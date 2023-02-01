Dimitrios Pagourtzis will remain in a North Texas hospital, according to Galveston County District Attorney Jack Roady, who called the news ‘disappointing.’. “The treating physicians at the North Texas State Hospital have reported that Santa Fe High School shooting defendant Dimitrios Pagourtzis has not yet been restored to competency to stand trial,” Roady said in a statement. “They have requested that he be recommitted to their facility for up to 12 months so that they can continue their efforts to restore him to competency. This is extremely disappointing news, especially as we near the five-year anniversary of these tragic murders. Nevertheless, we remain committed to seeing this case tried and seeing that justice is done.”

SANTA FE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO