ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN) — An 18-year-old Enterprise man is behind bars after police say he stole a car and led officers on a short chase. According to Enterprise Police, on January 31, at 10:30 p.m., EPD responded to a call regarding a stolen vehicle in the 1100 block of Rucker Boulevard. Within an hour of the report, patrol officers located the stolen 2016 Ford Edge traveling on Dixie Drive and attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the suspect, identified as Dante Jamal Buchanan, refused to stop and fled.

ENTERPRISE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO