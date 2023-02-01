Cardinals go on the road Tuesday night and get a big win over rival Tigers
Webb City went on the road to get a big COC win over rivals, the Carthage Tigers 58-50.
The Cardinals improve to 15-4 on the season. Their next game will be at Ozark on Friday night.
Carthage drops to 11-8 on the season. Their next game will be at Republic, Friday night as well.
