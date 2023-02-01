ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blount County, AL

Praise 93.3

Man Who Fired on Walker County Sheriff’s Deputies Dies in Police Custody

A man who was charged with attempted murder after he allegedly opened fire on deputies in Walker County last month has died in police custody, state police have confirmed. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, provided the Tuscaloosa Thread with a press release confirming that their State Bureau of Investigation has launched an investigation into the death.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Two arrested for murder of Robert Chandler

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police have arrested two suspects and charged them in the murder of 57-year-old Robert Chandler. Tanaraence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, both of Birmingham, were taken into custody and charged with capital murder. Chandler was killed on the morning of Tuesday, January...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
alreporter.com

Three prisoners die at Donaldson, Ventress Correctional Facilities

William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Jefferson County. Google Earth. Three incarcerated individuals died over the weekend in state custody: Two at William Donaldson Correctional Facility and another at Ventress Correctional Facility in Barbour County, according to statements from the Alabama Department of Corrections obtained by APR. The three incarcerated...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

2 people arrested for delivering concealed drugs to Walker County Jail

JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people have been charged after someone attempted to sneak drugs to an inmate at the Walker County Jail. Janice Niblett Johnson, 60, of Sumiton, brought protein drinks to the jail for inmate Nicholas Rice who is in custody for multiple charges, including trafficking fentanyl. The medical staff at the jail suspected the drinks and found they had been tampered with.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Limestone Co. jury finds murder suspect not guilty

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A jury in Limestone County has found a man suspected of a 2019 murder not guilty. Court records show that Kenneth Adams was found not guilty of murdering William Brantley. In 2019, deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office identified Adams as a suspect in...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

2 men arrested in Huntsville in connection to Birmingham homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department announced two arrests made in connection to a homicide that occurred Tuesday. Tanarence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, were arrested in Huntsville on warrants for capital murder (robbery). According to the BPD, Robert Chandler, 57, was found shot and killed in the 4200 Block of […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL

