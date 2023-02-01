Read full article on original website
PREP BASKETBALL: Area tournaments tipping off Tuesday
CULLMAN, Ala. – Brackets for next week’s area tournaments have been released and most of our local teams will tip off their postseason campaigns at home Tuesday night. On the girls’ side, the Good Hope Lady Raiders, the Addison Lady Bulldogs, the Cold Springs Lady Eagles and the West Point Lady Warriors earned top seeds for their area tournaments on the boys’ end, the Meek Tigers and Holly Pond Broncos claimed the top seeds as well. St. Bernard, Hanceville and Fairview’s girls will travel for their opening-round area tournament matchups and Arab, Fairview and West Point’s boys will be on the...
Hartselle Enquirer
This week’s high school basketball standings
These are the regular-season standings through Jan. 28 for area teams. Each team’s overall record and area record are listed.
Flint Hamady gets football revenge with basketball win
FRANKENMUTH, MI – There was no running clock, but there was a deep sense of satisfaction for the Flint Hamady football/boys basketball team. “Before this game, we were all talking about beating Frankenmuth, beating Frankenmuth … just beat Frankenmuth,” Hamady guard Jakobie Boose said. “We’ve got to beat them, got to pound on them after what happened in football.
Flint-area boys basketball Power Rankings for Feb. 2, 2023; Davison is on the move
FLINT – We could have a new No. 1 team after Friday’s showdown between Grand Blanc and Davison. Both teams are playing awfully well right now and will be facing off for first place in the Saginaw Valley League.
Flint-area basketball highlights: Flushing girls win fourth straight game
FLINT – Alexis Miller scored 10 points Thursday to lead nine Flushing players who figured in the scoring during the Raiders’ 47-17 victory over Hamady. Victoria Derricks and Alexis Woodbeck added seven points apiece for Flushing, which raised its record to 12-2 with its fourth straight victory.
Neuenhaus powers Saddle River Day over Monroe - Boys basketball recap
Parker Neuenhaus had 20 points as Saddle River Day beat Monroe 58-40 on the road. Richard Machado added 19 points and thre 3-pointers in the win. Myle Marabuto had 16 points to lead Monroe. Mark Laughery added 10 more. Saddle River methodically extended their six-point halftime lead with a 15-9...
MLive.com
Beaverton boys basketball hosts Pinconning
Beaverton’s head boys basketball coach Roy Johnston smiles as Beaverton players roll out the banner for him after his 800th win coaching the team during a boys high school basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (Kaytie Boomer | MLive.com)Get Photo.
Beaverton boys basketball celebrates head coach after 800th win
BEAVERTON, MI - Beaverton hosted Pinconning for a high school boys basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Beaverton held the lead the entire game. The score at halftime was 39-11 and ended with the Beavers winning 72-35. Not only was this a win for the players, but for head...
First half surge propels Ramsey past Westwood - Boys basketball recap
Behind a dominant first-half effort, Ramsey won its third straight game in a 53-31 victory over Westwood in Washington Township. Michael Stone scored 11 points for Ramsey (15-3), while teammates Matty Stone and Michael Bernius scored 10 points apiece. Ramsey led 18-8 after the first quarter and expanded its lead to 18 points by halftime.
bphspawprints.com
Buena Park Girls Varsity Basketball Interview!
Buena Park High School girls basketball team has been having an amazing season! Their score coming in at 19-6 in the year of 2022-2023, from past scores in the year of 2021-2022 their record was 14-11, in year 2020-2021 it was 6-8, an year of 2019-2020 they were 15-12. You can see how many wins we have gotten against other schools. In the video we have a couple of interviews, including the assistant coach and one of the players of the team.
