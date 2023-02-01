ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Suspect arrested for shooting into houses on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD reports say that on four different days in January, somebody fired shots into several houses on South Mount Street on the city's west side. The most recent shooting happened Monday morning. "I'm sitting here getting ready to watch "The Kelly Clarkson Show," and I hear 'pow,...
IMPD investigating after 2 found dead on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two bodies were found on the city’s east side on Thursday night. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 1300 block of N. Chester Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. Officers reported finding two people who were confirmed dead at the scene. Police stated that […]
Four people were arrested after a vehicle pursuit in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS – Four people were arrested this morning after an Indiana State Trooper attempted to pull over a car on the west side of Indianapolis. At 3:45 a.m. a trooper saw a red Hyundai stopped in a left turn lane at 38th Street and Shore Drive. When the light turned green the driver of the Hyundai did not turn left instead the driver continued driving straight through the light, then made an unsafe lane change with no turn signal. The trooper turned on his red and blue lights and the vehicle sped away.
IMPD makes arrest after rash of shootings on Mount Street

INDIANAPOLIS — A 21-year-old is under arrest after a rash of shootings on Indy’s near west side that included homes and vehicles being shot up along with a person being grazed by a bullet. Elijah Oates was arrested by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday for his alleged role in these incidents. Oates faces […]
2 wanted men, 2 women arrested after police chase in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two men wanted for theft and two women were arrested Thursday morning after leading police on a chase on the west side, Indiana State Police say. At 3:15 a.m., a trooper attempted to stop a red Hyundai that made an unsafe lane change with no turn signal near 38th Street and Shore Drive. That is west of the I-465 interchange. The car sped away, leading police on a chase for several miles through city streets.
4 arrested after early morning chase in Indy by Indiana State Police

INDIANAPOLIS — Four people, including two wanted men, are under arrest after state troopers were led on a chase through Indianapolis early Thursday morning. According to the Indiana State Police, the chase began at around 3:45 a.m. when a trooper saw a red Hyundai at 38th Street and Shore Drive drive straight from a turning […]
READ: Shootings Dominate January Indy Homicide Report, Over a Dozen Cases Still Unsolved

INDIANAPOLIS — The Circle City kicked off 2023 with one of the more violent Januarys in recent memory. Indianapolis Metro Police’s monthly homicide report for January shows 21 homicides took place from January 2nd to January 30th. The first homicide took place on West Arlington Court when 14-year-old James Martin was shot and killed. Another teenager was shot and killed the next day at East 82nd Street – that was 16-year-old Michael Mason.
Man found guilty of murder in uncle’s 2020 shooting death

INDIANAPOLIS – After a three-day trial, a jury convicted a man of murdering his uncle. Sylvester Ford was 16 years old when he shot and killed Devon Ford in February 2020. His case was waived to adult court, where he was charged with murder. On Feb. 16, 2020, officers with the Beech Grove Police Department […]
IMPD: Person dead after shooting on city’s southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after a shooting on the city’s southeast side, police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say the shooting happened just before 11 a.m. Wednesday at the 5300 block of Lunsford Circle. That’s in a residential area near South Arlington Road and Thompson Road.
Man airlifted to Indy hospital after motorcycle crash in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. — A motorcyclist was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital following a Wednesday afternoon crash in Kokomo. According to the Kokomo Police Department, officers were dispatched around 3 p.m. Wednesday to a crash involving a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle and a 2012 Dodge Journey at Foster and Purdum streets. Police said the preliminary investigation […]
