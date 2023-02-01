ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 32

Guest
2d ago

no for sure come on people wake up and kick this people from office,,who elects this kind of person...warm up your car,, really hey wait cattle fart is damaging the environment watch out don't you fart in public....

Reply(1)
11
Dina
2d ago

Too bad the auto start came with my car! I use it everyday I drive. Just like what it was created for!

Reply
23
James Dowling
1d ago

lol I love reading this comedy article I go out to my car and sing im illegally warming up my car come and get me lol

Reply
9
