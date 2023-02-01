Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral election: New poll shows Garcia lose frontrunner status, 2 other candidates in statistical tie
CHICAGO - A new voter opinion survey reported exclusively by FOX 32 Chicago News finds Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Paul Vallas in a statistical tie, with Congressman Chuy Garcia falling from his previous front runner status to third place. If no candidate receives 50% plus one vote on Feb. 28,...
Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas trades barbs with Lightfoot after laying out economic vision
"She needs to have an enemy," Vallas said after Lightfoot made it clear she relishes the possibility of taking him on in a runoff.
Hecklers interrupt Chicago mayoral candidate forum at NW Side High School
With just one month to go until the Chicago mayor election, a contentious candidate forum was held at a high school in Belmont Cragin.
Lightfoot announces next round of applications for Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 program
CHICAGO (CBS) – Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Thursday that the next round of applications for the Chicago Resiliency 2.0 Fund is now open. The program gives $500 cash payments to people left out of COVID stimulus money.It's specifically for domestic workers or those who weren't eligible for stimulus because of their immigration status."Care workers are the backbone of our economy — they make all other work possible. As a daughter of a domestic worker, I know the challenges they face day in and day out to support other families while trying to keep their own afloat," said Mayor Lightfoot. To qualify, you must be a Chicago resident and your household income must be at or below 300% of the Federal Poverty Level.To see if you qualify, visit www.chicash.org.
Community leaders call for stop on removal of West Side homeless encampment
CHICAGO — A press conference was held Tuesday by local leaders and the Illinois Union of the Homeless to call for a stop on a removal notice that was given by the city to people living under the viaduct on Hirsch and Monticello in Humboldt Park. Organizers used the cold temperatures as an example […]
starvedrock.media
Local officials look to Illinois statehouse for pension relief
(The Center Square) – Local officials are urging Illinois state government to assist in addressing local pension deficits. Chicago owes nearly $34 billion in unfunded pension liabilities for public safety workers like police, firefighters and other city positions. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot spoke at the City Club of Chicago...
cwbchicago.com
Worried about potential looting, jittery Chicago police leaders order district cops to the Mag Mile again
Chicago — Jittery police leaders, worried about the potential for another round of organized looting in downtown Chicago, reassigned tactical units from several local districts to sit on the Magnificent Mile and Oak Street shopping corridors overnight, according to law enforcement sources. CPD brass ordered district units to downtown...
What time is the Chicago Mayoral Forum?
CHICAGO — All nine candidates for Mayor of Chicago will face off Tuesday, Jan. 31 on WGN-TV for the Your Local Election Headquarters: Chicago Mayoral Forum. WGN News anchors Lourdes Duarte and Tahman Bradley will moderate the forum taking place 7-8:30 p.m. live from Steinmetz College Prep. The forum can be watched in real-time, and […]
cwbchicago.com
Downtown robber is ‘disabling’ victims with strikes to the head, Chicago police say
Chicago police are warning about a robber who has “disabled” two people by hitting them in the head from behind before taking their valuables downtown. He struck twice in three days, police said, once in the Gold Coast and another time in River North. In a community alert...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson calls for electric, gas utilities to cease shutoffs
CHICAGO - Businessman and Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is demanding that electric and gas utilities stop shutoffs. On Monday, Wilson unveiled a "Hardship Plan" to help people avoid getting their power or heat cut off. "For every piece of new business here that comes into the city of Chicago,...
oakpark.com
Frustrated Roosevelt Road neighbors meet with police
A large, respectful but frustrated group of southeast Oak Park neighbors gathered on Feb. 1 in the auditorium of Irving School, 1125 S. Cuyler Ave., to listen to and talk with an array of Oak Park police officials led by Chief Shatonya Johnson. The topic was years of neighbor upset...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot by unknown person in Washington Heights alley, Chicago police say
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man was shot Wednesday night in an alley on Chicago's South Side. Around 6:50 p.m., police say the male victim was in the alley in the 800 block of W. 101st Street when an unknown offender approached, pulled out a gun and fired shots. The victim...
See The Secret 108-Mile Tunnel Chicago Built to ‘Save the World’
How do you build a "secret" 108-mile tunnel that costs over $4 billion dollars? That's a great question, but it's what Chicago has done in an effort to "save the world". I saw this interesting project trending on Digg. It's a video share by B1M on YouTube with a short, but sweet description of what this project in Chicago is all about:
Dr. Arwady on the end of COVID health emergency
Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady joins Lisa Dent to explain how Chicagoans might be impacted by President Biden’s plan to end the COVID-19 public health emergency in May. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
Brighton Park stabbing: Female wellness spa employee stabbed, critically wounded, Chicago police say
A male patron of the business stabbed the woman, Chicago police said.
At least one still at large after suspected carjackers strike ISP troopers off Dan Ryan
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dramatic video shows the moment an Illinois state trooper was thrown from the top of a stolen car near the Dan Ryan Expressway late on Tuesday afternoon.At least one of the thieves was still on the run a day later.CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke Wednesday with the owner of the stolen car - a rideshare driver who was carjacked at gunpoint by their own passengers.Again, at least one of those passengers is still out there, and thus, the driver did not want to speak with us on camera.The shocking video was taken right off the Dan Ryan,...
Wire fraud conspiracy lands Chicago man in prison after scheme defrauded Grand Traverse Band
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A Chicago man has been sentenced to 30 months in prison after he and a co-conspirator defrauded the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians of over $1.1 million According to the Department of Justice, Britan Groom, 66, pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud for his role in the scheme, which involved another man, Chester Dunican.
WTHR
New hope for officer paralyzed after crash
Officer Dustin Moody had a lot of specialized care in Chicago after a crash. The community is coming together to help.
1043theparty.com
Rebuilding Illinois I-57 projects in south suburbs complete
CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that a series of improvement projects along Interstate 57 made possible by Gov. JB Pritzker’s historic Rebuild Illinois capital program have been completed, with another anticipated to wrap up later this year. The four projects, which involve repairing two bridges and resurfacing nearly 20 miles of interstate highway from Chicago through the south suburbs, represent a total investment of $82.1 million for the region.
Pilsen homeowners speak out over inflated property tax bills
CHICAGO — Homeowners in Pilsen voiced their frustrations to the Cook County Assessor’s Office over property tax bills which they said were 2-3 times higher than expected. “My property tax bill went from $3200 to $11,100,” said Pat Gonzales. So many homeowners, like Gonzales, have been affected by sky-high property tax hikes like hers, that […]
