Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAtlanta, GA
Walmart And Piggly Wiggly Close Certain Locations - Leave Customers in Search of AlternativesMinha D.Atlanta, GA
Where to celebrate Valentine's Day in Atlanta (2023)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
How to run for a Cumming City Council position in 2023Justine LookenottCumming, GA
Shot while playing with a gun, girlfriend killed in front of herSikaraAtlanta, GA
Related
gwinnettprepsports.com
TENNIS ROUNDUP: Collins Hill boys, girls sweep Lanier
SUWANEE — Collins Hill’s tennis teams swept a pair of matches over Lanier on Wednesday. Both of the Eagles teams won by 4-1 scores.
gwinnettprepsports.com
South Gwinnett football signing class grows to six players
South Gwinnett’s football signing class grew to six seniors on Wednesday. The Comets headed to the next level are linebacker Tymere Burton to Charlotte, wide receiver/defensive back Pierre Ford to Tennessee State, defensive back Darius Owens to Akron, linebacker Jay Miller to Bethany College, defensive back Ike Eneude to Johnson C. Smith and wide receiver/tight end Caleb Collins to Fullerton College.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Mill Creek's Caleb Downs named Maxwell Football Club National High School Player of the Year
The Maxwell Football Club named Mill Creek standout Caleb Downs on Thursday as the 2022 Maxwell Football Club National High School Player of the Year. Downs starred on offense and defense last season as Mill Creek won the Class AAAAAAA state championship, the program’s first. The Hawks finished 14-1 with a No. 11 ranking nationally in the final MaxPreps Top 25. In a state finals win over Carrollton, the 6-foot, 190-pounder made 13 tackles and rushed for three touchdowns.
gwinnettprepsports.com
BOYS SOCCER ROUNDUP: Peachtree Ridge rallies from two down for win over Parkview
SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge’s boys soccer team fell behind 2-0 before rallying for a 3-2 win over Parkview in Tuesday’s season opener. Juan Gallego Garzon, Dominik Kosut and Brody Schroeder had the Lions’ goals, and Gallego Garzon also had an assist. Zain Arfoosh added an assist, and goalkeeper Jai Patel earned the win.
gwinnettprepsports.com
TENNIS ROUNDUP: Collins Hill boys defeat Archer
LAWRENCEVILLE — Justin Lee, Binson Le and Daniel Kim won in singles Tuesday as Collins Hill defeated Archer 5-0 in boys tennis. Owen Brady and John Kim gave the Eagles a win at No. 1 doubles, while Abdou Djermakoye and Dylan Ton won at No. 2.
gwinnettprepsports.com
North Gwinnett celebrates 11 college football signees
North Gwinnett’s football signing class is up to 11 seniors after Wednesday’s National Signing Day. The Bulldogs’ current class features wide receiver/defensive back Jamir Beckhom (Washburn), wide receiver Marek Briley (Georgia), offensive lineman Maddox Brix (Mars Hill), linebacker Grant Godfrey (Kentucky), defensive back/wide receiver Kenan Holmes (Washburn), defensive lineman Kayden McDonald (Ohio State), wide receiver Maddox Smith (Gardner-Webb), defensive back Kody Sudduth (Rochester Community and Technical College), lineman Charles Thorpe (Stetson), defensive end Tyler Walton (Wake Forest) and quarterback Ethan Washington (Army).
gwinnettprepsports.com
Four more Buford Wolves sign with college football programs
Four more Buford players signed with college football programs Wednesday. Long snapper Aiden Wilson signed with Bowling Green, and offensive lineman Ian Chandler signed with University of the Cumberlands, while fellow senior Eli McElwaney, a tight end, signed with Tufts University. McElwaney will play football and baseball at Tufts.
gwinnettprepsports.com
North Gwinnett girls win first state swimming and diving championship
North Gwinnett and Brookwood were expected to battle each other at the top of the girls and boys team leaderboards in the Class AAAAAAA State Swimming Championships. Sure enough, the Bulldogs and Broncos battle each other, though there were a few twists Wednesday night at Georgia Tech’s McAuley Aquatic Center.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Mountain View sprinter Karsen Phillips signs with Georgia Bulldogs track and field
Mountain View senior Karsen Phillips signed with the University of Georgia women’s track and field program. Phillips is a prospect as a sprinter who also played flag football for the Bears. Her mother, three-time Olympic gold medalist Gail Devers, is an assistant at Mountain View.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Grayson football signing class grows to 14
Grayson’s football program has built another successful group of college recruits for the Class of 2023. The Rams’ senior class is up to 14 college signees after Wednesday’s National Signing Day.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Central Gwinnett celebrates nine college-bound athletes
Central Gwinnett held a signing celebration Wednesday for nine college-bound athletes, six football players and three girls basketball players. The football signees were Joshua Brooks to Robert Morris University, Sean Moon to Tuskegee University, Mark Collier to Maryville College, Jaden Marlin to Maryville College, Jaylen Carter to University of the Cumberlands and Samir Dervisevic to Graceland University.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Buford honors trio of college lacrosse signees
Buford hosted a signing celebration Wednesday to honor three senior boys who have signed with college lacrosse programs. The Wolves’ signees are Jordan Castro to Lincoln Memorial University (Tenn.), Matthew Canavan to Anderson University (S.C.) and Nash Perry to the Virginia Military Institute.
gwinnettprepsports.com
GIRLS SOCCER ROUNDUP: Norcross wins debut of new head coach Laura Freeman
NORCROSS — Norcross rolled to a 10-0 win over Lanier on Tuesday in the debut of new head girls soccer coach Laura Freeman. Cam Martin scored four goals in the season-opening win, and Tessa Balsman scored twice. Gianna Vescovo, Ava Anderson, Alexa Foster and Grace Dougherty added a goal each, and goalkeeper Sophie Katz recorded the shutout.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Duluth celebrates football signing class
Duluth celebrated four more college football recruits on Wednesday’s National Signing Day. Indiana landed Wildcats tight end Anthony Miller, and offensive lineman Sean Kimani will play in the Ivy League for Columbia (N.Y.). Wide receiver Tavion Jackson signed with Johnson C. Smith (N.C.) and running back River Thompson-Brown signed with Bluefield State (W.Va.).
LIVE UPDATES: Georgia Bulldogs football National Signing Day HQ
The Georgia Bulldogs put together an outstanding 2023 signing class in December by getting 25 prospects to officially put pen to paper. While a lot of the Bulldogs’ work on this year’s class is finished, today stands as another opportunity to add to it. Wednesday is the traditional...
dawgpost.com
Georgia Bulldogs Offer 5-Star Wide Receiver
ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs offered one of the nation’s top 2024 prospects this week. That would be 5-star wide receiver, Ryan Wingo. It took a lot longer than Ringo wanted, but now the 6-foot-2 205-pounder out St. Louis University (MO) holds the big offer he’s wanted for a while.
nfhsraiderwire.com
Stetson Bennett Arrested
On Sunday the 29th University of Georgia’s star quarterback was arrested due to intoxication charges. Stetson Bennett was banging on doors that night as police were called and found him to be intoxicated leading them to take him into custody. The famous quarterback who led the Bulldogs to back-to-back...
gwinnettprepsports.com
State football champion Mill Creek celebrates National Signing Day
Class AAAAAAA state football champion Mill Creek added six more college signees on Wednesday’s National Signing Day. Two of the seniors who signed with college football programs are from the same family — brothers Bryce and Cooper Bothwell, both linemen, signed with Marist College (N.Y.).
Controversial high school football call has local lawmakers pushing for instant replay
Former Atlanta Falcons linebacker and democratic state representative out of Gwinnett County Dewey McClain is pushing a new bill that would require the GHSA to have instant replay in all football state championship games, something he says wouldn’t be hard since the games are now played in Mercedes Benz Stadium.
Georgia Tech men’s basketball shouldn’t be this bad
The problem for Tech men’s basketball is that, over 15 years, the program really has gotten off the ropes only a couple of times. That doesn’t make sense to columnist Michael Cunningham.
Comments / 0