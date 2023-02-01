Read full article on original website
Iconic 55-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Closes; Proposed Plans For Re-Development Made PublicJoel EisenbergNorfolk, VA
Basketball Coach Fired For Ridiculous DecisionOnlyHomersPortsmouth, VA
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
24-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall For Sale; Status of Tenant Stores Including Dillard’s and Verizon to be DeterminedJoel EisenbergNorfolk, VA
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ChesapeakeTed RiversChesapeake, VA
WTKR
Thursday Night Thriller: JMU holds off Old Dominion rally
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Every time Old Dominion would get close, James Madison had an answer that held the Monarchs at arm's length. Chaunce Jenkins scored 14 of his game-high 19 points in the second half, but ODU could not climb out of an early hole and fell to the Dukes, 78-73, at Chartway Arena on Thursday night.
‘My trophies are walking human beings’: Nansemond River’s Ed Young wins 500th game
Nansemond River defeated Deep Creek 81-48 in boys basketball on Tuesday night and in the process, longtime coach Ed Young picked up career win number 500.
'I really thought it was a joke' | Coach impersonation in JV basketball game brings in national headlines
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — It’s the headline putting Portsmouth on the national map. “I really thought it was a joke," Churchland resident Gregory Bell II said. A Junior Varsity girl's basketball game between Churchland and Nansemond River High Schools from January is now viral, not because of the play on the court but who’s playing in it.
WTKR
ODU football adds four FCS opponents to future schedules
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Four opponents found their way onto Old Dominion's football schedule, including two 757 neighbors. Texas A&M Commerce, North Carolina Central, Norfolk State and William & Mary will make respective visits to S.B. Ballard Stadium after being added to future slates. Texas A&M Commerce recently made the transition...
Chesapeake, February 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice
WTKR
2023 National Signing Day: Where will some 757 stars play in college?
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- National Signing Day is a day where dreams become reality for numerous high school student-athletes and their families. Wednesday saw area stars from throughout the 757 put pen to paper on their National Letters of Intent. This marks the first day of the spring signing period and football fans in Hampton Roads will get to see another crop of young talent take the college stage.
Hampton freshman named to 18 Under Eighteen
Chess may not be the easiest game to learn. But it doesn’t seem to have been a challenge for Luke Martin, who started playing as a third-grader and likes to share his knowledge with others. “I’ve been teaching since I was 11,” the Hampton High School freshman said, “and...
Virginia high school girls basketball coach fired after impersonating player, 13, during game: reports
Arlisha Boykins, 22, no longer serves as the assistant coach for the Churchland High School’s junior varsity girls basketball team after impersonating a 13-year-old player, reports say.
WAVY News 10
Military Circle Mall closure marks end of an era
The doors to Military Circle Mall are being locked for last time on Tuesday after more than 52 years. The doors to Military Circle Mall are being locked for last time on Tuesday after more than 52 years. New medical marijuana facility opens in Hampton; …. Virginia House panel tables...
allamericanatlas.com
17 Best Restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia to Try Today
Here in the city, you’ll find some awesome eats from many different cuisines. We’ve tried to stick to either small chains or independent restaurants where possible, and all of them serve up a hearty portion of good feelings with their food!. Here is our selection of the best...
WAVY News 10
Norfolk-based USS Leyte Gulf arrives in Greece for scheduled port visit
Norfolk-based USS Leyte Gulf arrives in Greece for …. A murder re-trial is moving forward in Norfolk without a key confession. Phoebus Phantoms send five to next level on 2023 …. The back to back class 3 champions were loaded with talent and friends and family watched them sign their...
Chesapeake Chuck predicts early spring for Hampton Roads
Chesapeake Chuck is expected to make his predictions Thursday for the annual Groundhog Day event at the Virginia Living Museum.
A family affair: Virginia triplets join Navy together, then dad follows
Ayrion, Andrea and Adrion Sutton, of Western Branch, are the first Black triplets to join the Navy together, as far as the Navy Recruitment Office in Suffolk is aware.
Schools in Hampton Roads are losing millions because of VDOE error
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A massive math error is hurting Virginia public schools across the state and here in Hampton Roads. According to the Virginia Department of Education, school divisions will receive approximately $200 million less in school aid because of a calculating error made by an online tool. The tool determines school aid by a variety of factors, including funding from the state, how many students a division has, and how much property taxes an area takes in.
Norfolk mall’s precarious status shared by other malls around Virginia
The announcement that Norfolk’s downtown mall is up for sale isn’t quite a death knell for the complex, but it’s surely a worrisome clanging. It’s naïve to think otherwise, given the track record of malls across Virginia and nationwide in recent years. The news about MacArthur Center in Norfolk, though, is especially dispiriting. The three-story […] The post Norfolk mall’s precarious status shared by other malls around Virginia appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Events in Hampton Roads celebrating Black History Month
The seven cities are hosting a plethora of events to celebrate Black History Month. The planned festivities include book talks, arts and crafts, and festivals.
WAVY News 10
New Cox competitor Metronet now available in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An internet competitor for Cox Communications has officially launched in Norfolk. Metronet, a 100% fiber optic internet provider, is now available around the Norview/Five Points area, along with Sewells Gardens. Service is also available near Colonial Heights, Lincoln Park and Washington Park. Construction is also...
How an NSU student's design ended up in 700 Target stores across the country
NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk State University art student’s design is now in stores across the country. What started as an assignment for Mekenzy Linder’s art class, ended with her design on the shelves at Target. "I was like, maybe this is a pretty good design," she...
Preserving the historic African-American Cornland School in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — From the passing view of George Washington Highway southbound, most people may only see plywood over broken windows. But Mildred Brown remembers this place as being so much more. At 92 years old, Brown knows the seemingly abandoned structure off Glencoe Street is a piece of...
