Georgia State

Law & Crime

Mom Kept Son in Freezing, Windowless Trailer Until Leg Was Amputated But Had More Than 40 ‘Well Cared For’ Dogs: Sheriff

A 32-year-old Virginia mother has been arrested for allegedly keeping her son in an outdoor box trailer under such harsh conditions that the boy’s leg had to be amputated below the knee due to “severe frostbite.” While her son was relegated to living in a frozen box for several months, authorities said the woman kept more than 40 dogs on the property, all of which were found to be “healthy and well cared for.”
CASTLEWOOD, VA
lootpress.com

Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department mourning the loss of lieutenant

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department is mourning the loss of one of their deputies. The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department made the following post on Facebook: “It is with deep sadness that the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department announces the untimely passing of Lieutenant Charles R. Smith, an eighteen-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Department.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV

