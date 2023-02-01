Read full article on original website
Former Ole Miss chancellor, Mississippi gov. clash over private Medicaid talks
Mississippi’s Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said in a private conversation that expanding Medicaid to people working low-wage jobs would be in the best interest of the state, but that he refuses to support the policy for political reasons, a former chancellor of the University of Mississippi said Thursday. Dr....
WDAM-TV
AG Lynn Fitch introduces phase two of statewide human trafficking initiative
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - On Wednesday, Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch visited Island View Casino to host an event surrounding human trafficking in Mississippi. The office is cracking down on human trafficking across the state. In the last two years, there have been nearly 300 reports of trafficking. “Well, I...
bslshoofly.com
Medical Marijuana in Mississippi
It is now legal to purchase medical marijuana in the State of Mississippi. This will bring relief to many who suffer from glaucoma, chronic pain and effects of chemotherapy. Here is how and where to get it. - by Lisa Monti. Coast Cannabis on U.S. 90 in Bay St. Louis...
WLBT
Things To Know Wednesday, February 1
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. There’s no bill that’s been introduced this legislative session that has...
WDAM-TV
MDEQ geologists hoping ‘Mississippi Opal’ named official state gemstone
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Do you have precious gemstones on your property? Maybe. There’s a geological formation that runs under much of the Pine Belt that could contain what’s called the “Mississippi Opal.”. It’s the only precious gemstone ever found in Mississippi. It was discovered...
WDAM-TV
Minority leaders and former Ole Miss Chancellor call on state leaders to expand Medicaid
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The political back and forth on the issue of Medicaid expansion was in full force at the State Capitol Thursday. House and Senate minority leaders were joined by fellow Democrats to say they won’t back down on the issue. And a former leader is revealing a personal conversation he had with the Governor that’s now kicking up dust.
WDAM-TV
Mississippi’s first black senator since reconstruction honored for Black History Month
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man of courage, strength, and determination. Arthur James Tate had all the odds stacked against him during a time in Mississippi when a lot of opportunities were not afforded to people of color. Yet, Tate made history in 1979 when he was elected the first...
Mississippi-based electric cooperatives to receive $158M in federal loans
(The Center Square) — Nonprofit electric cooperatives that serve customers in Mississippi and Alabama will receive $158 million in federal loans to extend service to new customers and implement smart grid improvements. A $125 million loan will allow Singing River Electric to extend service to 13,191 consumers and build and improve 770 miles of line. Smart grid improvements that are also part of the loan will add up to more than $19.1 million. ...
Biden announces $60M grant for I-10 corridor in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s Department of Transportation has received a $60 million grant to make improvements to the Interstate 10 freight corridor in Diamondhead, President Joe Biden’s administration announced Tuesday. The award is part of nearly $1.2 billion in funding made available from the National Infrastructure Project Assistance discretionary grant program, known as the […]
Doctors push Mississippi lawmakers to legalize fentanyl test strips
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Medical professionals in Mississippi want lawmakers to pass a bill that would decriminalize fentanyl test strips. The strips are currently considered as drug paraphernalia in the state. House Bill 722 argues that the test strips would save thousands of lives each year. According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), more […]
Mississippi House seeks to take control of Jackson tax revenue, use money for water system
The Mississippi House voted Thursday to further restrict how the capital city of Jackson, which has struggled with water problems, can spend money from a 1% local sales tax — the latest effort in the Republican-led Legislature to control actions of the Democratic-led city. Jackson voters approved the tax...
Mississippi freeway designated freight corridor, named part of Mega Grant program
Mississippi’s Department of Transportation has received a $60 million grant to make improvements to the Interstate 10 freight corridor in Diamondhead, President Joe Biden’s administration announced Tuesday. The award is part of nearly $1.2 billion in funding made available from the National Infrastructure Project Assistance discretionary grant program,...
NOLA.com
Some of I-10 in Mississippi will be widened to 6 lanes. Here's the plan.
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi's Department of Transportation has received a $60 million grant to make improvements to the Interstate 10 freight corridor in Diamondhead, President Joe Biden's administration announced Tuesday. The award is part of nearly $1.2 billion in funding made available from the National Infrastructure Project Assistance discretionary...
localmemphis.com
How Mississippi lawmakers could help pet owners avoid costly vet bills
JACKSON, Miss — More Mississippi dogs, cats, reptiles and birds may soon be insured against costly medical bills thanks to legislation that passed in the state Senate Wednesday. Senate Bill 2228, by Sen. Walter Michel, a Republican from Ridgeland, would create "a comprehensive legal framework within which pet insurance...
Opposition grows against Mississippi House Bill 1020
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Opposition continues to grow against Mississippi House Bill 1020. Multiple leaders in Hinds County, as well as the Mississippi Senate Democratic Caucus, said they are against the bill. The proposal, which was authored by State Rep. Trey Lamar (R-District 8), would create a separate court system in the Capitol Complex Improvement […]
Daily Mississippian
The clock stops here: UM bans TikTok on WiFi and university devices
In response to a directive from Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, TikTok is now inaccessible on university WiFi and banned from being used on state-issued devices. The ban has brought about uncertainty in unlikely places such as course curricula and popular university TikTok accounts. The ban went into effect on Jan. 31.
First legal medical marijuana sales are made in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Patients have started buying medical marijuana in Mississippi, nearly a year after the products were legalized in the state. The Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association said in a news release Thursday that the first purchases happened Wednesday at The Cannabis Company in Brookhaven and at two dispensaries in Oxford — Hybrid Relief and […]
Is it legal to ride in the back of a truck in Mississippi?
MISSISSIPPI (WKRG) — There is something about riding in the back of a truck that gives people a sense of freedom, but is it legal in the state of Mississippi? According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, Mississippi has no state law or restrictions for riding in the back of a truck at any age. […]
WDAM-TV
Mississippi’s first Black female lawmaker announces retirement
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After nearly 38 years in office, Mississippi’s first Black female lawmaker is stepping down. On Tuesday, District 69 Rep. Alyce Clarke announced her retirement, capping a historic career at the Mississippi State Capitol. “Now don’t just think of me as the lottery lady. Don’t think...
beckersdental.com
10 worst states for dental health
Mississippi is the worst state for dental health, according to personal finance website WalletHub, receiving an overall score of 33.42 out of 100 points. The states were ranked based on two major metrics: Dental habits and care and oral health. Those two categories were split up into 26 smaller metrics with varying weight. WalletHub published the rankings Feb. 1.
