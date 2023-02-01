Read full article on original website
No. 1 Gamecocks stay perfect in win over UK
Big fish are lurking. Two of South Carolina’s next three opponents sit inside the Top 5. As trap games go, Thursday had all the elements for a letdown against a rivaled Kentucky team reeling from seven losses in the last nine outings. Instead, the Gamecocks underscored the "remain in...
QUICK TAKE: Lady Vols seize SEC win over Ole Miss
The Lady Vols got back in the win column and led from tip to finish with a 65-51 defeat of Ole Miss on Thursday. Jordan Horston led Tennessee (17-8, 9-1) with 20 points, while Rickea Jackson notched 16 points. Jillian Hollingshead tallied nine points and five boards and battled in the paint in a physical game. Jordan Walker led the Lady Vols with eight rebounds and added six points, four assists and four steals.
Lady Vols swarm offensive glass in Ole Miss win
The Lady Vols rebounded from a tough SEC road loss earlier in the week with a 65-51 win over Ole Miss in Knoxville in a game of few turnovers and a lot of second-chance points for Tennessee. Tennessee (17-8, 9-1) got double-digit scoring Thursday from Jordan Horston with 20 points,...
Tennessee beats Ole Miss women in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Trailing at the half, Ole Miss was unable to piece together its second straight comeback, ultimately falling 65-51 at Tennessee from Thompson-Boling Arena on Thursday night. Despite Ole Miss (18-5, 7-3 SEC) staying within two possessions of Tennessee (17-8, 9-1 SEC) for most of the game,...
'Bennys & the Chris' is Kentucky's only option going forward
There comes a point during most sports seasons where coaches can accurately admit, ‘We are who we are.’. Despite the sour mood following Saturday’s 77-68 home loss to Kansas, the answer is not as simple as one might believe. The first glance is obvious, and not encouraging. Kentucky...
Three Wildcats named NBA All-Stars
Three Kentucky men’s basketball alumni in Bam Adebayo, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Julius Randle were named to the 2023 NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City. Adebayo and Randle will make their second-career appearances, while Gilgeous-Alexander was selected for the first time. UK’s representatives were chosen as...
