NBC’s ‘La Brea’ Likely To End With Abbreviated Season 3 As Networks Start Building Strike Contingency
EXCLUSIVE: NBC earlier today announced that its sci-fi drama La Brea has been renewed for a third season. I have learned that the pickup is for six episodes and that it was influenced by the possibility of a writers and/or directors and actors strike, with this likely being the show’s final chapter. Filming is slated to begin in March in Australia. With the current WGA contract expiring May 1 and the DGA and SAG-AFTRA contracts up June 30, a potential work stoppage could impact the start of production on the new broadcast season, leaving the networks without fresh episodes of scripted...
tvinsider.com
9 Things We Need to See by the ‘NCIS: LA’ Series Finale
Showrunner R. Scott Gemmill said in a statement following news breaking of the upcoming farewell, “we look forward to delivering an end to the series that is both satisfying and does justice to these beloved characters,” so we think the CBS procedural will deliver on at least some fronts.
digitalspy.com
NCIS star Scottie Thompson lands next lead movie role
Former NCIS star Scottie Thompson has landed her next movie role. The actress, who played Jeanne Benoit on the show, has joined the cast of Séance, a psychological thriller by Vivian Kerr. As reported by Deadline, Thompson will join Connor Paolo and Better Call Saul's Jilon VanOver in the...
Furious NCIS: Los Angeles fans slam decision to end show after season 14 – & CBS viewers are all saying the same thing
FANS of NCIS: Los Angeles have slammed executives' decision to end the program after 14 seasons. Social media was ablaze with fury after the cancellation as cast members say their emotional goodbyes to the iconic primetime military drama. CBS execs decided to pull the plug on one of their longest-running...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Supernatural’ star Jensen Ackles was ‘pushing hard’ for Pedro Pascal’s role in ‘The Last of Us’
If Jensen Ackles had his way, we may have been two episodes deep into a very different-looking version of The Last of Us, at least when it comes to the look and sound of the show’s leading man Joel Miller. Ackles took to the stage during a Supernatural fan...
Hawaii Five-0 Vet Scott Caan Finally Explains Why He Would Miss Multiple Episodes Every Season
Hawaii Five-0 vet Scott Caan has a pretty good explanation for missing multiple episodes during every season of the CBS procedural.
Popculture
LL Cool J Speaks out After 'NCIS: Los Angeles' Ending Annoucement
NCIS: Los Angeles is ending. The series will conclude after 322 episodes and 14 seasons, with the series finale airing on May 14 on CBS, as well as on-demand and streaming on Paramount+. A spinoff of NCIS starring LL Cool J and Chris O'Donnell, it is the fifth longest-running CBS primetime series ever on the network behind Gunsmoke, Lassie, CSI, and Criminal Minds. Among the four, the two shows that have aired in the last 50 years, CSI and Criminal Minds. LL Cool J and O'Donnell have been on the series for the entire run. The rapper is proud of the show's success despite its cancelation, writing in an Instgram post: "This NCIS Crossover was a huge success!!"After 14 seasons, this is the perfect time to end @ncisla on top of our game!!!"
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Showrunner Reveals Why It Was So Important to Bring Hetty Back
For all you NCIS: Los Angeles fans, there was a special treat involved in the most recent NCIS three-show crossover. Do you remember what it was? Hetty popped up! Well, Hetty Lange is a beloved character who hasn’t been seen much lately. Yet there she was in a, well, unique situation.
tvinsider.com
Natalie Zea Talks Jumping Back in Time for ‘La Brea’ Season 2 Return (VIDEO)
Some shows do cliffhangers; La Brea does cliff jumpers!. In the NBC series’ November-airing winter finale, the reunited Eve and Gavin Harris (Natalie Zea and Eoin Macken) leaped into a sinkhole from 1988 back to 10,000 B.C. with their kids (Jack Martin and Zyra Gorecki). In January 31’s two-part return, “they land and are off to the races,” says exec producer and showrunner David Appelbaum, trying to shut down the time portal (long story).
ComicBook
Matlock Reboot Casts Kathy Bates as Lead for New CBS Series
CBS is rebooting Matlock, with a twist. On Tuesday, TVLine reported that CBS has ordered a pilot for a new version of the classic series, with Oscar winner set to play the titular lawyer. It's a twist on the original Matlock, which ran for six seasons on NBC before then running for an additional three on ABC and starred Andy Griffith as folksy criminal defense attorney Ben Matlock.
The Good Wife Spin-Off Focused On Elsbeth Tascioni Is Reportedly In The Works At CBS
Courtesy of creators Robert and Michelle King, "The Good Wife" premiered in September 2009 and took the legal drama sphere by storm. Julianna Margulies is a compelling lead as Alicia Florrick, so with a strong supporting cast behind her and a compelling story about political blunders, the legal system, and more, it should come as no surprise that it became such a hit. It stuck around for seven seasons and just over 150 episodes, picking up well-earned awards and nominations along the way. "The Good Wife" ended in 2016, but a franchise was only just beginning.
7 new Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus, and Paramount Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here's our guide on what to stream over the next couple of days
hypebeast.com
First Look at Donald Glover's New TV Series 'Swarm'
Donald Glover has officially announced the details and first look at this new TV series project, Swarm. Arriving on Amazon Prime Video soon, the series follows the titular character Dre, played by Dominique Fishback, a young woman who is obsessed with a pop star. Glover told Vanity Fair that the pop star Dre is obsessed with shares similarities to Beyoncé and the story follows her adventure, fandom and promises in unexpected twists and turns. Referencing Michael Haneke’s 2001 drama and Martin Scorsese‘s 1982 black comedy film, Glover said, “We just thought it’d be fun to make a post-truth Piano Teacher mixed with The King of Comedy.”
Night Court Renewed For Season 2 At NBC, And That's Not All For Melissa Rauch And John Larroquette's Show
NBC already renewed Night Court for Season 2, and that's not the only interesting news for the show starring Melissa Rauch and John Larroquette.
Popculture
'NCIS: Los Angeles' Casts Kilbride's Son
Ahead of its Season 14 return, NCIS: Los Angeles has cast a new actor who will be portraying Hollace Kilbride's son. TV Line reports that Christoper Gorham (Ugly Betty, The Lincoln Lawyer) Alex Kilbride. The outlet added that Gorham's debut is said to be "a rocky reunion" for the father and son. Notably, it was previously revealed that Marilu Henner will be guest-starring as Kilbride's ex-wife, Elizabeth. However, the two guest actors will not appear on-screen together, as their episodes are separate.
Eric Christian Olsen Always Has To Have The Last Word On The Set Of NCIS: Los Angeles
The "NCIS" franchise has produced its share of spin-offs, but "NCIS: Los Angeles" still stands as its most successful. The spin-off started in 2009, and throughout its run on TV, it cemented itself as a consistent hit, as it outlasted others like "NCIS: NY" and NCIS: New Orleans." The show traded in the main series' nation capital setting for the sunny west coast. But despite a location change, the spin-off continued the tradition of combining thrilling crime-focused stories with a stellar cast. In this regard, among the L.A. branch office's ranks includes former LAPD Detective turned agent Marty Deeks, played by Eric Christian Olsen.
Popculture
Everything Coming to HBO Max in February 2023
A new month is almost here, which means a new slate of programming is on its way to HBO Max. On Thursday, as it continued stocking some of the final titles from its January 2022 content list, the streamer unveiled the full list of movies, series, HBO Max originals, and documentaries heading to HBO Max in February 2023, promising endless hours of entertainment for subscribers.
tvinsider.com
‘The Terminal List’ Reportedly Renewed for Season 2 With Spinoff Planned for Taylor Kitsch
The Terminal List is expanding its reach at Prime Video. Deadline reports the streamer is planning to form a franchise around the fan-favorite series starring Chris Pratt. Season 2 of The Terminal List has also reportedly been finalized along with the order for an untitled prequel project focusing on Taylor Kitsch‘s Ben Edwards, which the actor would headline and executive produce with creator David DiGilio. According to Deadline, additional Jack Carr characters who have and haven’t appeared on The Terminal List will be featured in the prequel, including Pratt’s Navy SEAL James Reece and Raife Hastings, a former SEAL whose arrival was teased in The Terminal List‘s first season.
The Cleaning Lady Renewed for Season 3 at Fox With New Co-Showrunner
The Cleaning Lady apparently has a lot more tidying up to do: Fox has renewed the drama for Season 3. Jeannine Renshaw (Good Girls, Grey’s Anatomy) will join the show as an executive producer and will share showrunner duties with EP Miranda Kwok, the network announced Wednesday. “After two heart-pounding seasons, we’re thrilled with how audiences have latched on to this incredible story,” Michael Thorn, president of scripted programming, Fox Entertainment, said via statement. “The cast, led by the incomparable Élodie Yung, along with our brilliant creative team and our partners at Warner Bros. Television, have expertly crafted a highly compelling, emotionally-driven show...
‘The Palace’: HBO Reveals First Look at Kate Winslet in Upcoming Limited Series (TV News Roundup)
HBO has released a first look at its upcoming limited series “The Palace,” starring Kate Winslet. The new series “tells the story of one year within the walls of the palace of a modern European regime as it begins to unravel,” according to its official logline. Directed by Stephen Frears and Jessica Hobbs, the new series also stars Matthias Schoenaerts, Guillaume Gallienne, Andrea Riseborough, Martha Plimpton and Hugh Grant. Will Tracy will serve as writer, executive producer and showrunner. Seth Reiss, Juli Weiner, Jen Spyra, Gary Shteyngart and Sarah DeLappe are writing alongside Tracy. Winslet, Frears, Hobbs, Frank Rich and Tracey...
