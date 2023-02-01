ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHNT-TV

Florence Man Arrested on Burglary Charges

A Florence man is facing charges, accused of breaking into a county clerk's office and stealing money and two blankets. A Florence man is facing charges, accused of breaking into a county clerk's office and stealing money and two blankets. Main Weather (News 19 at 10) HSV Councilmember Devyn Keith...
FLORENCE, AL
CBS 42

2 men arrested in Huntsville in connection to Birmingham homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department announced two arrests made in connection to a homicide that occurred Tuesday. Tanarence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, were arrested in Huntsville on warrants for capital murder (robbery). According to the BPD, Robert Chandler, 57, was found shot and killed in the 4200 Block of […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Two arrested for murder of Robert Chandler

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police have arrested two suspects and charged them in the murder of 57-year-old Robert Chandler. Tanaraence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, both of Birmingham, were taken into custody and charged with capital murder. Chandler was killed on the morning of Tuesday, January...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WHNT-TV

Authorities Work to Recover Missing Man (News 19 at 6)

Search efforts for a missing 63-year-old man began Saturday in Colbert County. The man and his 13-year-old grandson both fell overboard after a marine-related accident. Authorities Work to Recover Missing Man (News 19 …. Search efforts for a missing 63-year-old man began Saturday in Colbert County. The man and his...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Possible Consequences After Huntsville City Councilman Arrested (News 19 at 5)

The city of Huntsville says the Huntsville Police Department is handling Councilman Keith's arrest under standard protocols. But the city councilman is clearly not a typical defendant. Possible Consequences After Huntsville City Councilman …. The city of Huntsville says the Huntsville Police Department is handling Councilman Keith's arrest under standard...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Authorities Reveal Murder Victim's Cause of Death

An autopsy report given to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) revealed the horrific details behind a Hazel Green mother’s death in January. Authorities Reveal Murder Victim’s Cause of Death. An autopsy report given to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) revealed the horrific details behind a...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Huntsville family facing eviction after FBI raid

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville family has less than 20 days to find a new home after their home was raided. Travolta Garritt said his family was awakened to loud door knocks at midnight on January 24. Exclusive Ring camera footage showed officers moving in and banging down the door at Westlake Apartments, breaking the porch light, and then destroying the doorbell camera immediately ending the recording.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Victim's Families Speak After Inmate Early Release

Victims rights groups have been scrambling this week to notify families impacted by crime that their perpetrators may be getting out soon. Victim’s Families Speak After Inmate Early Release. Victims rights groups have been scrambling this week to notify families impacted by crime that their perpetrators may be getting...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Some will go the extra just to take what is not theirs. This week authorities are searching for several wanted on theft charges. One of those thefts cost a company thousands of dollars. There is an image of the suspect and investigators are hoping someone out there can help them track him down.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy