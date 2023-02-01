Read full article on original website
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: LCO vs. Golden Meadow - boys and girls
LCO got a parish sweep of Golden Meadow in 2 thrilling games played in The Tank before a crowd of approximately 1,000 people in the South Lafourche gym. See photos of the game online. Photos by RILEY BRANTLEY | STUDENT CONTRIBUTOR.
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: Lockport vs. Raceland - Middle School Basketball
Lockport and Raceland wrapped up their 2022-2023 regular seasons this week, facing off against one another at Central Lafourche. See photos of the games online. Photos by CATHERINE BOURGEOIS | STUDENT CONTRIBUTOR. The Pirates won the girls' game. The Cubs won the boys' game.
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: Central Lafourche hosts tennis match with Assumption
The high school tennis season is here and Central Lafourche got some work with Assumption today out on campus. See photos of the action online. Photos by CATHERINE BOURGEOIS | STUDENT CONTRIBUTOR.
lafourchegazette.com
Bulldogs go back-to-back in thrilling win over rival Lions
The LCO girls’ basketball team accomplished their season-long goal, repeating as parish champions. But to get there, they had to endure an epic, 15-round fight from their biggest rival in one of the best middle school basketball games in a long, long time in our area. LCO beat Golden...
houmatimes.com
Colonel Football signs 21 for 2023 Class
Nicholls State University head football coach Time Rebowe announced the 21-member recruiting class for 2023 on Wednesday, January 1, 2023 as part of National Signing Day at the Boucvalt Athletic Complex. Nicholls officially welcomed five signees in December and added 16 on Wednesday for its second straight class of 20...
Video: John Ehret football players sign to play college ball
John Ehret football players make their commitments and head coach Reggie Rogers speaks about the importance of Signing Day 2023.
Destrehan recognizes 15 student-athletes on National Signing Day
15 student-athletes were recognized Wednesday in the school gym for signing their national letters of intent to participate in college athletics.
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: Trojans take on Terrebonne in postseason soccer tune-up
Central Lafourche faced Terrebonne in a pre-playoffs tune-up. The Lady Trojans got a 2-0 win. Photos by CATHERINE BOURGEOIS | STUDENT CONTRIBUTOR.
theadvocate.com
He's a Jaguar: Top local quarterback keeps close to home by signing with Southern
Scotlandville High School quarterback C’Zavian “Zae” Teasett is known for a surprising elusiveness. Teasett offered another huge surprise Wednesday when he signed with the school down the street, Southern University. “It came down to two schools, and I felt like Southern could offer me more opportunities after...
Rummel’s Ashton Stamps signs with LSU
At Archbishop Rummel on Wednesday, Ashton Stamps joined two other Raiders seniors in signing letters of intent on National Signing Day.
Brother Martin holds ceremony for 7 football signees on National Signing Day
Several Crusaders are taking their talents to the college football ranks after signing their national letters of intent Wednesday.
brproud.com
Southern announces 2023 football schedule
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern University Jaguars football will host six home games for the 2023 season. The home games include matchups against Jackson State, FAMU, and Prairie View A&M. The Jaguars released its full football schedule Wednesday night. The Jaguars open the season on the road...
lafourchegazette.com
Local resident has chance to become Miss Louisiana
Lafourche Parish resident, Ivy Robichaux is ready to take the stage and compete for her chance to become Miss Louisiana USA. She will be representing Grand Isle, Louisiana in the competition, which takes place on Friday February 3rd and Saturday February 4th at the Jefferson Premiering Arts Center in Metairie, LA.
Top Louisiana Athlete Names LSU in Final 3, Sets Commitment Date
Lafayette native Ju'Juan Johnson includes the Tigers in his final three schools, decision inching closer.
Jalen Woods, three-star Atlanta QB, headed to Southern
Jalen Woods, a three-star quarterback who was a solid quarterback in the Atlanta area is headed to Southern. The post Jalen Woods, three-star Atlanta QB, headed to Southern appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Krewe of Titans parade will be biggest yet
SLIDELL, La. — The first major Northshore parade of the season is almost here, and it will be the Krewe of Titans’ biggest yet. “17 marching bands, 23 floats,” Krewe President Toni Gebbia described, “dance groups from around Slidell and surrounding areas.”. And beyond. For the...
pelicanpostonline.com
Ascension Parish receives 100% Preliminary Grade for AP Water District
Ascension Parish Government is proud to report that we have received a 100% Preliminary 2022 Grade for our Ascension Parish Water District by LDH. We owe a huge thank you to Bill Dawson who ran and oversaw this department for 2022, so much in fact that this Thursday he will be going in front of the Parish Council to be ratified as our Utilities Director.
New Orleans Claims Mexican Restaurant Has Best Burger
New Orleans people are talking about a Mexican restaurant that has a burger that's so good, many claim it's the best in the city and the state. When you're in the mood for a burger, a Mexican restaurant is probably not the first place you think of. In New Orleans, you'd probably name places like Clover Grill, Port of Call, Lee's, The Camellia Grill, and Superior Seafood & Oyster Bar as establishments for great burgers. But if you live in New Orleans, you might add a name to that list—Tacos & Beer!
10 Suspects Arrested, 6 Wanted in Louisiana After Allegedly Filing False Injury Claims to Collect Insurance Benefits
10 Suspects Arrested, 6 Wanted in Louisiana After Allegedly Filing False Injury Claims to Collect Insurance Benefits. Houma, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported on January 31, 2023, that in May of 2021, the LSP Insurance Fraud-Auto Theft Unit Houma Field Office began investigating a criminal fraud complaint against a supplemental health insurance provider. As the investigation progressed, investigators discovered a group of 16 suspects who allegedly knowingly manufactured and filed fraudulent medical documents in 2019 and 2020. The suspects claimed to have been injured in an accident in order to obtain financial benefits, which resulted in over $85,000 being stolen from AFLAC insurance provider.
lafourchegazette.com
3 more charged in vehicle break-ins in Thibodaux
Three more have been charged in connection to a string of vehicle burglaries that occurred this week in Thibodaux. Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced today that Da'Khari Clark, 20, of New Orleans, Keon Carbin, 19, of Patterson and Gregory Payne, 19, of Patterson, have been charged with both vehicle burglaries and attempted burglary for incidents in Lafourche.
