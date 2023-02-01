Read full article on original website
Trade Rumors: The New York Knicks Have Inquired About Saddiq Bey
The Knicks want to make a move for Saddiq Bey.
Proposed three-team blockbuster trade sends Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic to Mavs, Ben Simmons to Bulls
A 3-team trade could give the Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, and Chicago Bulls the direction they need going ahead from the season. We are in the final week before the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline is upon us and teams around the NBA can't make any major moves up until the offseason. The NBA is having one of its most interesting seasons in a while and it's impossible to predict who will win a championship this season. Parity is at an all-time high and many teams could become contenders if they made a move to win immediately.
Lakers' LeBron James: 'I'm going to be in this league for at least a few more years'
James' words came after the Los Angeles Lakers' big overtime victory on the road Tuesday night against the New York Knicks. James finished the contest with 28 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his first triple-double of the season and he's now only 89 points away from breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record.
Donovan Mitchell Discusses What Went Wrong For The Cavs Against The Heat
The Cavs lost another close game this time to the hands of the more experienced Miami Heat. This isn't the first game Cleveland has dropped when it has come down to the wire. One thing stood out to Cavaliers All-Star Donovan Mitchell at the end of this game and late in these close games. It all comes down to how Cleveland is executing. This is what Mitchell had to say:
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback
The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
The Steelers Will Have A Tough Decision To Make In 2023 About A Particular Wide Receiver's Future
Certain injuries as well as other factors paved the way for players on the Pittsburgh Steelers to see the first legitimate action of their career in 2022. Going forward, the franchise will have to make key decisions regarding the future of guys who were essentially fill-in players for the majority of the season.
Connection Between Steelers' HC Mike Tomlin And Jon Gruden Could Lead To Intriguing Offensive Hire
On January 18th, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they would be retaining their offensive coordinator, Matt Canada. For most of the 2022 season, fans and analysts speculated about Canada's fate. Many believed he would be fired during the bye week, but that didn't happen. Then some thought he would be fired at the end of the season, but that didn't happen either.
Memphis Grizzlies linked to trade for Toronto Raptors star to strengthen title hopes
After finishing second in the Western Conference a year ago, the Memphis Grizzlies are back on top in 2023. Well,
Memphis Grizzlies And New Orleans Pelicans Engaged In Intense Bidding War Over OG Anunoby
OG Anunoby has sparked a bidding war between the Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA Trade Rumors: Memphis Grizzlies Could Make A Move For OG Anunoby
OG Anunoby has been linked with the Memphis Grizzlies who reportedly want the Raptors player.
Greer ‘Couldn’t Say No’ To Fight During Big Bruins Night
It was close to a perfect end to the first half of the regular season for Boston Bruins fourth line forward AJ Greer. The winger scored the game-winning goal in the Boston Bruins 5-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Centre on Wednesday night for his fifth goal of the season. The five goals and nine points thus far this season are massive career highs for the 26-year-old Quebec native as it feels like he’s found his groove on a fourth line with Nick Foligno, and on Wednesday night it was Jakub Lauko bringing speed and energy to the table as well.
NBA Trade Rumors: Knicks Interested in Pistons' Saddiq Bey?
Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey could be on the move before the NBA Trade Deadline. Could the New York Knicks pull the trigger?
James Harden shares two-word response to All-Star snub
James Harden reacted via Instagram Thursday night to his All-Star Game snub. The reserves for the All-Star Game were announced Thursday. Harden was among the top players in the East who did not make the cut. Not long after the reserves were released, Harden shared a 2-word response on his...
Future HOF takes the mantle as NFL's oldest active player after Brady retires
On Wednesday, the great Tom Brady called it a career once again. Now that Brady, 45, is retiring for good this time, the NFL has a new oldest active player, Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters. The 18-year veteran, who turned 41 in December, is now the league's senior member....
People close to Tom Brady believe he is leaning one direction with retirement decision
Tom Brady has not yet said whether he will retire or continue to play in 2023. But those close to the quarterback apparently believe Brady is leaning one direction. The Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud published an article Tuesday about Brady’s future. Stroud says “many close to him...
Steelers May Finally Have An Up-And-Coming Coach In Their Organization
Over the years, the Pittsburgh Steelers coaching staffs haven't exactly produced many young, up-and-coming candidates across the NFL. They've hired former head coaches, like Mike Munchak and Brian Flores, to their staffs, but they haven't produced a lot of homegrown coaching talent. They've hardly been a breeding ground for producing head coaches and coordinators.
Andy Reid already ruling out key Chiefs offensive player for Super Bowl?
Super Bowl LVII is still a full ten days away, but that may not be enough time for one Kansas City Chiefs offensive weapon to get back on the field. Addressing reporters on Thursday, Kansas City head coach Andy Reid spoke pessimistically about wide receiver Mecole Hardman’s chances of playing in the Super Bowl. Hardman is dealing with a pelvic injury and was one of three Chiefs receivers (along with JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kadarius Toney) who did not practice on Thursday.
Report: Knicks interested in Malik Beasley, Reggie Bullock interest not unanimous
The New York Knicks are heavily linked to Toronto Raptors’ two-way wingman O.G. Anunoby. It appears he’s high on their list of trade deadline targets, with multiple reports citing they are willing to offer multiple first-round picks. But they also have other options in case it doesn’t pan...
