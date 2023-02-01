ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk, VA

WTKR

Thursday Night Thriller: JMU holds off Old Dominion rally

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Every time Old Dominion would get close, James Madison had an answer that held the Monarchs at arm's length. Chaunce Jenkins scored 14 of his game-high 19 points in the second half, but ODU could not climb out of an early hole and fell to the Dukes, 78-73, at Chartway Arena on Thursday night.
NORFOLK, VA
WTKR

ODU football adds four FCS opponents to future schedules

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Four opponents found their way onto Old Dominion's football schedule, including two 757 neighbors. Texas A&M Commerce, North Carolina Central, Norfolk State and William & Mary will make respective visits to S.B. Ballard Stadium after being added to future slates. Texas A&M Commerce recently made the transition...
NORFOLK, VA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Chesapeake, February 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice

CHESAPEAKE, VA
WTKR

2023 National Signing Day: Where will some 757 stars play in college?

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- National Signing Day is a day where dreams become reality for numerous high school student-athletes and their families. Wednesday saw area stars from throughout the 757 put pen to paper on their National Letters of Intent. This marks the first day of the spring signing period and football fans in Hampton Roads will get to see another crop of young talent take the college stage.
NORFOLK, VA
Tribune-Review

Hampton freshman named to 18 Under Eighteen

Chess may not be the easiest game to learn. But it doesn’t seem to have been a challenge for Luke Martin, who started playing as a third-grader and likes to share his knowledge with others. “I’ve been teaching since I was 11,” the Hampton High School freshman said, “and...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Military Circle Mall closure marks end of an era

The doors to Military Circle Mall are being locked for last time on Tuesday after more than 52 years. The doors to Military Circle Mall are being locked for last time on Tuesday after more than 52 years. New medical marijuana facility opens in Hampton; …. Virginia House panel tables...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
allamericanatlas.com

17 Best Restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia to Try Today

Here in the city, you’ll find some awesome eats from many different cuisines. We’ve tried to stick to either small chains or independent restaurants where possible, and all of them serve up a hearty portion of good feelings with their food!. Here is our selection of the best...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk-based USS Leyte Gulf arrives in Greece for scheduled port visit

Norfolk-based USS Leyte Gulf arrives in Greece for …. A murder re-trial is moving forward in Norfolk without a key confession. Phoebus Phantoms send five to next level on 2023 …. The back to back class 3 champions were loaded with talent and friends and family watched them sign their...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Schools in Hampton Roads are losing millions because of VDOE error

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A massive math error is hurting Virginia public schools across the state and here in Hampton Roads. According to the Virginia Department of Education, school divisions will receive approximately $200 million less in school aid because of a calculating error made by an online tool. The tool determines school aid by a variety of factors, including funding from the state, how many students a division has, and how much property taxes an area takes in.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Norfolk mall’s precarious status shared by other malls around Virginia

The announcement that Norfolk’s downtown mall is up for sale isn’t quite a death knell for the complex, but it’s surely a worrisome clanging. It’s naïve to think otherwise, given the track record of malls across Virginia and nationwide in recent years.    The news about MacArthur Center in Norfolk, though, is especially dispiriting. The three-story […] The post Norfolk mall’s precarious status shared by other malls around Virginia appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
NORFOLK, VA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

New Cox competitor Metronet now available in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An internet competitor for Cox Communications has officially launched in Norfolk. Metronet, a 100% fiber optic internet provider, is now available around the Norview/Five Points area, along with Sewells Gardens. Service is also available near Colonial Heights, Lincoln Park and Washington Park. Construction is also...
NORFOLK, VA

