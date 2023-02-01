ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Flint Journal

Comments / 0

Related
The Cullman Tribune

PREP BASKETBALL: Area tournaments tipping off Tuesday

CULLMAN, Ala. – Brackets for next week’s area tournaments have been released and most of our local teams will tip off their postseason campaigns at home Tuesday night. On the girls’ side, the Good Hope Lady Raiders, the Addison Lady Bulldogs, the Cold Springs Lady Eagles and the West Point Lady Warriors earned top seeds for their area tournaments on the boys’ end, the Meek Tigers and Holly Pond Broncos claimed the top seeds as well. St. Bernard, Hanceville and Fairview’s girls will travel for their opening-round area tournament matchups and Arab, Fairview and West Point’s boys will be on the...
CULLMAN, AL
The Flint Journal

Flint Hamady gets football revenge with basketball win

FRANKENMUTH, MI – There was no running clock, but there was a deep sense of satisfaction for the Flint Hamady football/boys basketball team. “Before this game, we were all talking about beating Frankenmuth, beating Frankenmuth … just beat Frankenmuth,” Hamady guard Jakobie Boose said. “We’ve got to beat them, got to pound on them after what happened in football.
FLINT, MI
MLive.com

Beaverton boys basketball hosts Pinconning

Beaverton’s head boys basketball coach Roy Johnston smiles as Beaverton players roll out the banner for him after his 800th win coaching the team during a boys high school basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (Kaytie Boomer | MLive.com)Get Photo.
BEAVERTON, MI
NJ.com

First half surge propels Ramsey past Westwood - Boys basketball recap

Behind a dominant first-half effort, Ramsey won its third straight game in a 53-31 victory over Westwood in Washington Township. Michael Stone scored 11 points for Ramsey (15-3), while teammates Matty Stone and Michael Bernius scored 10 points apiece. Ramsey led 18-8 after the first quarter and expanded its lead to 18 points by halftime.
RAMSEY, NJ
bphspawprints.com

Buena Park Girls Varsity Basketball Interview!

Buena Park High School girls basketball team has been having an amazing season! Their score coming in at 19-6 in the year of 2022-2023, from past scores in the year of 2021-2022 their record was 14-11, in year 2020-2021 it was 6-8, an year of 2019-2020 they were 15-12. You can see how many wins we have gotten against other schools. In the video we have a couple of interviews, including the assistant coach and one of the players of the team.
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
25K+
Followers
27K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

 https://www.mlive.com/flint/

Comments / 0

Community Policy