It’s another triple-option for Notre Dame football today as we celebrate National Signing Day — but not really. Back in December, Notre Dame staring quarterback Drew Pyne quit the team before the bowl game and entered the transfer portal. Pyne was insulted that he was going to have to battle for the starting job in the spring versus Tyler Buchner and whatever transfer quarterback the Irish were bringing in (hello Sam Hartman) and wanted to go somewhere to have a real shot at starting in 2023.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO