Read full article on original website
Related
Be smart, avoid a disaster: Local plumber shares tips for preventing, thawing frozen pipes
An approaching arctic front is bringing wind chills as low as 40-below zero to Massachusetts and that dangerously cold airmass could wreak havoc on homes across the region.
School Closings: List Grows As Subzero Temperatures Approach Massachusetts
As dangerous wind chills and subzero temperatures are expected to move through the state, many Massachusetts school districts are closing for the day on Friday, Feb. 3. The National Weather Service predicts the lowest wind chills could be between -15 and -45 degrees Fahrenheit from Friday night into Saturday morning. Isolated power outages and snow squalls are expected and the risk for frostbite will also be high.
Massachusetts Will See Something This Weekend We Haven’t Seen Since 2016–What Is It?
If you're anything like me, Berkshire County residents, you probably have trouble remembering things that took place over a week ago or so. Is there any chance that you remember anything specific from the winter of 2016?. More specifically, right around Valentine's Day 2016? Something happened right around the so-called...
Rates reduced for these Massachusetts natural gas customers
The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities has approved reduction in gas supply rates for some Massachusetts residents this winter.
This Place Has, By Far, the Creepiest Name For Anywhere in Massachusetts
Throughout the state of Massachusetts, we have plenty of cities, towns, and villages with some strange names. However, there is one place throughout the state that has a name you would never expect would be anywhere. Of course, it's not a city, it's not a town, but it is a village...sort of.
Keeping your pets safe during cold temperatures
Just like people, pets get cold too! The cold tolerance can vary from pet to pet based on their coat, body fat, activity level, and health.
Dangerously Cold Temps are Coming to Massachusetts, Break Out the Dry Gas
In the grand scheme of things, Massachusetts has had a pretty mild winter so far. Sure, we have had a couple of snowstorms here and there but it's been few and far between and below average for this time of year. On the temperature front, Massachusetts has been pretty decent as we haven't really experienced bitterly cold temperatures...yet. I say "yet" because that is about to change very soon.
Wind Chill Watch for Massachusetts with temperatures to feel 40 below zero
A Wind Chill Watch is in effect for all of western Massachusetts from Thursday night through Saturday.
Mass. shelters prepare to help unhoused during ‘dangerously cold’ temperatures
Officials at shelters serving people experiencing homelessness said they are preparing to help unhoused individuals later this week as a frigid winter front moves toward Massachusetts that brings the potential of bitter, subzero weather. Temperatures across the state are expected to hover well below freezing, and wind chill will make...
Be Careful of Which Name You Use When Checking into a Massachusetts Hotel
A fun pastime of mine is checking out what weird laws are still on the books in Massachusetts. Technically known as "Blue" laws, these laws were passed way back when and may have made sense at one particular time but many of these laws today are either outdated, no longer enforced, or never really made sense when they originally went into effect.
Massachusetts Has 19 Towns Ending In ‘ham’. Can You Pronounce Them Correctly?
Massachusetts town names tend to have a certain way about them. Usually, as soon as we hear and/or read the name of a town, even if we don't know where it is, we often know whether or not that could be a town in the Bay State. It just so happens that if you were to mention a town that end with 'ham', there is a good chance that town exists in Massachusetts given the fact that there are 19 of them.
Is It Legal To Carry Pepper Spray Or Mace In Massachusetts?
I remember my father always encouraging us as kids to take karate or self-defense classes. I think I took karate for a year when I was 14 and that was the end of it. 😂. The world can be a tough place and self defense is sometimes a must. So, what's the best way to prepare for and/or stop a threat?
NECN
Mass. Customers to Have Gas Bills Cut Mid-Season. Here's How Much
When they get their bills in March, most gas customers in Massachusetts are going see a decrease of 4 or 5% after the Department of Public Utilities this week approved a mid-season reduction in gas supply charges as natural gas prices drop. Gas companies are required to buy natural gas...
The Best Bakery in All of Massachusetts is Right Here in the Berkshires
There is no shortage of great restaurants and eateries throughout the Berkshires. That happens to include bakeries. Recently, one bakery in particular was named the 'Best Bakery in Massachusetts' and it happens to be conveniently located right here in the Berkshires. The publication, '24/7 Wall St.', went out of their...
Is It Illegal to Have Colored Headlights in Massachusetts?
For those that know me, (or hate me LOL) I have LED headlights on my 2004 Toyota Highlander. Of course, they didn't come stock due to the age of the vehicle. I ordered the bulbs on Amazon for about less than $80 altogether. Now since I was only looking to see better at night and not really show off my vehicle, I stuck to bright white lights. Since it's the common color for headlights anywhere. And yes, I've had people flash at me thinking it was my high beams. I'm sorry if did happen to blind you one night. LOL.
Mating Season Is Adding to Massachusetts’ Coyote Problem
In Massachusetts, wildlife officials are asking people to watch their dogs as coyote mating season comes to a head. A Community’s Growing Coyote Issue WCVB Boston reports that coyotes, who will attack small dogs year-round, are more likely to attack large dogs during mating season. “They’re territorial and in the mating season,” said Dave Wattles […] The post Mating Season Is Adding to Massachusetts’ Coyote Problem appeared first on DogTime.
Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed the Poorest in the State for 2023
Massachusetts is a state where many people aspire to live. I can't tell you how many times throughout my years in radio I have met people that weren't originally from Massachusetts but fell in love with the Bay State when they made a visit here. People from all over the country have either moved to Massachusetts or purchased a second home here. Whether it's the metropolitan attraction of Boston or the wide open spaces of the Berkshires and everywhere in between, there's no doubt that Massachusetts is a cherished and highly sought-after state.
Roughly 2,780 Massachusetts Residents Die Each Year from This Silent Killer
Not only are Massachusetts folks dealing with trying times, but people all over the country are also facing a host of issues from sicknesses like COVID variants, the flu, RSV, and the list goes on and on. Then you have the economic struggles of paying rent, buying groceries, paying heating bills, and finding affordable housing just to name a few. I think most if not all of us can agree that the struggle is real.
50+ Best Bars and Nightclubs That Have Closed in Massachusetts That We’ll Remember Forever
Remember that special bar or nightclub you snuck into with your sister and her fake ID? I mean, you were totally 21. Right?. No location holds more memories, blurry or not, than your favorite old bar. The bar that holds years of memories from ages 18-29. You remember your first...
Massachusetts liquor store sells $1M scratch ticket
A Massachusetts liquor store sold a scratch ticket with a $1 million prize on Tuesday.
WNAW 94.7
Pittsfield, MA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WNAW 94.7 is your source for all things local to the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wnaw.com
Comments / 1