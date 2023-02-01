ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"A tragic, tragic situation": Delco teen hailed as hero killed by accidental gunshot

By Alicia Roberts
 2 days ago

COLLINGDALE, Pa. (CBS) -- A Delaware County teen hailed as a hero last winter for saving two children who fell through an icy pond was accidentally shot and killed over the weekend.

Last March, Anthony Alexander Jr. was honored for his bravery. On Tuesday night, his family is planning his funeral.

Police say Anthony, 17, was watching the Eagles game inside a home along Marshall Road Sunday night with friends. One of those friends had a gun and was playing with it. It accidentally fired, striking the 17-year-old.

"A tragic, tragic situation, a 17-year-old boy lost his life," Timothy Bernhardt, the superintendent of Upper Darby Police, said.

Anthony died Sunday night from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Bernhardt said a 16-year-old turned himself in for accidentally firing the handgun. According to the criminal affidavit, the shooter didn't realize the weapon was loaded.

"We're seeing more and more kids with handguns, firing handguns," Bernhardt said, "and what we're finding with our investigations, it's driven by social media."

CBS Philadelphia first met Anthony last February. The Collingdale teen was at a park with friends when three children fell through an icy pond.

"He reached his arm out. his arm was close to my hand, so I just pulled him out and the other girl drifted over and I pulled her out," Anthony told CBS Philadelphia in February 2022.

The third child was rescued by a responding officer.

Two weeks later, Anthony was honored for his bravery by the Collingdale Borough Council, joined by his family.

Anthony was set to receive a medal for his heroism in Washington D.C. in March.

CBS Philadelphia has learned his father will now go in his place.

