The famous groundhog saw his shadow, predicting another six weeks of winter. In one of Pennsylvania’s most popular pastimes, Punxsutawney Phil has seen his shadow, determining upcoming weather predictions. Julia Musto wrote about the groundhog and his shadow for Fox News. Punxsutawney Phil, the famous groundhog of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania,...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO