Yamhill deputies search for man accused of attacking his brother with machete
AMITY, Ore. — Yamhill County Sheriff's Office deputies are looking for a man accused of attacking his brother with a machete on Friday morning. Deputies responded to the incident around 3 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of Fifth Street in Amity. The victim was taken to a hospital...
Grand jury says Salem officers justified in shooting, killing robbery suspect
SALEM, Ore. — A Marion County grand jury has found that the use of deadly force by five Salem police officers was justified. It happened the morning of Jan. 23 around 9 a.m. when a 911 caller reported an armed carjacking in the Walmart parking lot on Commercial Street SE.
Details released on hours-long Hood River shooter standoff: Suspect ID, tear gas, and more
PORTLAND, Ore. — Thursday afternoon saw a standoff between police and an armed suspect that lasted for hours before the shooter was taken into custody. Now, the Hood River Police Department is offering details on the incident as well as the identity of the suspect. Officers were called out...
Two wrong-way drivers cause wrecks on I-5, one person severely injured
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two women face DUI charges after they drove southbound on I-5, in the northbound lanes. Both incidents happened separately within one hour of each other. Around 1 a.m. Saturday, a grey 2021 Nissan Kicks driven by 38-year-old Margot J. Wolfsehr crashed into another vehicle nearly head-on near the Corbett exit.
Son accused of murdering father in rural Oregon home pleads guilty to manslaughter
STAYTON, Ore. — The son accused of killing his father in their rural Stayton home in 2019 has pled guilty to manslaughter, according to court documents. PREVIOUSLY | Son accused of murdering his father at rural Oregon home, deputies say. Joshua Elbert Nelson, 22 at the time of the...
FOUND SAFE: Deputies locate 5-year-old boy with autism reported missing near Silverton
SILVERTON, Ore. — UPDATE: A child who was reported missing outside Silverton Friday afternoon has been found safe and sound, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said. Sage has been reunited with family members. "Thank you to our community, Woodburn, Silverton, Salem police as well as Silverton fire, deputies, S&R...
Tips wanted in suspicious Marion County death investigation
The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in a suspicious death investigation. They are investigating the death of Richard Champion, whose remains were found Dec. 9 in northern Millersburg. Champion was reported missing in September. He was last seen Sept. 11 in the Stayton and Aumsville area.
Gresham firefighter dies after suffering cardiac arrest
GRESHAM, Ore. — A Gresham firefighter went into cardiac arrest while in the line of duty Friday and died, according to the city. The city said Brandon Norbury received emergency medical care but did not survive. The city said Norbury had been with the Gresham Fire Department since 2008....
Multnomah County announces new plan to provide rapid, affordable housing options
PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County announced a new plan to get people off the streets Friday. It's investing in a housing model that's an extension of the Move-in Multnomah pilot program. That incentivizes landlords to provide available units to those in need. Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson said...
Portland Public Schools announces hiring freeze amid budget, enrollment issues
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Public Schools has announced a hiring freeze, claiming it's because of shrinking enrollment and uncertain funding. In a letter sent to parents on Tuesday, the district says they have 3,000 fewer students enrolled now than they did before the start of the pandemic. PPS also...
