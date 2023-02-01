Read full article on original website
Huntsville City Councilman charged with theft
Keith was reportedly arrested at the Walmart on University Drive.
WHNT-TV
Florence Man Arrested on Burglary Charges
A Florence man is facing charges, accused of breaking into a county clerk's office and stealing money and two blankets. A Florence man is facing charges, accused of breaking into a county clerk's office and stealing money and two blankets. Main Weather (News 19 at 10) HSV Councilmember Devyn Keith...
2 men arrested in Huntsville in connection to Birmingham homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department announced two arrests made in connection to a homicide that occurred Tuesday. Tanarence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, were arrested in Huntsville on warrants for capital murder (robbery). According to the BPD, Robert Chandler, 57, was found shot and killed in the 4200 Block of […]
wbrc.com
Two arrested for murder of Robert Chandler
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police have arrested two suspects and charged them in the murder of 57-year-old Robert Chandler. Tanaraence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, both of Birmingham, were taken into custody and charged with capital murder. Chandler was killed on the morning of Tuesday, January...
WHNT-TV
Authorities Work to Recover Missing Man (News 19 at 6)
Search efforts for a missing 63-year-old man began Saturday in Colbert County. The man and his 13-year-old grandson both fell overboard after a marine-related accident. Authorities Work to Recover Missing Man (News 19 …. Search efforts for a missing 63-year-old man began Saturday in Colbert County. The man and his...
WHNT-TV
Possible Consequences After Huntsville City Councilman Arrested (News 19 at 5)
The city of Huntsville says the Huntsville Police Department is handling Councilman Keith's arrest under standard protocols. But the city councilman is clearly not a typical defendant. Possible Consequences After Huntsville City Councilman …. The city of Huntsville says the Huntsville Police Department is handling Councilman Keith's arrest under standard...
Madison County bouncer indicted in death of man thrown out of nightclub
A Madison County grand jury has indicted a man in connection with the 2021 death of a man who was forcibly ejected from a Harvest nightclub. Charlie Dupree Harris, 32, was indicted Jan. 13 on a charge of manslaughter in connection with the May 2021 death of Cornelius Anderson, according to court records.
WHNT-TV
Authorities Reveal Murder Victim's Cause of Death
An autopsy report given to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) revealed the horrific details behind a Hazel Green mother’s death in January. Authorities Reveal Murder Victim’s Cause of Death. An autopsy report given to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) revealed the horrific details behind a...
Man charged with fatally running over Decatur woman ordered back to jail
The murder suspect accused of running over a woman at a Decatur Walmart, killing her, will be transferred back to jail after a previous request allowed him to be sent to a mental health facility.
WAFF
Huntsville family facing eviction after FBI raid
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville family has less than 20 days to find a new home after their home was raided. Travolta Garritt said his family was awakened to loud door knocks at midnight on January 24. Exclusive Ring camera footage showed officers moving in and banging down the door at Westlake Apartments, breaking the porch light, and then destroying the doorbell camera immediately ending the recording.
WHNT-TV
Man Charged With Firing Gun Into Residence, Assault | Feb. 1, 2023, 5:00 a.m.
According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), Mickel Demetrie Millender Jr., 21, was arrested after deputies say they stopped his car in that same apartment complex. He was charged with firing a weapon into an occupied residence and first-degree assault. Man Charged With Firing Gun Into Residence, Assault...
Big splash: Man, 91, mistakes Alabama pond for parking lot, police say
A 91-year-old motorist visiting a northern Alabama city mistook a pond for a parking lot and drove the vehicle into the water on Thursday, authorities said.
Black family claims their land, well was stolen by Alabama officials decades ago
A family in Huntsville says 10 acres of property near UAH was stolen from them in the 1950s.
Bouncer indicted after allegedly slamming a man’s head against a concrete floor
Court documents show Harris "recklessly" caused Anderson's death by "slamming his head against a concrete floor" on May 8, 2021.
Huntsville manslaughter convict up for parole nearly 10 years later
One of the men convicted in the shooting death of 54-year-old Timothy Smith in 2014 is scheduled for a parole hearing on Thursday, February 2.
Decatur man charged with burglary at Hertz Rental
A Decatur man was arrested after breaking in and damaging a Hertz Rental location, according to local law enforcement.
Police: Decatur man found with fentanyl
A Decatur man was arrested Monday after police say he was found with fentanyl and previous warrants.
WHNT-TV
Victim's Families Speak After Inmate Early Release
Victims rights groups have been scrambling this week to notify families impacted by crime that their perpetrators may be getting out soon. Victim’s Families Speak After Inmate Early Release. Victims rights groups have been scrambling this week to notify families impacted by crime that their perpetrators may be getting...
Hazel Green mother’s cause of death revealed after murder-suicide
In January, a Hazel Green mother was found dead by authorities in her home. The next day, her two sons and husband died in an alleged murder-suicide in Murfreesboro, Tenn.
WAFF
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Some will go the extra just to take what is not theirs. This week authorities are searching for several wanted on theft charges. One of those thefts cost a company thousands of dollars. There is an image of the suspect and investigators are hoping someone out there can help them track him down.
