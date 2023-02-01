After years of cracking, an enormous Antarctic iceberg roughly the size of London broke off the Brunt Ice Shelf and began floating away from the glacial continent. According to experts at the British Antarctic Survey (BAS), the shelf split in two during the spring tide, the recurrent swelling of the ocean during the full and new moons. Since the calving, multiple satellites have snapped images of the giant iceberg, allowing scientists to estimate its size. The BAS reported that the Antarctic iceberg is a whopping 600 square miles, about the size of London and slightly larger than Houston.

4 DAYS AGO