Harris County, TX

KHOU

Ron DeSantis to visit Texas to help Republicans in Harris and Dallas counties raise money

AUSTIN, Texas — Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor and potential 2024 presidential candidate, is visiting Texas in March to help raise money for county Republican parties. DeSantis will headline the Harris County GOP’s Lincoln Reagan Dinner on March 3 and then another party dinner in Dallas County the next day, according to two people familiar with the planning who were not authorized to speak on the record before the announcement was made public. The county parties confirmed DeSantis' appearances Wednesday morning.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

EXCLUSIVE: Former Houston mayor concerned about city's financial future

The "trailblazing" former mayor Annise Parker is offering her assessment of the city's financial condition and the diagnosis is pretty "troubling" to say the least. FOX 26 Political Reporter Greg Groogan spoke exclusively and in-depth with Parker who sees big funding problems "dead-ahead" for the nation's fourth-largest city.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Galveston County DA: Santa Fe gunman still not competent to stand trial

Dimitrios Pagourtzis will remain in a North Texas hospital, according to Galveston County District Attorney Jack Roady, who called the news ‘disappointing.’. “The treating physicians at the North Texas State Hospital have reported that Santa Fe High School shooting defendant Dimitrios Pagourtzis has not yet been restored to competency to stand trial,” Roady said in a statement. “They have requested that he be recommitted to their facility for up to 12 months so that they can continue their efforts to restore him to competency. This is extremely disappointing news, especially as we near the five-year anniversary of these tragic murders. Nevertheless, we remain committed to seeing this case tried and seeing that justice is done.”
SANTA FE, TX
KHOU

City of Houston awarded $29M grant for Bissonnet redesign project

HOUSTON — Houston will get nearly $29 million to make one of its busiest and deadliest streets safer. The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the money for upgrades along a 7-mile stretch of Bissonnet Street from South Dairy Ashford Road to Hillcroft Avenue. Houston’s grant was the largest out...
HOUSTON, TX

