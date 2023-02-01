Fleeing carjacker tosses cops to the pavement in daring getaway on Chicago’s South Side and it’s all on video

Read full article on original website
arthur davis
1d ago
What was that fool doing on top on the dam car, it’s not that serious! How your family gonna explain you died or became paralyzed for a dam stolen car
Reply(1)
13
Rod Steel
1d ago
Police in Illinois can't do their job anymore. This state is gone to hell. I'm leaving.
Reply(2)
21
L John
1d ago
I think it is funny, everyone keeps keeps saying Chicago. Because of the SafeT Act, these activities will soon be across the entire state. Just keep voting Democratic.
Reply(1)
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarIllinois State
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
My Favorite Asian Restaurant in Illinois has new menu items you must tryChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
White Sox Aversion to Improving the Team is AmazingLarry E LambertChicago, IL
Florida's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billionTed RiversChicago, IL
Related
Chicago police warn of strongarm robberies on North Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning about multiple violent robberies on the near North Side.So far, there have been multiple reports of robberies at these locations: on Oak Street near State and on State Street near Ohio.In each case, the robber approaches from behind and hits the victim in the head. Then, while they're down, the robber takes the victim's things and runs off.Police are urging everyone to be aware of their surroundings.
Stolen Land Rover slams into CPD squad car in South Austin
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A stolen car slammed into a police car in the Austin neighborhood.It happened at 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, in the 200 block of South Central Avenue. Police say officers were trying to stop a stolen 2019 Land Rover when it hit an unoccupied squad car.No one was hurt. Police do not have anyone in custody.
Trio of perfume thieves leads police on high-speed chase to Chicago: prosecutors
Three suspects were arrested in Chicago this week for allegedly stealing more than $1,600 in perfume and other items from a west suburban Walgreens and leading police on a high-speed chase.
15-year-old girl shot in the face on Southwest Side: Police
The girl, 15, was traveling in a car at 63rd and Nashville when someone inside another car pulled up alongside her and opened fire, Chicago police said. She suffered a gunshot wound to the face and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.
fox32chicago.com
Fire reported at building on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A commercial building was reportedly on fire on Chicago's Northwest Side Thursday afternoon. The fire occurred in the 4800 block of West Bloomingdale. SkyFOX was over the scene and showed multiple firefighters. It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.
fox32chicago.com
Aurora man charged in fatal hit-and-run on Dan Ryan Expressway
CHICAGO - An Aurora man was charged in a fatal hit-and-run that happened on the Dan Ryan Expressway in 2021. Illinois State Police say Giovanni Adams, 32, was charged with two counts of leaving the scene of a crash where someone was injured and killed. One person was killed and...
SW Side spa worker allegedly stabbed by customer
CHICAGO — A spa day worker is in critical condition after police say she was allegedly stabbed by a customer on the Southwest Side Wednesday night. According to police, the 35-year-old woman was stabbed at a spa in the 3800 block of South Archer Avenue around 10:00 p.m. and police are still unsure what led […]
cwbchicago.com
Downtown robber is ‘disabling’ victims with strikes to the head, Chicago police say
Chicago police are warning about a robber who has “disabled” two people by hitting them in the head from behind before taking their valuables downtown. He struck twice in three days, police said, once in the Gold Coast and another time in River North. In a community alert...
Car flees after crashing into dialysis center in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – A car flees the scene after striking a dialysis center in the Humboldt Park neighborhood Thursday afternoon.The crash happened at the Fresenius Kidney Center, located at 3520 W. Grand Avenue. Chicago police say an unknown red car was traveling on Grand Avenue when it struck the building. The car fled the scene in an unknown direction. No injuries were reported. The building was evacuated due to water issues. No further information was immediately available.
Chicago crime: Girl, 15, shot in the face while traveling in vehicle
CHICAGO - A teen girl was shot in the face on Chicago's Southwest Side Wednesday afternoon. At about 4:30 p.m., a 15-year-old girl was traveling in a vehicle in the 6300 block of South Nashville when another vehicle pulled up alongside, Chicago police said. An offender inside the vehicle then...
Thieves break into, steal several vehicles from South Loop parking garages, Chicago police say
There have been at least 18 incidents since late December, police said.
At least one still at large after suspected carjackers strike ISP troopers off Dan Ryan
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dramatic video shows the moment an Illinois state trooper was thrown from the top of a stolen car near the Dan Ryan Expressway late on Tuesday afternoon.At least one of the thieves was still on the run a day later.CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke Wednesday with the owner of the stolen car - a rideshare driver who was carjacked at gunpoint by their own passengers.Again, at least one of those passengers is still out there, and thus, the driver did not want to speak with us on camera.The shocking video was taken right off the Dan Ryan,...
cwbchicago.com
After Uptown shooting left bystander injured, 2 men are charged with possessing one gun. But nobody’s charged with shooting him.
Chicago — On a sunny Saturday afternoon last August, a shootout between a pedestrian and a drive-by gunman left a 59-year-old bystander shot near the Argyle Red Line station. So far, no one has been charged with shooting the man. But two people have now been charged with possessing...
15-year-old girl shot in the face while riding in car in Chicago
CHICAGO — A 15-year-old girl was shot Wednesday afternoon while she was riding in a car in Chicago, according to police. The shooting was reported around 4:30 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Nashville Avenue. This is in the city’s Clearing neighborhood and just blocks away from Midway International Airport. The girl was riding […]
Brighton Park stabbing: Female wellness spa employee stabbed, critically wounded, Chicago police say
A male patron of the business stabbed the woman, Chicago police said.
CPD sergeant seen in jail beating video was also involved in wrong raid, body-slamming
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CBS 2 Investigators have uncovered a disturbing past for a Chicago Police officer involved in a violent jail beating.The officer, Jerald Williams, has been involved in several violent incidents that have cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars and counting – of which the beating was only one. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Thursday, not only is Williams still a member of the Chicago Police Department, but he has been promoted to sergeant in recent years.We first showed you the video earlier this week. It was recorded in May 2019 at the South Chicago...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago man crashed into a bus, threatened the driver with a gun, did donuts in a park, then tossed a gun into a lake, prosecutors say. It was a busy Sunday morning.
Chicago — Prosecutors say a Chicago man crashed into a CTA bus, threatened the bus driver with a gun, fled from police, spun donuts in a city park, then tossed a gun into the park’s lake as Chicago police closed in on him Sunday morning. The police department’s...
Police Chase on Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago Leads to Arrest
An individual was taken into custody on Tuesday evening following a police pursuit that began on the Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago. After receiving reports of a vehicle driving erratically on the freeway, police immediately began their high-speed pursuit of the vehicle.
Mail Stolen From Condo Building in Greektown While Thieves Leave Packages Behind
After arriving at a Greektown condo building in a U-Haul truck, masked thieves were in and out in less than two minutes, ransacking the mail room in the theft. “They didn’t steal all the Amazon boxes or packages,” resident Jeremy Cabral said. “They came in and stole the...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Armed robbery crew struck 16 times in two days
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning the public of an armed crew that robbed 16 victims in a span of 23 hours. In each incident, police say two to four men armed with guns approached the victims outside and demanded their personal belongings by threatening use of force. After taking...
Comments / 30