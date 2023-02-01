Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
Blount Co. DA calls mass state inmate release a “disaster” after learning of a convicted murderer released without an ankle monitor
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Blount County’s District Attorney, Pamela Casey, called the release of state inmates a “disaster.” She said a man convicted of a 1994 murder is walking free without an ankle monitor. Casey said the Board of Pardon and Paroles assured her that inmates from...
Coroner searching for family of inmate who died at Donaldson prison
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office is asking for help locating family of a man who died at William Donaldson Correction Facility in January.
Blount County convicted murderer released early without electronic monitoring; official assures ‘I’ll get it fixed’
Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey said she is livid that a man convicted of murder has been released from prison without an ankle monitor. Barry Randall Thomas, 56, pleaded guilty in 1994 to the murder of his brother. He was sentenced to 30 years for that killing and for threatening to kill someone else.
Indicted ex-Blount County jailer ‘snapped,’ assaulted inmate, sheriff says
A former Blount County Jail corrections sergeant has been indicted in the alleged assault of an inmate following an excessive force investigation. A Blount County grand jury issued a two-count indictment against Deputy Joseph Ray Snow, 43, on Jan. 26, according to court records made public Wednesday. Snow is charged...
wvtm13.com
Former jail officer in Blount County indicted in jail assault incident
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. — A former corrections officer in Blount County was indicted in an alleged assault incident in the jail. According to Sheriff Mark Moon, a person was brought to the jail to be booked, and during that process, the person became loud, speaking harshly, but was not violent.
wbrc.com
Former Blount County Sheriff’s deputy accused of assaulting inmate during booking
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A former Sheriff’s deputy in Blount County was indicted by a grand jury last week and is facing multiple charges including assault. Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon says he was alerted to the alleged assault of an inmate during the booking process back in December 2022.
Birmingham homicide victim was pregnant at time of death, autopsy confirms
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office released an update regarding the case of a woman who was shot dead Tuesday night in Birmingham. Corieonna Shantrice Hines, 24, was found to be pregnant when she was shot and killed at an apartment in the 100 block of 9th Avenue West, Coroner Bill Yates […]
Man Who Fired on Walker County Sheriff’s Deputies Dies in Police Custody
A man who was charged with attempted murder after he allegedly opened fire on deputies in Walker County last month has died in police custody, state police have confirmed. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, provided the Tuscaloosa Thread with a press release confirming that their State Bureau of Investigation has launched an investigation into the death.
wbrc.com
County sheriff says mass state inmate release is shifting the burden onto local law enforcement
CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A local sheriff is concerned about the impact the release of hundreds of inmates earlier this week could have on county jails. Calhoun County Sheriff Mathew Wade said when the state sent the list of the roughly 400 inmates they plan to release, 12 of those prisoners were in the Calhoun County jurisdiction.
wbrc.com
Two arrested for murder of Robert Chandler
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police have arrested two suspects and charged them in the murder of 57-year-old Robert Chandler. Tanaraence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, both of Birmingham, were taken into custody and charged with capital murder. Chandler was killed on the morning of Tuesday, January...
alreporter.com
Three prisoners die at Donaldson, Ventress Correctional Facilities
William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Jefferson County. Google Earth. Three incarcerated individuals died over the weekend in state custody: Two at William Donaldson Correctional Facility and another at Ventress Correctional Facility in Barbour County, according to statements from the Alabama Department of Corrections obtained by APR. The three incarcerated...
Just a bus ticket and an ankle monitor: Alabama leaves freed prison inmates with no money, no plan
A bus ticket to another city. No money. No phone. That’s what the Alabama Department of Corrections gave people dropped off at bus stations Tuesday as hundreds of state inmates were set to be released early from prison following a 2021 state law. Two men got off a state...
wbrc.com
2 people arrested for delivering concealed drugs to Walker County Jail
JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people have been charged after someone attempted to sneak drugs to an inmate at the Walker County Jail. Janice Niblett Johnson, 60, of Sumiton, brought protein drinks to the jail for inmate Nicholas Rice who is in custody for multiple charges, including trafficking fentanyl. The medical staff at the jail suspected the drinks and found they had been tampered with.
WAFF
Limestone Co. jury finds murder suspect not guilty
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A jury in Limestone County has found a man suspected of a 2019 murder not guilty. Court records show that Kenneth Adams was found not guilty of murdering William Brantley. In 2019, deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office identified Adams as a suspect in...
wbrc.com
Calhoun Co. Sheriff struggling to hire correctional officers and deputies
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Calhoun County Sheriff said he is worried the release of hundreds of state inmates will put a strain on the already severely understaffed jail. Sheriff Mathew Wade said the county is down nearly 40 percent in staff. He said he could hire 15 jailers right now and still have spots to fill.
2 men arrested in Huntsville in connection to Birmingham homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department announced two arrests made in connection to a homicide that occurred Tuesday. Tanarence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, were arrested in Huntsville on warrants for capital murder (robbery). According to the BPD, Robert Chandler, 57, was found shot and killed in the 4200 Block of […]
Alabama man arrested during a welfare check, dies two weeks later in custody
His family thought jail may the safest place for him.
Bouncer indicted after allegedly slamming a man’s head against a concrete floor
Court documents show Harris "recklessly" caused Anderson's death by "slamming his head against a concrete floor" on May 8, 2021.
wbrc.com
Jefferson County District Attorney reflects on retro active prison release process
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr is now sharing his thoughts on the retro-active inmate release law, and the confusion it has caused in the last three days. While he supports the effort to reintegrate reformed prisoners in to society, he is frustrated with the lack...
WAFF
Former Rainsville PD officer charged with DUI files motion to dismiss case
RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A former Rainsville Police Department officer who turned herself in for allegedly driving under the influence, has filed a motion to have her case dismissed. Mercedes Rugart was charged with a DUI after the vehicle she was driving left the roadway, hit a culvert, a utility...
