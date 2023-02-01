Read full article on original website
x1071.com
Vehicle drives over 4 mailboxes, leaves scene in Grant County
Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run incident involving mailboxes in Grant County. Officials with the Grant County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched at about 8:20 a.m. Monday to Sandy Hook Road in Jamestown Township for a report of a hit-and-run incident. A vehicle drove to the right side of the road just south of Badger Road and knocked over four mailboxes. The incident occurred sometime between 2 p.m. Sunday and 8:20 a.m. Monday. No vehicle parts were found at the scene. People with information about the incident are asked to call the sheriff’s department at 608-723-2157.
WEAU-TV 13
Sparta man in custody following vehicle pursuit in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Sparta, Wis. man is in custody following a vehicle pursuit in Jackson County. According to a media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 16, 2023, around 8:09 a.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Sechlerville Road and Highway 95 in the Town of Hixton for a vehicle equipment violation. The driver of the vehicle fled from law enforcement, initiating a pursuit. The pursuit lasted about eight miles, ending when the driver finally pulled over to the side of Highway 95, west of the county line in Trempealeau County.
x1071.com
One Vehicle Crash in Platteville
On Tuesday around 7 am, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a one vehicle crash with airbag deployment. 57 year old April Schreck of Platteville was traveling north on Highway 151 when she lost control of her vehicle on the exit 21 off–ramp. The vehicle struck a stop ahead sign and came to rest next to the pavement. Shreck was not injured in the crash, however her vehicle had to be towed from the scene. Assisting the Sheriff’s Office was Precision Automotive of Platteville.
WEAU-TV 13
Viroqua man accused of animal mistreatment after authorities find dead horse
VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Several charges are being recommended for a Viroqua man after authorities received a report of a dead horse in Vernon County. According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Kaden Hartje was arrested as a result of an investigation into the alleged maltreatment of animals.
winonaradio.com
Accident in Winona Leads to Injuries
(KWNO)- Yesterday at 12:20 p.m. Winona Police was called to the scene for a motor accident involving two vehicles at the intersection of 5th and Main Street. Officers say that a vehicle was traveling westbound on 5th Street and ran a red light, striking another vehicle traveling on Main Street.
news8000.com
La Crosse County introduces neighborhood revitalization
LA CROSSE (WKBT) - La Crosse County wants to help you revamp your home. With help from the Neighborhood Revitalization Programs, you could receive a grant to help redevelop your home.
news8000.com
City of La Crosse to cut short emergency daytime warming center availability due to change in forecast
LA CROSSE (WKBT) -- The City of La Crosse will not open a neighborhood center on the south side as an emergency warming shelter Thursday as originally planned. In a notice posted on Facebook Tuesday, the city says the last day the shelter will be open is Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
news8000.com
Gundersen St. Joseph's Hospital breaks ground on Elroy clinic location
ELROY, Wis. - After several years and delays, Gundersen St. Joseph's Hospital and Clinics have finally broken ground on its new clinic location in Elroy. The new facility will provide patients with a comfortable care setting with plenty of top-notch amenities.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man facing intoxicated homicide charge after woman dies from shooting incident
WYOMING, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from southwest Wisconsin is facing a charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a weapon after a woman died in a shooting incident. According to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office, on January 25 around 8:45 p.m., a call came in about a possible shooting at the 4300 block of Percussion Rock Road. A woman was sent to a local hospital.
UPMATTERS
What color can headlights be? Wisconsin State Patrol issues reminder after traffic stop
(WFRV) – After a driver in western Wisconsin was pulled over for having green headlights, the Wisconsin State Patrol reminded motorists what color headlights should be. The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on its Facebook page about a recent incident where a trooper stopped a vehicle for having green headlights. The post wanted to remind drivers that headlights must be white while driving on the roadway.
nbc15.com
UPS driver credited for saving Juneau Co. woman who fell into a creek
UNION CENTER, Wis. (WMTV) - A Juneau County woman credits a UPS driver with saving her life after she fell into a creek last week and couldn’t stand up. Union Center 76-year-old Mariann Rott was taking the trash to her burn barrel Tuesday, Jan. 24, when she lost her balance, fell into her backyard creek, crawled out and spent 45 minutes stuck laying down in the ice and snow. She said her legs were numb and her clothes were dripping with water.
news8000.com
West Salem's Brennan Kennedy heading to UWL
Snowmobiler Airlifted Following Rochester Area Crash
Dover, MN (KROC-AM News)- A snowmobiler had to be airlifted to a hospital after crashing his machine in the Rochester area Friday night. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller says the man was riding with a group north of Dover when he lost control of the snowmobile and was thrown from it. The crash occurred around 10 p.m.
winonaradio.com
Winona Man Arrested on Five Counts After Domestic Violence Incident
(KWNO)- On February 1 at 4:28 p.m. Winona Police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 250 block of Franklin Street. Anthony Whiteside Jr. 35-years-old of Winona, was found outside of the residence, yelling, agitated and not answering any of the officers’ questions. Upon further investigation, officers found Whiteside...
news8000.com
Coulee Region Humane Society brings back 'Poorly Drawn Pets' donation campaign
ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) - The Coulee Region Humane Society is asking for donations, but this time donors will get something in return: poorly done drawings of their pets. For a minimum donation of $20, you can give CRHS a picture of your pet. In about a day, you'll get a drawing.
news8000.com
Gundersen Health System pays pharmacy technicians to learn and work through program
LA CROSSE (WKBT)--Worker shortages are affecting all types of industries, but the healthcare industry is still struggling after the pandemic. Gundersen Health System is working towards a solution.
earnthenecklace.com
Amy DuPont Leaving WKBT: Where Is the News 8 Anchor Going?
Amy DuPont has been bringing news to the residents of La Crosse for the last two years. People love her chemistry with other News 8 co-hosts and the joy she brings to them. She’s recently been missing from the anchor desk but has now announced her departure from the station. Amy DuPont is leaving WKBT for the next adventure. Since the announcement, News 8 viewers have been curious about where she’s going and if she plans to leave La Crosse, too. So here’s what the reporter has to say about her departure from WKBT.
news8000.com
La Crosse breweries battle carbon dioxide shortage
LA CROSSE (WKBT) -- Another shortage is making it tougher for brewers to keep costs down. Since the pandemic, the beer industry has taken plenty of hits. It's not just hops and barley-- a key ingredient you might not think of is skyrocketing: carbon dioxide. "Once you think you’ve seen...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin woman known to move across counties missing since September, police still searching
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WFRV) – The La Crosse Police Department is looking for help finding a woman missing since September 2022. Jennifer L. Peterson has not been heard from or seen since September 27, 2022, and was last residing in La Crosse. Police say she had mentioned relocating and...
