Snow and icy mix expected Wednesday in NEPA
Another snow system is going to move through Northeast Pennsylvania. This one is expected to arrive by mid-morning Wednesday, and stick around through the afternoon before turning to a wintry mix and then rain by evening. Meteorologist Kurt Aaron..
Phil Has Spoken! Pennsylvania’s Famous Groundhog Sees His Shadow, Predicts Six More Weeks of Winter
The famous groundhog saw his shadow, predicting another six weeks of winter. In one of Pennsylvania’s most popular pastimes, Punxsutawney Phil has seen his shadow, determining upcoming weather predictions. Julia Musto wrote about the groundhog and his shadow for Fox News. Punxsutawney Phil, the famous groundhog of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania,...
