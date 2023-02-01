Read full article on original website
Alabama child dead in Tennessee murder-suicide recalled as ‘exceptional’ racer with ‘stern’ father
Sean LePore had a bright future behind the wheel of his Bandolero car, but his sudden death at the hands of his father has shocked Huntsville’s racing community. That’s what Robbie Edger, owner of Huntsville Speedway, said Friday following the death of Sean, 11, in a bizarre case that is tying up investigators in two states.
Mom Kept Son in Freezing, Windowless Trailer Until Leg Was Amputated But Had More Than 40 ‘Well Cared For’ Dogs: Sheriff
A 32-year-old Virginia mother has been arrested for allegedly keeping her son in an outdoor box trailer under such harsh conditions that the boy’s leg had to be amputated below the knee due to “severe frostbite.” While her son was relegated to living in a frozen box for several months, authorities said the woman kept more than 40 dogs on the property, all of which were found to be “healthy and well cared for.”
Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department mourning the loss of lieutenant
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department is mourning the loss of one of their deputies. The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department made the following post on Facebook: “It is with deep sadness that the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department announces the untimely passing of Lieutenant Charles R. Smith, an eighteen-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Department.
The West Virginia hospital that once sat in the middle of nowhere
MCKENDREE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Deep in the New River Gorge near Prince sat a miner’s hospital virtually in the middle of nowhere that treated patients for 40 years, but today there is not much that remains of the once-busy medical facility. In 1899, the West Virginia Legislature recognized...
