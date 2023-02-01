Read full article on original website
Related
New Elections May Be Needed: Gov. Abbott Addresses Harris County Ballot Shortage
"Harris Co. election ballot paper shortage far bigger than initially estimated. It's so big it may have altered the outcome of elections. It may necessitate new elections. It WILL necessitate new LAWS that prevent Harris Co. from ever doing this again." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Harris County District Attorney’s Office overspends on raises, then asks for $4.3 million for new hires
Harris County commissioners voted to provide more than $4 million to the District Attorney's office to hire 15 new prosecutors. The vote followed a revelation the DA's office had exceeded its budget in order to fund raises for current staff. County budget director Daniel Ramos told commissioners that District Attorney...
Greg Abbott Considers New Election in Texas After Ballot Issues Discovered
The governor said the shortage of ballot paper may "necessitate new elections."
KHOU 11 analysis: Election ballot paper shortage bigger than estimated
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The shortage of ballot paper at some Harris County voting centers on election day was more widespread than the Elections Administration Office estimated, according to a KHOU 11 analysis of equipment and voter turnout records. The county’s post-election analysis on the extent of the shortage...
Harris County commissioners unanimously approve lowering toll rates
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County commissioners unanimously voted to drop the prices of tolls across several tolling points. The vote approved a 10% drop in tolls, including the rates on the Sam Houston and Westpark Tollways and the Hardy Toll Road. The Harris County Toll Road Authority also...
fox26houston.com
Former Houston mayor says city facing "fiscal cliff", blames Turner administration
HOUSTON - Seven years after back-to-back terms as Houston's second woman and first openly gay Mayor, Annise Parker is offering a mixed review on the performance of her successor, Sylvester Turner. "Sylvester Turner, and we need to give him credit, was able to shore up the pension systems. Bill White...
Ron DeSantis to visit Texas to help Republicans in Harris and Dallas counties raise money
AUSTIN, Texas — Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor and potential 2024 presidential candidate, is visiting Texas in March to help raise money for county Republican parties. DeSantis will headline the Harris County GOP’s Lincoln Reagan Dinner on March 3 and then another party dinner in Dallas County the next day, according to two people familiar with the planning who were not authorized to speak on the record before the announcement was made public. The county parties confirmed DeSantis' appearances Wednesday morning.
Former HISD elementary teacher under investigation after multiple allegations of molestation
The investigation wasn't done until after the teacher resigned in July 2022 after one student made an outcry that spurred additional allegations.
Here's how residents of Harris, Brazoria, Galveston counties can get help with utility bills
HOUSTON — Several Houston-area residents could be eligible for assistance with their utility bills. BakerRipley is now accepting applications for its Utilities Assistance Program which has funds that total $15.2 million. The organization said the funds will help residents pay their electric, water and gas bills. How to qualify.
Deputy removed from Galena Park ISD after 'inappropriate communications' with student, Pct. 3 says
The deputy was removed from a campus in Galena Park ISD, where the Harris County Precinct 3 Constable's Office has a contractual agreement to provide security throughout the district.
fox26houston.com
EXCLUSIVE: Former Houston mayor concerned about city's financial future
The "trailblazing" former mayor Annise Parker is offering her assessment of the city's financial condition and the diagnosis is pretty "troubling" to say the least. FOX 26 Political Reporter Greg Groogan spoke exclusively and in-depth with Parker who sees big funding problems "dead-ahead" for the nation's fourth-largest city.
'Serious and permanent brain damage' | Uber named in lawsuit related to alleged hit-and-run that left Houston engineer disabled
HOUSTON, Texas — Joaquin Iraheta, 34, was once a successful electrical engineer with an energy company. But, after being severely injured, his family said he will likely never work again or live independently. "Memory issues," Iraheta said when asked what's been most difficult for him. "That’s been a big...
'A few people made some bad choices' | Humble ISD says more charges possible in connection with Atascocita HS fights
HUMBLE, Texas — The actions of a few have put a school of more than 3,800 students in the news this week. "What took place is appalling, frightening and shocking,” community activist Quanell X said during a news conference on Wednesday. He and activist Dr. Candice Matthews shared...
Harris County Commissioners pass toll road discount for motorists
Commissioners passed an ordinance on Tuesday to reduce local toll road rates by 10 percent.
Threat results in extra cops on campus Thursday at Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School
LITTLE CYPRESS, Texas — Extra police officers will be on the Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School campus Thursday in response to a threat. Early Thursday morning the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District learned about a threat made against the high school according to a Facebook post by the district just after 8 :30 a.m.
KHOU
Galveston County DA: Santa Fe gunman still not competent to stand trial
Dimitrios Pagourtzis will remain in a North Texas hospital, according to Galveston County District Attorney Jack Roady, who called the news ‘disappointing.’. “The treating physicians at the North Texas State Hospital have reported that Santa Fe High School shooting defendant Dimitrios Pagourtzis has not yet been restored to competency to stand trial,” Roady said in a statement. “They have requested that he be recommitted to their facility for up to 12 months so that they can continue their efforts to restore him to competency. This is extremely disappointing news, especially as we near the five-year anniversary of these tragic murders. Nevertheless, we remain committed to seeing this case tried and seeing that justice is done.”
fox26houston.com
Former Houston mayor warns against "demonizing" transgender Texans, drag shows
HOUSTON - Seven years have come and gone since Annise Parker led the City of Houston as mayor. Elected to back-to-back terms, the Rice University graduate and longtime energy analyst shattered a formidable glass ceiling as the first openly LGBT person chosen by voters to run a major American city.
Judge denies motion to dismiss charges against former HPD officer Gerald Goines
HOUSTON — On Wednesday, a judge denied a motion filed by lawyers for Gerald Goines to dismiss the case against the former Houston Police Department officer. Goines is charged with murder and is accused of lying to secure a no-knock warrant in the deadly Harding Street raid in 2019. Two homeowners and their dog were killed. Five officers were injured.
City of Houston awarded $29M grant for Bissonnet redesign project
HOUSTON — Houston will get nearly $29 million to make one of its busiest and deadliest streets safer. The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the money for upgrades along a 7-mile stretch of Bissonnet Street from South Dairy Ashford Road to Hillcroft Avenue. Houston’s grant was the largest out...
'They destroyed it' | Woman calls for city of Galveston to pay for damage done to home during SWAT raid
GALVESTON, Texas — A Galveston family is demanding answers after their home was damaged in a SWAT raid last month. On Wednesday, the family and their attorneys asked for the city of Galveston to pay for the damages and publicly apologize for the raid. They want those things done by Friday.
