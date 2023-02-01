Read full article on original website
Unalaska Raiders host Cordova Wolverines for senior night games
The Unalaska Raider Basketball teams hosted the Cordova Wolverines this past weekend with the teams each squaring off twice at Unalaska City School. Senior night was held on Friday and ten seniors were honored in total. In the first match-up the lady Raiders finished with a 53-43 victory. Senior Reena...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack
If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Philadelphia Eagles player indicted on rape and kidnapping charges days before he’s set to play in the Super Bowl
An Ohio grand jury indicted Philadelphia Eagles backup offensive lineman Joshua Sills on charges of rape and kidnapping, officials said Wednesday. He was ordered to appear in court Feb. 16, which would be four days after the Eagles play the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Sills played in...
