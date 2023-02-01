Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oakwood Avenue Has Been Repaved Between Andrew Jackson Way to Maysville Road, & Will Likely Go From 4 Lanes to 3 LanesZack LoveHuntsville, AL
This Town in Alabama Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensHuntsville, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Register Your Kids in Athen's Park and Rec Sports LeaguesJameson StewardAthens, AL
Alabama Man Almost Grabs Radioactive Box in Road Thinking it was a 'Yeti Cooler,' Then Drives to Huntsville HospitalZack LoveTanner, AL
WHNT-TV
Possible Consequences After Huntsville City Councilman Arrested (News 19 at 5)
The city of Huntsville says the Huntsville Police Department is handling Councilman Keith's arrest under standard protocols. But the city councilman is clearly not a typical defendant. Possible Consequences After Huntsville City Councilman …. The city of Huntsville says the Huntsville Police Department is handling Councilman Keith's arrest under standard...
WHNT-TV
Huntsville City Councilman charged with theft
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith was arrested and charged with fourth-degree theft Thursday, according to Madison County jail records. According to the Huntsville Police Department (HPD), officers were dispatched to 6140 University Drive just before 1 p.m. on an unrelated call. While on-scene, officers were alerted to a shoplifting suspect.
WHNT-TV
Mac McCutcheon Attends First Meeting as Appointed Madison County Commission Chairman
Governor Kay Ivey appointed former Alabama House Speaker Mac McCutcheon to the role of Madison County Commission Chairman. Mac McCutcheon Attends First Meeting as Appointed …. Governor Kay Ivey appointed former Alabama House Speaker Mac McCutcheon to the role of Madison County Commission Chairman. Various Black Artists to Be Represented...
WHNT-TV
Authorities Work to Recover Missing Man (News 19 at 6)
Search efforts for a missing 63-year-old man began Saturday in Colbert County. The man and his 13-year-old grandson both fell overboard after a marine-related accident. Authorities Work to Recover Missing Man (News 19 …. Search efforts for a missing 63-year-old man began Saturday in Colbert County. The man and his...
WHNT-TV
Teachers in Athens Receive STEM Grants from TVA (News 19 at 10)
Teachers from across the Tennessee Valley Authority’s (TVA) seven-state region have applied for a $5,000 STEAM grant — but three in Limestone County were the lucky winners. Teachers in Athens Receive STEM Grants from TVA (News …. Teachers from across the Tennessee Valley Authority’s (TVA) seven-state region have...
WHNT-TV
MPCAC Holds Meeting on How to React During a Police Stop } Feb. 1, 2023, 5:00 a.m.
The Madison Police Citizens Advisory Committee held a community meeting Tuesday evening. The topic — what to do at a police stop. The committee says its goal was to create an avenue for questions and provide accurate, useful information that the public can use going forward. MPCAC Holds Meeting...
WHNT-TV
Victim's Families Speak After Inmate Early Release
Victims rights groups have been scrambling this week to notify families impacted by crime that their perpetrators may be getting out soon. Victim’s Families Speak After Inmate Early Release. Victims rights groups have been scrambling this week to notify families impacted by crime that their perpetrators may be getting...
WHNT-TV
Policing Back in the Spotlight After Tyre Nichols’ Death | Feb. 1, 2023. 5:30 a.m.
North Alabama advocates are struggling to come to grips with the Memphis Police Department’s display of force that resulted in the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. Policing Back in the Spotlight After Tyre Nichols’ …. North Alabama advocates are struggling to come to grips with the Memphis Police...
WHNT-TV
Florence Man Arrested on Burglary Charges
A Florence man is facing charges, accused of breaking into a county clerk's office and stealing money and two blankets. A Florence man is facing charges, accused of breaking into a county clerk's office and stealing money and two blankets. Main Weather (News 19 at 10) HSV Councilmember Devyn Keith...
WHNT-TV
Delta Sigma Theta Alum Celebrate Valentine’s Day With Fundraiser
Looking for a little valentine’s day fun? The Huntsville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority is holding a special event for a good cause. The Sip, Shop, and Sway Delta Marketplace is taking place on Saturday, February 4. Delta Sigma Theta Alum Celebrate Valentine’s Day …. Looking...
WHNT-TV
Sparkman's Casey Campbell Signs with Calhoun
Sparkman's Casey Campbell has signed the dotted line and is heading to Calhoun. (9 p.m., Jan. 31, 2023) Sparkman's Casey Campbell has signed the dotted line and is heading to Calhoun. (9 p.m., Jan. 31, 2023) Superintendent Shares Progress on Journey Middle …. The Madison City Superintendent speaks on the...
WHNT-TV
Authorities Reveal Murder Victim's Cause of Death
An autopsy report given to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) revealed the horrific details behind a Hazel Green mother’s death in January. Authorities Reveal Murder Victim’s Cause of Death. An autopsy report given to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) revealed the horrific details behind a...
WHNT-TV
Man Charged in Apartment Complex Shooting
A man is facing multiple charges after two shootings in one week at a Madison County apartment complex. (10 p.m., Jan. 30, 2023) A man is facing multiple charges after two shootings in one week at a Madison County apartment complex. (10 p.m., Jan. 30, 2023) Athens Farmers Market to...
WHNT-TV
Man Charged With Firing Gun Into Residence, Assault | Feb. 1, 2023, 5:00 a.m.
According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), Mickel Demetrie Millender Jr., 21, was arrested after deputies say they stopped his car in that same apartment complex. He was charged with firing a weapon into an occupied residence and first-degree assault. Man Charged With Firing Gun Into Residence, Assault...
WHNT-TV
Alabama A&M Releases 2023 Football Schedule
Alabama A&M football fans can now make their 2023 plans as the department has released the football schedule for the upcoming season. Alabama A&M football fans can now make their 2023 plans as the department has released the football schedule for the upcoming season. Main Weather (News 19 at 10)
WHNT-TV
Renovated Pediatrics Unit Revealed
Huntsville Hospital is celebrating a new chapter for their pediatrics unit. (4 p.m., Jan. 31, 2023) Around the Curtain Children’s Theatre to Put on “Willy …. Come experience the magic of the Chocolate Factory on February 24th & 25th at 6:00 pm, and February 25th at 10:00 am!
WAFF
Huntsville family facing eviction after FBI raid
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville family has less than 20 days to find a new home after their home was raided. Travolta Garritt said his family was awakened to loud door knocks at midnight on January 24. Exclusive Ring camera footage showed officers moving in and banging down the door at Westlake Apartments, breaking the porch light, and then destroying the doorbell camera immediately ending the recording.
The Stampin’ Elephant opens in Hanceville
HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Located on Commercial Street in downtown Hanceville, The Stampin’ Elephant opened its doors with grandeur and grace on Friday, Jan. 27. The craft studio and specialized gift shop is the creation of Michelle Woosley, and with the help of her husband Rocky, a ribbon cutting was hosted with members of the community. A California native, Woosley and her husband moved to Hanceville not long ago and said they felt right at home almost immediately. “My husband has family all over and Hanceville is situated between family in Ohio and family in Florida,” shared Woosley. “Everyone was so kind and...
WHNT-TV
Authorities say Father Posed as Child After Inappropriate Texts
An Athens man was arrested in Marshall County after authorities said he traveled to Arab for an “intimate” meet-up with a child. Authorities say Father Posed as Child After Inappropriate …. An Athens man was arrested in Marshall County after authorities said he traveled to Arab for an...
Father allegedly poses as child after inappropriate texts, Athens man arrested
An Athens man was arrested after authorities said a father pretended to be his own child following allegedly inappropriate texts from him.
