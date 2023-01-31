Maritime Historian Explains Why Russia Can’t (Or Shouldn’t) Target This American Ship Carrying Tanks to Ukraine

Read full article on original website
Explainer: EU’s Embargo and Price Cap on Russian Oil Products
(Reuters) – A European Union ban on Russian refined petroleum products including diesel and fuel oil will take effect on Feb. 5 in an effort to curb Moscow’s revenues from energy exports. The measure follows an earlier EU embargo on Russian seaborne crude in which the bloc, the...
U.S. Coast Guard, NTSB Head to Argentina to Investigate String of Antarctic Expedition Cruise Accidents
U.S. Coast Guard and National Transportation Safety Board teams have been sent to Argentina to help investigate a string of incidents involving the death and injury of U.S. citizens on foreign-flagged passenger vessels in Antarctic waters. The incidents took place between November 15 and December 1 of last year. The...
U.S. Fighter Jet Shoots Down Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C., Feb 4 (Reuters) – A U.S. military fighter jet shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday, a week after it first entered U.S. airspace and triggered a dramatic — and public — spying saga that worsened Sino-U.S. relations.
Russia’s ‘Shadow Fleet’ of Tankers Swells to 600 Ships, Trafigura Says
The “shadow fleet” of ships that transport Russian oil around the world has expanded to around 600 tankers, according to trading giant Trafigura. About 400 crude oil vessels, or 20% of the global fleet, have “switched” from mainstream trades to “ostensibly do Russian business,” co-head of oil trading Ben Luckock said in an interview on Bloomberg Television. For oil product tankers, the company sees the level at 200 tankers, or 7% of the world total.
EU Agrees to $100 Price Cap on Russian Diesel as Import Ban Looms
European Union member states agreed to impose a cap of $100 per barrel on sales of Russian diesel to third countries as part of an effort to limit Moscow’s revenues, according to people familiar with matter. The price cap mechanism is tied to an EU ban on seaborne imports...
Pakistan Inflation At 48-Year-High As Supplies Jam In Ports
(Bloomberg) –Pakistan’s inflation quickened to the fastest in almost 48 years in January as thousands of containers of food items, raw materials and equipment are stuck in ports after the cash-strapped government curtailed imports. Consumer prices rose 27.55% from a year earlier, according to data released by the...
Another Major Weapons Seizure in Gulf of Oman
The U.S. Central Command is reporting yet another significant seizure of weapons in the Gulf of Oman along a route known for weapons trafficking from Iran to Yemen. The latest seizure was carried out by French naval forces on January 15 and resulted in more than 3,000 assault rifles, 578,000 rounds of ammunition and 23 advanced anti-tank guided missiles being recovered.
