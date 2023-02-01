ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 5

Related
bslshoofly.com

Medical Marijuana in Mississippi

It is now legal to purchase medical marijuana in the State of Mississippi. This will bring relief to many who suffer from glaucoma, chronic pain and effects of chemotherapy. Here is how and where to get it. - by Lisa Monti. Coast Cannabis on U.S. 90 in Bay St. Louis...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Things To Know Wednesday, February 1

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. There’s no bill that’s been introduced this legislative session that has...
JACKSON, MS
The Center Square

Mississippi-based electric cooperatives to receive $158M in federal loans

(The Center Square) — Nonprofit electric cooperatives that serve customers in Mississippi and Alabama will receive $158 million in federal loans to extend service to new customers and implement smart grid improvements. A $125 million loan will allow Singing River Electric to extend service to 13,191 consumers and build and improve 770 miles of line. Smart grid improvements that are also part of the loan will add up to more than $19.1 million. ...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Biden announces $60M grant for I-10 corridor in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s Department of Transportation has received a $60 million grant to make improvements to the Interstate 10 freight corridor in Diamondhead, President Joe Biden’s administration announced Tuesday. The award is part of nearly $1.2 billion in funding made available from the National Infrastructure Project Assistance discretionary grant program, known as the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Doctors push Mississippi lawmakers to legalize fentanyl test strips

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Medical professionals in Mississippi want lawmakers to pass a bill that would decriminalize fentanyl test strips. The strips are currently considered as drug paraphernalia in the state. House Bill 722 argues that the test strips would save thousands of lives each year. According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), more […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
NOLA.com

Some of I-10 in Mississippi will be widened to 6 lanes. Here's the plan.

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi's Department of Transportation has received a $60 million grant to make improvements to the Interstate 10 freight corridor in Diamondhead, President Joe Biden's administration announced Tuesday. The award is part of nearly $1.2 billion in funding made available from the National Infrastructure Project Assistance discretionary...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
localmemphis.com

How Mississippi lawmakers could help pet owners avoid costly vet bills

JACKSON, Miss — More Mississippi dogs, cats, reptiles and birds may soon be insured against costly medical bills thanks to legislation that passed in the state Senate Wednesday. Senate Bill 2228, by Sen. Walter Michel, a Republican from Ridgeland, would create "a comprehensive legal framework within which pet insurance...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Opposition grows against Mississippi House Bill 1020

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Opposition continues to grow against Mississippi House Bill 1020. Multiple leaders in Hinds County, as well as the Mississippi Senate Democratic Caucus, said they are against the bill. The proposal, which was authored by State Rep. Trey Lamar (R-District 8), would create a separate court system in the Capitol Complex Improvement […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Daily Mississippian

The clock stops here: UM bans TikTok on WiFi and university devices

In response to a directive from Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, TikTok is now inaccessible on university WiFi and banned from being used on state-issued devices. The ban has brought about uncertainty in unlikely places such as course curricula and popular university TikTok accounts. The ban went into effect on Jan. 31.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
MyArkLaMiss

First legal medical marijuana sales are made in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Patients have started buying medical marijuana in Mississippi, nearly a year after the products were legalized in the state. The Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association said in a news release Thursday that the first purchases happened Wednesday at The Cannabis Company in Brookhaven and at two dispensaries in Oxford — Hybrid Relief and […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS 42

Is it legal to ride in the back of a truck in Mississippi?

MISSISSIPPI (WKRG) — There is something about riding in the back of a truck that gives people a sense of freedom, but is it legal in the state of Mississippi? According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, Mississippi has no state law or restrictions for riding in the back of a truck at any age. […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

Mississippi’s first Black female lawmaker announces retirement

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After nearly 38 years in office, Mississippi’s first Black female lawmaker is stepping down. On Tuesday, District 69 Rep. Alyce Clarke announced her retirement, capping a historic career at the Mississippi State Capitol. “Now don’t just think of me as the lottery lady. Don’t think...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
beckersdental.com

10 worst states for dental health

Mississippi is the worst state for dental health, according to personal finance website WalletHub, receiving an overall score of 33.42 out of 100 points. The states were ranked based on two major metrics: Dental habits and care and oral health. Those two categories were split up into 26 smaller metrics with varying weight. WalletHub published the rankings Feb. 1.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy