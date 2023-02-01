ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lightfoot announces next round of applications for Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 program

CHICAGO (CBS) – Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Thursday that the next round of applications for the Chicago Resiliency 2.0 Fund is now open. The program gives $500 cash payments to people left out of COVID stimulus money.It's specifically for domestic workers or those who weren't eligible for stimulus because of their immigration status."Care workers are the backbone of our economy — they make all other work possible. As a daughter of a domestic worker, I know the challenges they face day in and day out to support other families while trying to keep their own afloat," said Mayor Lightfoot. To qualify, you must be a Chicago resident and your household income must be at or below 300% of the Federal Poverty Level.To see if you qualify, visit www.chicash.org.
starvedrock.media

Local officials look to Illinois statehouse for pension relief

(The Center Square) – Local officials are urging Illinois state government to assist in addressing local pension deficits. Chicago owes nearly $34 billion in unfunded pension liabilities for public safety workers like police, firefighters and other city positions. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot spoke at the City Club of Chicago...
WGN News

What time is the Chicago Mayoral Forum?

CHICAGO — All nine candidates for Mayor of Chicago will face off Tuesday, Jan. 31 on WGN-TV for the Your Local Election Headquarters: Chicago Mayoral Forum. WGN News anchors Lourdes Duarte and Tahman Bradley will moderate the forum taking place 7-8:30 p.m. live from Steinmetz College Prep. The forum can be watched in real-time, and […]
oakpark.com

Frustrated Roosevelt Road neighbors meet with police

A large, respectful but frustrated group of southeast Oak Park neighbors gathered on Feb. 1 in the auditorium of Irving School, 1125 S. Cuyler Ave., to listen to and talk with an array of Oak Park police officials led by Chief Shatonya Johnson. The topic was years of neighbor upset...
WGN Radio

Dr. Arwady on the end of COVID health emergency

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady joins Lisa Dent to explain how Chicagoans might be impacted by President Biden’s plan to end the COVID-19 public health emergency in May. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CBS Chicago

At least one still at large after suspected carjackers strike ISP troopers off Dan Ryan

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dramatic video shows the moment an Illinois state trooper was thrown from the top of a stolen car near the Dan Ryan Expressway late on Tuesday afternoon.At least one of the thieves was still on the run a day later.CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke Wednesday with the owner of the stolen car - a rideshare driver who was carjacked at gunpoint by their own passengers.Again, at least one of those passengers is still out there, and thus, the driver did not want to speak with us on camera.The shocking video was taken right off the Dan Ryan,...
The Grand Rapids Press

Wire fraud conspiracy lands Chicago man in prison after scheme defrauded Grand Traverse Band

GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A Chicago man has been sentenced to 30 months in prison after he and a co-conspirator defrauded the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians of over $1.1 million According to the Department of Justice, Britan Groom, 66, pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud for his role in the scheme, which involved another man, Chester Dunican.
1043theparty.com

Rebuilding Illinois I-57 projects in south suburbs complete

CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that a series of improvement projects along Interstate 57 made possible by Gov. JB Pritzker’s historic Rebuild Illinois capital program have been completed, with another anticipated to wrap up later this year. The four projects, which involve repairing two bridges and resurfacing nearly 20 miles of interstate highway from Chicago through the south suburbs, represent a total investment of $82.1 million for the region.
WGN News

Pilsen homeowners speak out over inflated property tax bills

CHICAGO — Homeowners in Pilsen voiced their frustrations to the Cook County Assessor’s Office over property tax bills which they said were 2-3 times higher than expected. “My property tax bill went from $3200 to $11,100,” said Pat Gonzales. So many homeowners, like Gonzales, have been affected by sky-high property tax hikes like hers, that […]
