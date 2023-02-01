Read full article on original website
cbs7.com
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 2/3/23
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 2/3/23: It is thawing out across West Texas and that trend will continue into the weekend. A ridge of high pressure will control the weather this weekend and bring more southerly winds...warmer temperatures and just a few clouds. Next week...
cbs7.com
Domino's goes extra mile to help legally blind customer during winter weather
Permian puts on perhaps its best performance of the season, and blows out district leader Midland High 91-54 CBS7 Morning Weather Thu. 2/2/23 - clipped version. Recording of the CBS7 Early Morning Newscasts. Massive UTPB recruiting class headlined by 11 West Texas signees. Updated: Feb. 1, 2023 at 9:50 PM...
cbs7.com
Power restored to customers affected by outage in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Power has now been restored to customers affected by a large outage Thursday morning in East Odessa. Oncor says that a truck hit a wire and caused the outage. Earlier Thursday over a thousand customers were without power. The center of the outage was near Highway...
cbs7.com
Meals on Wheels of Odessa and Midland close due to winter weather
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The weather has caused both Meals on Wheels of Odessa and Midland to close down. Both Meals on Wheels of Odessa and Midland were able to hand out some form of a frozen meal or packaged meal to customers who needed them the most before closing their doors.
cbs7.com
Massive UTPB recruiting class headlined by 11 West Texas signees
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The UT Permian Basin football program signed 44 high school athletes on National Signing Day Wednesday. Eleven of those signees are from West Texas, within an hour of campus. New UTPB head coach Kris McCullough and his staff assembled the class after less than two months...
cbs7.com
Animal experts warn not to leave pets outdoors during freezing temperatures
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - While we’re all trying to stay warm in these freezing temperatures, so should your pets, because if you’re feeling cold, chances are they’re just as cold. We spoke to some animal experts about how to keep your pets warm in these cold temperatures.
cbs7.com
Adopt-a-Pet: Meet Pumpkin
(KOSA) - Each week on CBS7 First Alert News at Noon, we feature pets that need a forever home!. Our partners at Carpet Tech are supporting this effort and covering the adoption fees for this week’s featured pet. If you are interested in adopting Pumpkin, you can contact Odessa...
cbs7.com
Truck hit by train on HWY 80 and CR 1290
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, at around 8 p.m. on Thursday a Ford truck was struck by a train. DPS says the truck was stuck on the tracks at HWY 80 and CR 1290. The railroad tracks are shut down at this time...
cbs7.com
Silver Spur Gun and Blade Show
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Guns, knives, ammo, and more were sold at the Silver Spur Gun and Blade Show. Attendees had the opportunity to buy, sell, or just browse the show. Watch the full story above.
cbs7.com
Police investigating shooting outside of Big Spring YMCA
BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - According to our partners at KBEST Media, Dathan Jones, CEO of the Big Spring YMCA has confirmed that at approximately 4:15 this afternoon, a drive-by shooting occurred in front of the YMCA, directed at individuals who were standing at the front entrance. These individuals, who...
cbs7.com
Three-vehicle crash at 10th St and State Highway 302
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, at around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, DPS responded to a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of 10th St. and State Highway 302. DPS says a GMC SUV failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign...
cbs7.com
OPD investigating an eight-car crash and several others on 191
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Odessa Police Department several major crashes are being investigated, including three on Highway 191: an eight-car crash at Billy Hext, a five-car crash at Faudree, and a rollover at East Loop 338. Please avoid traveling on Highway 191 and use alternative routes until...
cbs7.com
Gov. Abbott visits Odessa College for discussion on workforce development
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott received a tour of a welding lab at Odessa College today and hosted a news conference after about workforce development in the state. Abbott says it was an honor getting to learn more about what Odessa College is doing to develop a high-quality...
cbs7.com
Icy roads lead to fatal crash south of Lamesa
LAMESA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a Chevy Tahoe was traveling south on US 87 at an unsafe speed for the ice on the roadway. The driver of the Chevy lost control and veered off the roadway causing them to roll over into a field west of US 87.
cbs7.com
OPD investigating burglary at Mango Tango
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Early Tuesday morning, Odessa Police Department responded to Mango Tango after a reported burglary. The video above shows two men forcibly entering the business where according to OPD the two stole a printer and cash drawer, which contained an undisclosed amount of cash. Anyone who recognizes...
cbs7.com
Man distributes counterfeit bills at 3 Odessa businesses
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - OPD would like to warn residents and businesses about the recent circulation of counterfeit money in Odessa. The Criminal Investigation Division is currently on several cases involving counterfeit $50 bills. The man shown in the surveillance photos recently passed counterfeit $50 bills at three different businesses along Andrews Highway.
