty of murder in uncle’s 2020 shooting death
INDIANAPOLIS – After a three-day trial, a jury convicted a man of murdering his uncle. Sylvester Ford was 16 years old when he shot and killed Devon Ford in February 2020. His case was waived to adult court, where he was charged with murder. On Feb. 16, 2020, officers with the Beech Grove Police Department […]
wrtv.com
Person of interest in Carmel mom's disappearance being extradited to Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY — A person of interest in the disappearance of Carmel mom Ciera Locklair Breland is being extradited from Georgia to Indiana, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office confirms to WRTV. Georgia court records show he was released from the Fulton County Jail Thursday. He had been there since...
wrtv.com
Suspect in deadly crash given special driving privileges by Marion County Court
INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County judge has granted special driving privileges to a suspect in a deadly crash last year. Connor Gaskill faces multiple charges, including reckless homicide and causing death when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, in connection to the Sept. 29 crash that killed Rashid Conteh.
wbiw.com
Traffic stop in Lawrence County leads to arrest of wanted Bloomington man
BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department Officer Brenten Trueblood conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of State Road 54 and State Road 37. The driver of the vehicle, 26-year-old Jefferrey Cahill was wanted on an active warrant for failure to appear...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Person dead after shooting on city’s southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after a shooting on the city’s southeast side, police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say the shooting happened just before 11 a.m. Wednesday at the 5300 block of Lunsford Circle. That’s in a residential area near South Arlington Road and Thompson Road.
WLFI.com
Zionsville police serve search warrant at Wabash Township Fire Department
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Zionsville police officers served a search warrant early Wednesday at the Wabash Township Fire Department on Klondike Road, multiple sources confirmed to News 18. Zionsville police Capt. Drake Sterling says a simultaneous search happened at a home in the 700 block of Tiger Way...
Man airlifted to Indy hospital after motorcycle crash in Kokomo
KOKOMO, Ind. — A motorcyclist was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital following a Wednesday afternoon crash in Kokomo. According to the Kokomo Police Department, officers were dispatched around 3 p.m. Wednesday to a crash involving a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle and a 2012 Dodge Journey at Foster and Purdum streets. Police said the preliminary investigation […]
