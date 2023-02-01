It's football national signing day. And there doesn't appear to be a ton of things that will happen on this day for the University of Louisville football program. New head coach Jeff Brohm and his staff had a busy early signing period back in December, signing 13 high school prospects and getting 12 players out of the transfer portal. The Cardinals saw seven of the high school signees and all 12 transfers enroll in school in early January.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO