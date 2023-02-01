The Lady Vols got back in the win column and led from tip to finish with a 65-51 defeat of Ole Miss on Thursday. Jordan Horston led Tennessee (17-8, 9-1) with 20 points, while Rickea Jackson notched 16 points. Jillian Hollingshead tallied nine points and five boards and battled in the paint in a physical game. Jordan Walker led the Lady Vols with eight rebounds and added six points, four assists and four steals.

OXFORD, MS ・ 11 HOURS AGO