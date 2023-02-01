Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
Conjoined Twins Successfully Separated After 11 Hours Surgery 1st of Its KindAndrei TapalagaFort Worth, TX
Searching for Lydia's Fort Worth Home - 100 years laterTrisha FayeFort Worth, TX
USPS Resumes Service at 6 Post Offices in Forth WorthBryan DijkhuizenFort Worth, TX
Ice Storm Warning for Texas , warning residents of the dangers posed by freezing rainsMsBirgithDallas, TX
WBOY
Oklahoma at WVU men’s hoops: Tip time, TV/stream info and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s men’s basketball team fell a few points shy of completing a regular-season series sweep on the road Tuesday. But the Mountaineers have returned home looking to thwart their next opponent’s plans of bringing out the brooms on WVU’s home court.
WBOY
WVU football’s record vs. 2023 opponents
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia football fans learned of the Mountaineers’ 2023 slate of games Tuesday. This fall will feature matchups against old rivals, potential new rivals, and longtime Big 12 foes. Neal Brown’s club will play an even split of home and away games, six apiece. West...
WBOY
WVU men’s soccer releases 2023 spring schedule
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Highlighted by two matches at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium, the West Virginia men’s soccer team’s 2023 spring schedule has been released. The Mountaineers are set to play five total exhibition matches, including three against 2022 NCAA Tournament participants. WVU will kick off the spring with a contest at Wright State on Saturday, March 25, in Dayton, Ohio, before coming home to host Wake Forest on Saturday, April 1, in Morgantown. The Mountaineers will then play two more games on the road against Maryland on April 6, and VCU on Saturday, April 15, before concluding the spring at home on April 22, against Navy.
WBOY
No. 24 Texas owns glass to top WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — No. 24 Texas dominated the glass on Wednesday to take a 69-56 win over the West Virginia women’s basketball team in Morgantown. The Longhorns built a quick double-digit lead over the Mountaineers in the opening minutes of play, forcing WVU to play catch-up for the first three quarters. Much of that success was due to their aggressive rebounding performance, grabbing 15 boards on offense and defense as WVU shot 1-for-8 in the first quarter.
WBOY
D1Baseball picks Wetherholt as 34th-best second baseman
MORGANTOWN, W.Va — JJ Wetherholt was one of WVU’s surprising gems in his freshman season, and the expectations are mounting for 2023. D1Baseball.com ranked Wetherholt as the 34th-best second baseman in college baseball on Thursday ahead of his sophomore season. He is the second Mountaineer to earn a ranking from the outlet after catcher Dayne Leonard.
WBOY
WVU women’s hoops braces for No. 24 Texas
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia women’s hoops is in a groove, but its path to the NCAA Tournament gets a little steeper on Wednesday. The Mountaineers have won five of their last six games in the Big 12 to climb the league standings, sitting two games behind the lead in fourth place. Those two games separate WVU and No. 24 Texas, who will enter Morgantown for a 7 p.m. ET tip-off tied at the top of the Big 12.
WBOY
Big 12 releases 2023 WVU football schedule
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia has received its itinerary for its first trip through the new-look Big 12 Conference after the league unveiled its 2023 football schedule on Tuesday. The Mountaineers will have the privilege of facing all four new league members — Houston, UCF, BYU and Cincinnati —...
WBOY
Rivalries renewed (and born?) with 2023 WVU football schedule
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The much-anticipated release of the 2023 Big 12 football schedule came in with a blanket of snow and ice in various portions of the conference landscape, ranging from Morgantown to Fort Worth, Texas. And like the snow in the Lone Star State, West Virginia’s 2023 schedule...
WBOY
GBN Podcast: Big 12 finally drops 2023 football schedule
The long-awaited schedule for the Big 12's 2023 football season is officially out. WVU's 2023 slate has generated a lot of intrigue for the better part of a decade as fans awaited the Mountaineers' matchups with Penn State and Pitt. Now, we know that this year's docket includes a quartet of new foes, including some matchups that have their own unique level of excitement attached to them. On the latest edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano, hosts Nick Farrell and Sam Coniglio break WVU's 2023 schedule down and look ahead to a new era of Mountaineer sports rivalries. Listen to the latest episode of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast at the top of this page or via your preferred podcast provider, and subscribe to have future episodes delivered to you. Gold and Blue Nation is the local leader for Mountaineer sports news, producing comprehensive coverage on TV and online. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app via your preferred app store so you’re never more than a touch away from our award-winning WVU sports reporting, highlights and archived shows.
WBOY
WVU shoots 8-under in final round of Arizona Intercollegiate
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University golf team shot 8-under-par in the final round of the Arizona Intercollegiate in Tucson, Arizona, to wrap up its first spring tournament on Tuesday. West Virginia tied for the second-lowest round in the final 18 holes to finish 11th in the tournament...
WBOY
What’s on tap at Screech Owl Brewing?
BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. (WBOY) — While it may be a bit off the beaten path, you can still find Screech Owl Brewing’s craft beer across West Virginia, western Maryland, Pennsylvania and beyond. Family-owned and operated, Screech Owl Brewing is located in Bruceton Mills, West Virginia in Preston County,...
WBOY
How a Bridgeport woman got on Maybelline makeup ads
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Bridgeport native secured a makeup modeling gig with Maybelline after someone randomly noticed her eyelashes. Maggie Ludwig was recently featured on WBOY’s 304 Today show where she told the story. “So it’s kind of a funny story. I guess,” said Ludwig. “I was...
