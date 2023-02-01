ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

wjhl.com

Cosby Eagles fly right by the Happy Valley Warriors

ELIZABETHTON, TN
wjhl.com

WATCH: ETSU Eagle Cam shows Francis lay first egg of the season

JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

West Walnut Street redevelopment Update

JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Jason Derulo, Rainbow Kitten Surprise to headline ETSU concert

JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Educator of the Week: Haley Shupe, Joseph Rogers Primary School

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Haley Shupe’s high energy makes her this week’s Educator of the Week. Shupe is a Daniel Boone and ETSU graduate who is off to an enthusiastic start as a teacher in Hawkins County. The upbeat style is noticeable the minute you walk into her classroom at Joseph Rogers Primary School.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

Tennessee Songwriters Week event in Johnson City

(WJHL) Ashley Cavender with Visit JC and Vicki Shell from the Boones Creek Opry tell us about hosting Johnson City’s first Qualifying Round for this year’s Songwriter’s Week at Boones Creek Opry. For more information please visit www.BoonesCreekHistoricalTrust.org.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Prom Dress Drive

(WJHL) Karissa Winstead tells us about her 4th annual Prom Dress Drive coming up March 31st and April 1st. If you have a dress or accessories to donate, she will be hosting a drop off Saturday, February 11th from 9 – 1pm at 214 Commerce Street in Kingsport. For...
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Johnson City employees will be retiring

JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Students fearful of bill allowing guns on school property

JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Pints for Paws saves local lives and helps shelter animals

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — Community members can save a local life and support shelter animals this month through Marsh Regional Blood Center’s Pints for Paws initiative. From Feb. 4-10, the public can visit Marsh Blood Centers in Bristol, Kingsport and Johnson City to donate, where each pint donated will be ten dollars sent to the animal shelter of their choice.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Erwin mayor proposes quota for off-premise alcohol businesses

ERWIN, TN

