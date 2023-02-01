ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Kuznetsov’s OT goal lifts Capitals over Blue Jackets 4-3

By The Associated Press
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xx84C_0kYFiJlT00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Evgeny Kuznetsov scored 26 seconds into overtime, and the Washington Capitals defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Tuesday night.

The win extended Washington’s lead over Pittsburgh for fourth place in the Metropolitan Division to three points.

Trevor van Riemsdyk scored twice, Garnet Hathaway added a goal and Kuznetsov also contributed an assist. Charlie Lindgren stopped 31 shots.

“We talked before the game how important these two points were going into the break — feeling good, a little positive vibes when we come back for the home stretch,” van Riemsdyk said.

Andrew Peeke, Eric Robinson and Johnny Gaudreau scored for Columbus, which has lost three straight and seven of its last nine to remain in last place in the NHL. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 30 shots.

Hathaway gave Washington the lead 5:06 into the first period. Van Riemsdyk made it 2-0 with 5:32 remaining before Peeke cut the lead in half 12 seconds later.

“We started OK and then got lost at times along the way, just decisions with the puck,” Capitals coach Peter Laviolette said. “At the end of the day, they stayed with it. It wasn’t easy. It wasn’t clean. They stayed with it.”

The teams traded goals in the second, with van Riemsdyk scoring his second at 8:26 and Robinson getting Columbus within one 2 ½ minutes later.

Gaudreau’s goal at 12:44 of the third knotted the score 3-3.

“I thought they battled all night,” Blue Jackets coach Brad Larsen said. “I thought it was a solid game by us and a few mistakes. There were some breakdowns, and it cost us there at the end.”

ON BREAK

The game was among the last three played in the NHL before the All-Star break.

BEHIND THE BENCH

Laviolette passed Pat Quinn and tied former Capitals head coach Ron Wilson for the 11th-most games coached in NHL history with 1,401.

TOTAL RECALL

Columbus recalled Marcus Bjork from AHL Cleveland.

HE SAID IT

“You don’t expect on a nightly basis to see him popping in two goals, but when he does, it’s certainly a bonus for our team.” Laviolette on van Riemsdyk.

UP NEXT

Capitals: After the All-Star break, visit Boston on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Blue Jackets: Visit Toronto on Friday, Feb. 10.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Cameras found in Marion public restrooms prompt arrest

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old has been arrested for allegedly placing cameras in public bathrooms at a YMCA and a regional Ohio State University campus. Benjamin Dunham, 18, was arrested on Thursday after a report of cameras placed in restrooms at the Marion YMCA and the Marion campus of OSU, according to the Marion […]
MARION, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police searching for alleged Facebook Marketplace thief

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is seeking help in locating a man accused of holding up another at gunpoint and stealing personal belongings after agreeing to meet via a Facebook Marketplace post. According to Crime Stoppers, a college student agreed to buy items that Richard Johns IV put up for sale on […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Detroit Sports Nation

Red Wings Looking to Make a Push for the Playoffs in Second Half of the Season

The Detroit Red Wings enter the All-Star break off a loss to the New York Islanders on Friday night by a score of 2-0. The Red Wings after the conclusion of that game enter the break with a record of 21-19-8 for 50 points through 48 games this season. They are currently sixth in the Atlantic Division and are 13th in the Eastern Conference sitting only seven points (eight if Buffalo wins tonight) away from the final playoff spot.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Van Riemsdyk has career night with two goals vs. Blue Jackets

Trevor van Riemsdyk’s took his turn on the Capitals’ scoring carousel Tuesday night, netting two goals in a 4-3 overtime win over the Columbus Blue Jackets for the first multi-goal game of his nine-year NHL career. All season long, the Capitals have looked to every corner of their...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC4 Columbus

Groundhog Day 2023: Six more weeks of winter

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Six more weeks of winter or an early spring? Punxsutawney Phil made his prediction Thursday morning at Gobbler’s Knob. The groundhog has spoken: Six more weeks of winter. In 2022, Phil also forecasted six more weeks of winter. 2023 now marks the 108th time Phil has seen his shadow since the […]
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
NBC4 Columbus

60-year-old man dead in North Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 60-year-old man is dead and another is in stable condition after each victim was shot late Tuesday night in North Linden. Officers were called on reports of a shooting at a home in the 2800 block of Atwood Terrace near Weber Rd. at 11:58 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man in critical condition after westside shooting

Columbus, Ohio (WCMH) – A 21-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday afternoon on the city’s west side. Just before 3 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a reported shooting at the 700 block of Countrybrook Drive East in the Georgian Heights neighborhood. Police said they were unable to locate a victim, but […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Pounds of meth turn up during Logan traffic stop, detectives say

LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men face felony drug trafficking charges after Hocking County sheriff’s detectives said they found more than four pounds of methamphetamine in their car while pulling them over. Detectives with the Hocking County Sheriff’s Interdiction Unit arrested Dayshawn Bland, of Columbus, and Malik Bryant, of Warren, on Wednesday, after stopping their […]
LOGAN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Third suspect arrested in fatal Platform Lounge shooting

Columbus, Ohio (WCMH) – A third suspect in the October fatal shooting of Jeffrey Chandler outside of an eastside Columbus nightclub has been arrested. According to a Franklin County Municipal Court affidavit, Lee Gill III was arrested Wednesday, over three months after being named a suspect in the death of Chandler, who was gunned down […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Basketball World Reacts to Breanna Stewart’s Liberty Signing

The forward’s new teammates are thrilled for her to join the team in New York. Breanna Stewart shocked the basketball world on Wednesday when she announced her signing with the Liberty. The 2016 No. 1 pick played six seasons with the Storm, finishing with two WNBA titles and four...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Bed Bath & Beyond among slew of stores closing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Some 140 Bed Bath & Beyond stores are shutting down as the company teeters on bankruptcy, according to sources familiar with the matter. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. released a list of stores on Monday that would be closing across the United States. Included inside was the storefront near the Easton […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Linden mural controversy after tenant says design is wrong

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A mural painted on the side of a Linden building is causing backlash on social media among community members. The mural is part of the Linden Murals of Empowerment program at Ohio State University, created by local artists with help from Columbus City Schools students. The mural sits on the side […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

50K+
Followers
17K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy