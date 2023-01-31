ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

WHAT’S HAPPENING: Weekend of February 3-5

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — From sultry jazz, and a run on the beach, to hunting for the perfect gift for your partner, there is something going on for everyone this weekend. Here’s a look at What’s Happening in the Cape Fear:. If you love the smooth sounds...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Oak Island refutes travel blog listing it as a dangerous beach

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY)–The Town of Oak Island is refuting claims made by an online travel blog, that listed it in 8th place out of 10 deadliest beaches America. “Travel Lens” says the list was developed after analyzing factors like the number of surf zone fatalities and shark attacks since 2010, and the state most at risk for hurricanes.
OAK ISLAND, NC
cfvts.org

The Ghost Trees of the Cape Fear River Part 2

The Cape Fear River is a historic and important body of water in North Carolina, flowing through the communities of Wilmington, Leland, Belville all the way to Southport and beyond. This river is our primary source of drinking water. For centuries, eons for that matter, it has been home to valuable wetlands and floodplains, diverse wildlife, and fish, and more recently a history steeped in our unique heritage and culture. Unfortunately, due to development and population growth, many of these historically important and scarce resources are rapidly being lost or adversely altered forever.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Local realtor tentatively breaks Guinness world record

WIMLINGTON (WWAY) — A local realtor may be on the brink of breaking a Guinness world record. Bobby Brandon, a realtor in Wilmington, has submitted a new record for the longest use of battle ropes. Brandon was able to do the exercise for three hours and fifteen minutes, breaking the old record of three hours and two minutes.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Warming shelter to open in Wilmington this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Warming Shelter Wilmington has announced that their shelter will open Feb. 3 and Feb. 4 for anyone experiencing homelessness in the Wilmington area. According to the announcement, the shelter will be located at Trinity United Methodist Church at 1403 Market St., and those wishing to...
WILMINGTON, NC
whqr.org

CoastLine: Winter garden to-do list and what to plant with Tom Ericson

It was 2022 when Tom Ericson made the decision to close The Transplanted Garden, which had provided plants, garden supplies, and expertise to thousands of local residents for almost a quarter-century. The decision was painful for Tom and his community of customers, who had come to rely on him for planting and landscaping advice, for years. That decision was also for strictly personal reasons.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
YAHOO!

Man shot dead Wednesday night in Wilmington's Riverside neighborhood

A 34-year-old man was fatally shot Wednesday night while in Wilmington's Riverside neighborhood, marking the city's second homicide this week. Wilmington police were dispatched to the 2400 block of Bowers St. at about 9:55 p.m. That's where they found the shooting victim, who has not been identified. The man died...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Opportunity for Brunswick Co. students to receive prom outfits free of charge

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - South Brunswick High School will open its “Prom Closet” to county students on Feb. 2 in the school’s choir room. The event, running from 4 to 8 p.m., will allow students to choose prom or spring formal outfits for free. In their announcement, organizers at the school stated that they have hundreds of dresses and accessories available, while a limited number of suits and tuxedos will also be available.
SOUTHPORT, NC
WECT

Lane reopen along U.S. 17 near N.C. 133

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that the right, southbound lane of U.S. 17 is reopen near N.C. 133. Previously, a traffic incident had caused one lane to close near Leland. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
LELAND, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy