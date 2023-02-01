Read full article on original website
Hawaii Five-0 Vet Scott Caan Finally Explains Why He Would Miss Multiple Episodes Every Season
Hawaii Five-0 vet Scott Caan has a pretty good explanation for missing multiple episodes during every season of the CBS procedural.
NBC’s ‘La Brea’ Likely To End With Abbreviated Season 3 As Networks Start Building Strike Contingency
EXCLUSIVE: NBC earlier today announced that its sci-fi drama La Brea has been renewed for a third season. I have learned that the pickup is for six episodes and that it was influenced by the possibility of a writers and/or directors and actors strike, with this likely being the show’s final chapter. Filming is slated to begin in March in Australia. With the current WGA contract expiring May 1 and the DGA and SAG-AFTRA contracts up June 30, a potential work stoppage could impact the start of production on the new broadcast season, leaving the networks without fresh episodes of scripted...
tvinsider.com
9 Things We Need to See by the ‘NCIS: LA’ Series Finale
Showrunner R. Scott Gemmill said in a statement following news breaking of the upcoming farewell, “we look forward to delivering an end to the series that is both satisfying and does justice to these beloved characters,” so we think the CBS procedural will deliver on at least some fronts.
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Chris O’Donnell Makes Rare Post in Response to Show Ending
CBS recently announced that NCIS: Los Angeles will be ending its 14-year run this season, and star Chris O’Donnell is weighing in. The actor took to his Instagram for the first time in several months to look back on the show’s epic run. The image he shared shows O’Donnell standing alongside co-star LL Cool J on the set of the show.
digitalspy.com
NCIS: Los Angeles casts Brooklyn Nine-Nine star to play Kilbride's ex-wife
NCIS: Los Angeles has taken on Marilu Henner for a guest spot next month. According to TVLine, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Taxi actress is onboard as the ex-wife of retired Navy Admiral Hollace Kilbride (played by Gerald McRaney) and will make an appearance during Sunday, February 26's episode. Her character's...
Popculture
LL Cool J Speaks out After 'NCIS: Los Angeles' Ending Annoucement
NCIS: Los Angeles is ending. The series will conclude after 322 episodes and 14 seasons, with the series finale airing on May 14 on CBS, as well as on-demand and streaming on Paramount+. A spinoff of NCIS starring LL Cool J and Chris O'Donnell, it is the fifth longest-running CBS primetime series ever on the network behind Gunsmoke, Lassie, CSI, and Criminal Minds. Among the four, the two shows that have aired in the last 50 years, CSI and Criminal Minds. LL Cool J and O'Donnell have been on the series for the entire run. The rapper is proud of the show's success despite its cancelation, writing in an Instgram post: "This NCIS Crossover was a huge success!!"After 14 seasons, this is the perfect time to end @ncisla on top of our game!!!"
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Showrunner Reveals Why It Was So Important to Bring Hetty Back
For all you NCIS: Los Angeles fans, there was a special treat involved in the most recent NCIS three-show crossover. Do you remember what it was? Hetty popped up! Well, Hetty Lange is a beloved character who hasn’t been seen much lately. Yet there she was in a, well, unique situation.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Supernatural’ star Jensen Ackles was ‘pushing hard’ for Pedro Pascal’s role in ‘The Last of Us’
If Jensen Ackles had his way, we may have been two episodes deep into a very different-looking version of The Last of Us, at least when it comes to the look and sound of the show’s leading man Joel Miller. Ackles took to the stage during a Supernatural fan...
ComicBook
Matlock Reboot Casts Kathy Bates as Lead for New CBS Series
CBS is rebooting Matlock, with a twist. On Tuesday, TVLine reported that CBS has ordered a pilot for a new version of the classic series, with Oscar winner set to play the titular lawyer. It's a twist on the original Matlock, which ran for six seasons on NBC before then running for an additional three on ABC and starred Andy Griffith as folksy criminal defense attorney Ben Matlock.
Grey's Anatomy/Station 19 Showrunner Stepping Down at Season's End
Get the defibrillator, stat! Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19’s Krista Vernoff will be leaving her posts as showrunner and executive producer of both ABC shows at the conclusion of their current seasons, TVLine has confirmed. “It has been the privilege of a lifetime to be entrusted to run Grey’s Anatomy for the past six years and Station 19 for the last four,” Vernoff said in a statement. “The passion of the dedicated fandoms and the impact that these shows have on hearts and minds cannot be overstated. The amount of talent in these two extraordinary casts and these two brilliant writers...
Night Court Renewed For Season 2 At NBC, And That's Not All For Melissa Rauch And John Larroquette's Show
NBC already renewed Night Court for Season 2, and that's not the only interesting news for the show starring Melissa Rauch and John Larroquette.
bleedingcool.com
The Blacklist Ending with Season 10; Trailer, Preview Images Released
On February 26, it's the beginning of the end for "Red" Reddington (James Spader) as NBC's The Blacklist wraps up its run with Season 10. On February 26th, it's the beginning of the end for James Spader's Raymond "Red" Reddington, with NBC confirming earlier today that the long-running thriller/drama The Blacklist will be ending its run with its upcoming tenth season. Joining Spader for the final run (with the show celebrating its 200th episode on Sunday, March 19th) are Diego Klattenhoff, Hisham Tawfiq, Anya Banerjee, and Harry Lennix. To mark the occasion, the network released the first trailer for the show's return. But first, let's kick off things with a look at a piece of official key art:
‘1923’ Renewed For Second Season By Paramount+
If you didn’t like how 1883 ended after just one season, you’re going to love this news: Paramount+ has ordered a second season of 1923. Just as Deadline first reported in October, Creator Taylor Sheridan needs another season to finish telling the origin story of the Dutton family he made famous in Yellowstone. Besides, there’s always the chance season two could attract the same number of people who first tuned into the premiere of 1923 in December: The prequel that stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren was the most watched Paramount+ premiere ever in the U.S. and drew in 7.4M total...
hypebeast.com
First Look at Donald Glover's New TV Series 'Swarm'
Donald Glover has officially announced the details and first look at this new TV series project, Swarm. Arriving on Amazon Prime Video soon, the series follows the titular character Dre, played by Dominique Fishback, a young woman who is obsessed with a pop star. Glover told Vanity Fair that the pop star Dre is obsessed with shares similarities to Beyoncé and the story follows her adventure, fandom and promises in unexpected twists and turns. Referencing Michael Haneke’s 2001 drama and Martin Scorsese‘s 1982 black comedy film, Glover said, “We just thought it’d be fun to make a post-truth Piano Teacher mixed with The King of Comedy.”
Popculture
Everything Coming to HBO Max in February 2023
A new month is almost here, which means a new slate of programming is on its way to HBO Max. On Thursday, as it continued stocking some of the final titles from its January 2022 content list, the streamer unveiled the full list of movies, series, HBO Max originals, and documentaries heading to HBO Max in February 2023, promising endless hours of entertainment for subscribers.
Collider
'La Brea' Renewed for Season 3 on NBC
NBC has picked up its hit science fiction series La Brea for a third season. The news comes as fans are getting ready to dive back into the adventures of the show's strange underground world with the second half of the disaster series's second season making its return to the network later tonight. The ongoing Season 2 will include a total of 14 episodes and fans will be delighted to learn that the season finale will not end the show, but rather set it up for another round of mysterious adventure.
The Cleaning Lady Renewed for Season 3 at Fox With New Co-Showrunner
The Cleaning Lady apparently has a lot more tidying up to do: Fox has renewed the drama for Season 3. Jeannine Renshaw (Good Girls, Grey’s Anatomy) will join the show as an executive producer and will share showrunner duties with EP Miranda Kwok, the network announced Wednesday. “After two heart-pounding seasons, we’re thrilled with how audiences have latched on to this incredible story,” Michael Thorn, president of scripted programming, Fox Entertainment, said via statement. “The cast, led by the incomparable Élodie Yung, along with our brilliant creative team and our partners at Warner Bros. Television, have expertly crafted a highly compelling, emotionally-driven show...
‘The Palace’: HBO Reveals First Look at Kate Winslet in Upcoming Limited Series (TV News Roundup)
HBO has released a first look at its upcoming limited series “The Palace,” starring Kate Winslet. The new series “tells the story of one year within the walls of the palace of a modern European regime as it begins to unravel,” according to its official logline. Directed by Stephen Frears and Jessica Hobbs, the new series also stars Matthias Schoenaerts, Guillaume Gallienne, Andrea Riseborough, Martha Plimpton and Hugh Grant. Will Tracy will serve as writer, executive producer and showrunner. Seth Reiss, Juli Weiner, Jen Spyra, Gary Shteyngart and Sarah DeLappe are writing alongside Tracy. Winslet, Frears, Hobbs, Frank Rich and Tracey...
The Last of Us Grows Audience for 2nd Straight Week, Hits New HBO Milestone
The Last of Us, with its highly acclaimed third episode, grew audience for a second straight week since its premiere. The video game adaptation also has marked yet another milestone for HBO. Episode 3 of The Last of Us, “guest”-starring Parks and Recreation‘s Nick Offerman and The White Lotus‘ Murray Bartlett, drew 6.4 million viewers this Sunday night, up 12 percent from Episode 2 (which delivered a record-setting jump in viewership), and up 37 percent from premiere night. In addition, Season 1 of the dystopian, video game-based drama is averaging 21.3 million viewers (across its first two episodes), meaning that four...
startattle.com
NCIS (Season 20 Episode 13) “Evil Eye” trailer, release date
In preparation for a role, a world-renowned actress (Tania Raymonde) shadows the NCIS team as they investigate a d–apitation case. Startattle.com – NCIS | CBS. This episode was directed by Michael Zinberg and written by Kimberly-Rose Wolter and Brendan Fehily. Network: CBS. Episode title: “Evil Eye”. Release...
