Baton Rouge, LA

wbrz.com

City's pothole patch job left business unsatisfied

BATON ROUGE - When Janet Junot reached out to 2 On Your Side last week, she had just wrapped up a long month of calling the city-parish several times for answers. A few hours after she contacted WBRZ, parish DPW trucks were working on the very job she had been calling about.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

New updates on Lee Drive leave residents concerned

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - City leaders say the 35 million dollar project on Lee Drive could take away some residential property. Developers are finalizing the plans for Lee Drive, hoping to alleviate some of the traffic for drivers, and those who live around the area. “For me, I feel...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Transportation Today News

Louisiana breaks ground on next phase of Pecue Ln. Interchange project

On Tuesday, officials with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) joined other state and local officials to break ground on Phase III of the I-10/Pecue Lane Interchange Project in Baton Rouge. The project, which began in 2017, is an important part of the area’s economic growth, said Transportation Secretary Shawn D. Wilson. “Baton […] The post Louisiana breaks ground on next phase of Pecue Ln. Interchange project appeared first on Transportation Today.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Zachary’s Comprehensive Master Plan in the works for economic growth

ZACHERY, La. (BRPROUD) – The City of Zachary held a meeting to discuss its updated comprehensive master plan to help spur economic development. In 2010, the City of Zachary adopted a new comprehensive plan to help guide the future growth and development of Zachary. Over the past several years,...
ZACHARY, LA
wbrz.com

Potential for more flooding Thursday has residents worried

BATON ROUGE - Puddles still sit on Iberia Street, nearly three days after the capital area got soaked with more than four inches of rain. "It was like a lake out here. The water was even higher than my knees when I went out on Sunday," resident Patricia Lundy said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Future of health care taking shape in Zachary

ZACHARY - Work on a multi-year expansion and renovation project at Lane Regional Medical Center got underway in earnest on Thursday, as crews began tearing down outdated and aging portions of the facility to make way for new construction. The overhaul will feature a new 4-story tower that will take...
ZACHARY, LA
wbrz.com

Homeless encampment continues to worry nearby Baton Rouge homeowners

BATON ROUGE - Homeowners in the Jefferson Terrace area say unwelcome neighbors are still causing concern after they set up camp in their neighborhood. Matt Thomas works with 'Keep Tiger Town Beautiful.' It’s an organization that helps clean up homeless encampments. “We’ve cleaned about 15 out... We usually find...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Livingston Parish citizens concerned with recent flooding

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Flash floods Sunday left the citizens of Livingston Parish with a flashback of the flooding in 2016, which left many people scared for the future. People shared photos and videos to Facebook of their yard and property filled with water. Calling on the parish officials to do something about it.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Homeless people set up camp near neighborhood off Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE - A new homeless encampment right off Siegen Lane has become a big concern for homeowners in the area. The Jefferson Terrace subdivision is a well-kept and seemingly quiet neighborhood. Homeowners say that changed a few weeks ago. "I was outside on my back patio and I could...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

EBR expected to submit new stormwater master plan, but what's changed since last time?

BATON ROUGE - On Wednesday, the City of Baton Rouge will begin the process of resubmitting stormwater documents to the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality. The resubmission comes after the city’s most recent request for an extension on LDEQ’s request for additional information set to expire on Jan. 17. According to documents from LDEQ, extended deadlines have been due to previous submissions being "data deficient," according to the parish.
BATON ROUGE, LA
gueydantoday.com

Ferry was 50 years behind the times

A sketch that appeared in Harper’s Weekly in 1866 shows what may have been the first ferry to cross Berwick Bay between Morgan City and Berwick, or at least one very much like it. It shows what is essentially a flatboat being rowed by two men. The passengers are...
MORGAN CITY, LA
wbrz.com

Multiple crashes gumming up afternoon commute throughout Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - The afternoon in commute in Baton Rouge has slowed to a crawl Wednesday thanks to multiple crashes on I-10 and I-12. One of those crashes was reported on I-12 East at O'Neal Lane and has effectively backed up traffic well past the 10/12 split. Delays on I-10 East start in Port Allen, before the Mississippi River Bridge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

5 One-of-a-Kind Rental Properties in Acadiana

Acadiana is a very special place that has a lot going on, which gives us the perfect excuse to vacation here right in our own backyard. Whether you are looking to just escape and relax for a weekend or be a tourist in your own town there are some great rental properties on Vrbo that you have to check out.
LAFAYETTE, LA
WAFB

Car submerged in water in Central, police say

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - A car crash caused a vehicle to become submerged underwater on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The Central Police Department said it happened on Lovett Road in Central between Sullivan Road and Magnolia Square. The occupants of the vehicle involved in the crash are okay, authorities confirmed. Officials...
CENTRAL, LA

