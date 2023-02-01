Read full article on original website
Trader Joe's Employees in Kentucky Vote in Favor of Joining a UnionBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
Popular local restaurant opening new location in IndianaKristen WaltersJeffersonville, IN
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jot BeatLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Related
Despite grim season, Louisville basketball is on the rise
The Louisville basketball program has faced historic lows this season, now sitting with a 3-19 overall record and 1-10 within the ACC conference. Prior to last night’s victory over Georgia Tech, Louisville was winless in the ACC conference with an 0-10 record. Now with only nine games left in...
Louisville football Class of 2023 superlatives
The end of the second signing day came on Wednesday night with the University of Louisville adding a pair of prospects. The Cardinals added four-star defensive lineman Woo Spencer from New Albany, Ind., and three-star offensive lineman Joe Crocker from Franklin, Tenn., to the signing class. The two additions bring the total of high school signees to 15 in the Class of 2023.
Watch: Jeff Brohm Talks Completion of Coaching Staff, Signing Day
The first year head coach of the Cardinals recently filled out his assistant coaching staff, and Wednesday marked the traditional signing day for the Class of 2023.
Jeff Brohm prefers collaborative approach on coaching defense
Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm will be heavily involved with his co-defensive coordinators Mark Hagen and Ron English.
kentuckytoday.com
Brohm iready to go to war with UK for Louisville, in-state recruits
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- When Louisville was courting then-Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm trying to convince him to return home and replace the fired Bobby Petrino, Lexington Herald-Leader columnist Mark Story wrote a piece that was published under the headline: "Brohm at U of L would be bad news for UK."
Finally! Louisville scores first ACC win of the season
The University of Louisville basketball team finally did it. Eleven games into the ACC season, the Cardinals scored their first win in conference play on Wednesday night with a 68-58 victory over Georgia Tech before 11,416 fans at the KFC Yum Center. The victory snapped a 10-game losing streak for the Cardinals (3-19, 1-10) and extended the Yellowjackets (8-14, 1-11) losing streak to eight games.
William Spencer commits to Louisville; New Albany (Indiana) 4-star chooses Cardinals over Kentucky, Michigan State, others
The defensive lineman originally from Louisville Male (Kentucky) announced his commitment to the Cardinals on National Signing Day
What Kenny Payne, Louisville Players Said After 68-58 Win vs. Georgia Tech
Read what the head coach of the Cardinals, forward Jae'Lyn Withers, forward J.J. Traynor and forward Kamari Lands said after their win vs. the Yellow Jackets:
Live Updates: Louisville Football 2023 Signing Day
It's football national signing day. And there doesn't appear to be a ton of things that will happen on this day for the University of Louisville football program. New head coach Jeff Brohm and his staff had a busy early signing period back in December, signing 13 high school prospects and getting 12 players out of the transfer portal. The Cardinals saw seven of the high school signees and all 12 transfers enroll in school in early January.
Louisville poised to finish 2023 class with program's highest prospect rating
National Signing Day has arrived, signaling the completion of the 2023 recruiting class, at least from the high school ranks. Louisville's group of incoming freshmen currently holds 14 high school prospects. (The final class will also include an strong college of additions via the NCAA transfer portal.) With the 2023...
WLKY.com
Tuesday of Kentucky Derby week has a new theme: 502'sDay
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Most of Kentucky Derby week issomething. There's the Derby, obviously, on Saturday. Oaks the day before, Friday. Thursday eventually became known as "Thurby." And now, Tuesday will be known as "502'sDay." According to Churchill Downs, it "celebrates what makes Kentucky Derby Week special: the local community."
wtva.com
Body found Monday in Louisville
An investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in Louisville. An investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in Louisville.
Wave 3
‘I could not be more excited’: New UofL president begins tenure
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville’s 19th president, Dr. Kim Schatzel, officially began her first day on Wednesday. Schatzel was introduced as the university’s president back in Nov. 2022, previously serving as president of Towson University in Maryland. She succeeded Dr. Lori Gonzalez, the university’s interim...
WLKY.com
The Toy Tiger: Remembering Louisville's rowdiest, rock-n-roll nightclub
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some thought it was shady, some thought it amazing, and some thought it was both: The Toy Tiger. Even if you never went inside, if you lived in Louisville, you probably recognized the big, bright sign on Bardstown Road. The club was known for its rock-n-roll...
wdrb.com
New sports bar set to open near 4th Street Live in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new sports bar is opening near Fourth Street Live in downtown Louisville. Parlay is located on Muhammad Ali Boulevard next to the Seelbach Hotel between Fourth and Fifth streets. Complete with a full bar, Parlay serves stadium food options like nachos, pulled pork sandwiches and...
WLKY.com
Louisville man serves up taste of New Orleans in Middletown ahead of Mardis Gras
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man is serving up a taste of New Orleans at his shop in Middletown ahead of Mardis Gras. Locals can warm up with a hot bowl of gumbo or jambalaya at Boudreaux's Cajun Cooking on Shelbyville Road. The shop is celebrating its 10th year...
This Is The Best Restaurant In Kentucky To Impress Your Date
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best restaurants in each state to impress your date.
Beyoncé announces Louisville stop for Rennaisance World Tour
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Summer in the Derby City is about to get hotter!. There has been buzz for a while that Beyoncé would be headed out on a massive summer tour. Well, Queen Bey dropped the news on Instagram that her Renaissance World Tour is happening and she making a stop right here in Louisville.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Feb. 2, 2023
Laura Ragsdale Phelps, 91, of Louisville, Kentucky, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at Norton Hospice Care Center in Louisville, Kentucky. She was born March 25, 1931, in Murray, Kentucky, to Golden Ragsdale and Hattie Lee Ragsdale. She was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, she...
Wave 3
Louisville barber shop owner collecting shoes for people in need
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One local business owner decided to pay it forward by leaving out shoes for anyone who needs them. Julius Wilkerson Jr., the owner of Big City Styles barber shop at 312 West Chestnut Street, said he set out the first pair of shoes outside his store on Jan. 5.
247Sports
