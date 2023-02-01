ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Despite grim season, Louisville basketball is on the rise

The Louisville basketball program has faced historic lows this season, now sitting with a 3-19 overall record and 1-10 within the ACC conference. Prior to last night’s victory over Georgia Tech, Louisville was winless in the ACC conference with an 0-10 record. Now with only nine games left in...
247Sports

Louisville football Class of 2023 superlatives

The end of the second signing day came on Wednesday night with the University of Louisville adding a pair of prospects. The Cardinals added four-star defensive lineman Woo Spencer from New Albany, Ind., and three-star offensive lineman Joe Crocker from Franklin, Tenn., to the signing class. The two additions bring the total of high school signees to 15 in the Class of 2023.
kentuckytoday.com

Brohm iready to go to war with UK for Louisville, in-state recruits

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- When Louisville was courting then-Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm trying to convince him to return home and replace the fired Bobby Petrino, Lexington Herald-Leader columnist Mark Story wrote a piece that was published under the headline: "Brohm at U of L would be bad news for UK."
247Sports

Finally! Louisville scores first ACC win of the season

The University of Louisville basketball team finally did it. Eleven games into the ACC season, the Cardinals scored their first win in conference play on Wednesday night with a 68-58 victory over Georgia Tech before 11,416 fans at the KFC Yum Center. The victory snapped a 10-game losing streak for the Cardinals (3-19, 1-10) and extended the Yellowjackets (8-14, 1-11) losing streak to eight games.
247Sports

Live Updates: Louisville Football 2023 Signing Day

It's football national signing day. And there doesn't appear to be a ton of things that will happen on this day for the University of Louisville football program. New head coach Jeff Brohm and his staff had a busy early signing period back in December, signing 13 high school prospects and getting 12 players out of the transfer portal. The Cardinals saw seven of the high school signees and all 12 transfers enroll in school in early January.
WLKY.com

Tuesday of Kentucky Derby week has a new theme: 502'sDay

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Most of Kentucky Derby week issomething. There's the Derby, obviously, on Saturday. Oaks the day before, Friday. Thursday eventually became known as "Thurby." And now, Tuesday will be known as "502'sDay." According to Churchill Downs, it "celebrates what makes Kentucky Derby Week special: the local community."
wtva.com

Body found Monday in Louisville

An investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in Louisville. An investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in Louisville.
Wave 3

‘I could not be more excited’: New UofL president begins tenure

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville’s 19th president, Dr. Kim Schatzel, officially began her first day on Wednesday. Schatzel was introduced as the university’s president back in Nov. 2022, previously serving as president of Towson University in Maryland. She succeeded Dr. Lori Gonzalez, the university’s interim...
wdrb.com

New sports bar set to open near 4th Street Live in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new sports bar is opening near Fourth Street Live in downtown Louisville. Parlay is located on Muhammad Ali Boulevard next to the Seelbach Hotel between Fourth and Fifth streets. Complete with a full bar, Parlay serves stadium food options like nachos, pulled pork sandwiches and...
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries Feb. 2, 2023

Laura Ragsdale Phelps, 91, of Louisville, Kentucky, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at Norton Hospice Care Center in Louisville, Kentucky. She was born March 25, 1931, in Murray, Kentucky, to Golden Ragsdale and Hattie Lee Ragsdale. She was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, she...
Wave 3

Louisville barber shop owner collecting shoes for people in need

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One local business owner decided to pay it forward by leaving out shoes for anyone who needs them. Julius Wilkerson Jr., the owner of Big City Styles barber shop at 312 West Chestnut Street, said he set out the first pair of shoes outside his store on Jan. 5.
247Sports

247Sports

