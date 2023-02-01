Read full article on original website
Related
wtvy.com
One murder suspect is indicted, another wants youthful treatment
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Solomon Cooper has been indicted for Capital Murder; a charge related to the death of a young Dothan man who had a promising future. Cooper, from Climax, Georgia, is accused of shooting 20-year-old Sincere Tyson, whose body was found at his home on October 9, 2021.
wdhn.com
Georgia murder suspect indicted in death of Dothan man
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A 20-year-old Georgia man has been indicted on a capital murder charge in the case of a Dothan man who was shot in his sleep. According to court records, a Houston County grand jury has indicted Solomon Cooper, of Climax, Georgia for the murder of Sincere Tyson.
wdhn.com
Trial pushed back for brothers in Enterprise murder-for-hire case
ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN) — The trial for two brothers accused of killing a fourth-grade teacher in a murder-for-hire plot has been continued until mid-spring. According to court records, Darin Starr, who is charged with Racketeering-Murder, requested more time to prepare for his and his brother’s trial, which is expected to last around two weeks.
washingtoncounty.news
Two arrested after warrants served
A couple is behind bars after an investigation by the Panama City Beach Police led to the issuance of arrests and search warrants. Washington County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Panama City Beach Police on Feb. 1 with the execution of the warrants for Larry Marce Whitehead Jr. and Michelle Marie Whitehead, both of Chipley.
Man found guilty in Panama City Beach homeless camp murder
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — On Thursday afternoon a jury convicted a 58-year-old man of beating another transient to death with a rebar. Panama City Beach Police arrested Charles Strickland for the murder of Clifford Lowrey in November 2020. PCBPD were called to an area behind ABC Fine Wine and Spirits in search of […]
wtvy.com
Kidnapping trial avoided with plea
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - Travis Dickson Wilson, apparently suspected of a Houston County crime, received 30-years after pleading guilty Monday to a Florida panhandle kidnapping. The Cottondale man admitted to Deadly Weapon, Carjacking, Kidnapping, Robbery, Burglary of an Occupied Conveyance While Armed, and Aggravated Battery, according to 14th Judicial...
Two men arrested after allegedly assaulting Florida police officer
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — DeFuniak Springs Police Department have arrested two men after an incident at a McDonalds parking lot. An officer was allegedly sprayed with pepper spray. Around 3:00 Tuesday afternoon police responded to a call about two individuals throwing trash on the ground. According to a Facebook post from DeFuniak Springs Police […]
wdhn.com
Stolen car found in pond, JCSO
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla (WDHN) — Authorities in Jackson County recovered a stolen vehicle underwater near Lake Seminole. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, February 1, the JCSO received a call from a fisherman claiming to have seen what appeared to be a vehicle on his depth finder in Sand Pond near Lake Seminole.
oppnewsonline.com
Covington County, Opp arrest reports for January 17-27
January 17- 27 Justin Lamar Booker, 37, arrested for alias writ of arrest. Jessie Franklin Williams, 59, arrested for public intoxication. Kenneth Ray Sasser Slawson, 53, arrested for bail jumping II. Natassia Shanquella McGee, 38, arrested for assault III. Everett Young Mock, 42, arrested for failure to appear. Chad L...
wdhn.com
Police chase leads to arrest of 18-year-old
ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN) — An 18-year-old Enterprise man is behind bars after police say he stole a car and led officers on a short chase. According to Enterprise Police, on January 31, at 10:30 p.m., EPD responded to a call regarding a stolen vehicle in the 1100 block of Rucker Boulevard. Within an hour of the report, patrol officers located the stolen 2016 Ford Edge traveling on Dixie Drive and attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the suspect, identified as Dante Jamal Buchanan, refused to stop and fled.
wdhn.com
DPD: Man arrested after being in a car during shots fired
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A 29-year-old Dothan man was arrested Tuesday after police said he was in a car during a no-victim shots-fired case in December. According to Dothan Police, on December 14, 2022, Montel Oshawn Lynn and an unidentified person were leaving the 500 Block of North Foster Street in a vehicle when the other person in the vehicle fired a gun at individuals on the street, missing them, and hitting a business and a vehicle.
wdhn.com
Victim’s sister is happy that the suspect is going to jail, but still wants a harsher punishment
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — A murder suspect agreed to a reduced charge on Monday morning in a Henry County Courtroom. Bruce Weems was set to start a murder trial in Abbeville. He is accused of killing a father of 5 Willie Davis Jr. in 2021. Then according to police...
alreporter.com
Three prisoners die at Donaldson, Ventress Correctional Facilities
William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Jefferson County. Google Earth. Three incarcerated individuals died over the weekend in state custody: Two at William Donaldson Correctional Facility and another at Ventress Correctional Facility in Barbour County, according to statements from the Alabama Department of Corrections obtained by APR. The three incarcerated...
WCSO looking for two burglary suspects
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating multiple burglaries that took place in the Oakwood Lakes Neighborhood early Saturday morning. Deputies said a witness saw two suspects in ski masks burglarizing cars in the Oakwood Lakes neighborhood in DeFuniak Springs. “Deputies responded to that area and located a silver car, […]
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Trial continued for woman accused of chaperoning a party that resulted in multiple teens being injured
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The trial for a woman accused of chaperoning a 2021 party that resulted in multiple teens being injured has been continued until March. Trial for Norciss Brown will now stand trial on March 20 of this year. She was supposed to stand trial this week,...
wdhn.com
Geneva Co. Sheriff reacts to Tyre Nichol’s fatal beating at hands of Memphis police
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—Longtime wiregrass law enforcement official, Tony Helms, reacts to the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis officers. Sheriff Helms, who’s in his third term as Sheriff, says 95% of law enforcement nationwide do their job to protect and serve, and when something like the Tyree Nichols deadly beating happens at the hands of police officers, unfortunately, it puts all officers in a bad light.
washingtoncounty.news
WCSO mourns passing of K-9 Axil
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is saddened to announce the passing of K-9 Deputy Axil, after 8 and a half years of service. Axil was a 10-year-old Belgian Malinois who passed away due to health issues. The K-9 had just retired at the beginning of the year. WCSO states that Axil had an amazing career consisting of hundreds of drug arrests, thousands of dollars seized and many more attributes.
WJHG-TV
Bay Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for person of interest
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person of interest. According to a news release from BCSO, deputies responded to a life-threatening medical call at a residence on Lois Ave. around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Deputies and investigators started an investigation. BCSO...
WJHG-TV
Walton County authorities remind all communities to lock up cars, homes
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After a string of car burglaries, Walton County Sheriff’s officials are reminding the public to keep belongings locked away. The crimes happened in rural areas in the northern end of the county, where authorities report that those types of incidents are uncommon. “All these...
wtvy.com
Bay County Sheriff patrol car involved in crash
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County Sheriff’s Office patrol car was involved in a crash Wednesday. Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a vehicle crash early Wednesday morning involving a marked Bay County Sheriff patrol vehicle and a red Buick SUV at the intersection of US 98 and State Road 22 in Callaway.
Comments / 1