A 32-year-old Virginia mother has been arrested for allegedly keeping her son in an outdoor box trailer under such harsh conditions that the boy’s leg had to be amputated below the knee due to “severe frostbite.” While her son was relegated to living in a frozen box for several months, authorities said the woman kept more than 40 dogs on the property, all of which were found to be “healthy and well cared for.”

CASTLEWOOD, VA ・ 21 HOURS AGO