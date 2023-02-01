ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Proposed three-team blockbuster trade sends Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic to Mavs, Ben Simmons to Bulls

A 3-team trade could give the Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, and Chicago Bulls the direction they need going ahead from the season. We are in the final week before the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline is upon us and teams around the NBA can't make any major moves up until the offseason. The NBA is having one of its most interesting seasons in a while and it's impossible to predict who will win a championship this season. Parity is at an all-time high and many teams could become contenders if they made a move to win immediately.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Donovan Mitchell Discusses What Went Wrong For The Cavs Against The Heat

The Cavs lost another close game this time to the hands of the more experienced Miami Heat. This isn't the first game Cleveland has dropped when it has come down to the wire. One thing stood out to Cavaliers All-Star Donovan Mitchell at the end of this game and late in these close games. It all comes down to how Cleveland is executing. This is what Mitchell had to say:
CLEVELAND, OH
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback

The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
Yardbarker

Connection Between Steelers' HC Mike Tomlin And Jon Gruden Could Lead To Intriguing Offensive Hire

On January 18th, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they would be retaining their offensive coordinator, Matt Canada. For most of the 2022 season, fans and analysts speculated about Canada's fate. Many believed he would be fired during the bye week, but that didn't happen. Then some thought he would be fired at the end of the season, but that didn't happen either.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Greer ‘Couldn’t Say No’ To Fight During Big Bruins Night

It was close to a perfect end to the first half of the regular season for Boston Bruins fourth line forward AJ Greer. The winger scored the game-winning goal in the Boston Bruins 5-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Centre on Wednesday night for his fifth goal of the season. The five goals and nine points thus far this season are massive career highs for the 26-year-old Quebec native as it feels like he’s found his groove on a fourth line with Nick Foligno, and on Wednesday night it was Jakub Lauko bringing speed and energy to the table as well.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

James Harden shares two-word response to All-Star snub

James Harden reacted via Instagram Thursday night to his All-Star Game snub. The reserves for the All-Star Game were announced Thursday. Harden was among the top players in the East who did not make the cut. Not long after the reserves were released, Harden shared a 2-word response on his...
Yardbarker

Steelers May Finally Have An Up-And-Coming Coach In Their Organization

Over the years, the Pittsburgh Steelers coaching staffs haven't exactly produced many young, up-and-coming candidates across the NFL. They've hired former head coaches, like Mike Munchak and Brian Flores, to their staffs, but they haven't produced a lot of homegrown coaching talent. They've hardly been a breeding ground for producing head coaches and coordinators.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Andy Reid already ruling out key Chiefs offensive player for Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LVII is still a full ten days away, but that may not be enough time for one Kansas City Chiefs offensive weapon to get back on the field. Addressing reporters on Thursday, Kansas City head coach Andy Reid spoke pessimistically about wide receiver Mecole Hardman’s chances of playing in the Super Bowl. Hardman is dealing with a pelvic injury and was one of three Chiefs receivers (along with JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kadarius Toney) who did not practice on Thursday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Report: Knicks interested in Malik Beasley, Reggie Bullock interest not unanimous

The New York Knicks are heavily linked to Toronto Raptors’ two-way wingman O.G. Anunoby. It appears he’s high on their list of trade deadline targets, with multiple reports citing they are willing to offer multiple first-round picks. But they also have other options in case it doesn’t pan...

