Coroner searching for family of inmate who died at Donaldson prison
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office is asking for help locating family of a man who died at William Donaldson Correction Facility in January.
Blount Co. DA calls mass state inmate release a “disaster” after learning of a convicted murderer released without an ankle monitor
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Blount County’s District Attorney, Pamela Casey, called the release of state inmates a “disaster.” She said a man convicted of a 1994 murder is walking free without an ankle monitor. Casey said the Board of Pardon and Paroles assured her that inmates from...
Nearly 50 opioid overdose deaths in Jefferson County just one month into the new year
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials said there are an alarming number of opioid overdose deaths in Jefferson County, only one month into the new year. Jefferson County Coroner Bill Yates said they have already seen 47 suspected fatal overdoses so far this year. Officials are just waiting on lab reports to confirm the deaths. But, Yates said if it is truly 47 deaths in just one month, that is higher than they’ve seen in years. He said there’s no clear answer as to why.
Jefferson County Coroner's Office seeks help locating family of inmate
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala (WBMA) — The Jefferson County Coroner and Medical Examiner's Office asked for the public's help locating the family of an inmate at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility who recently died. The coroner's office said 61-year-old Michael Thomas Medders was found unresponsive in his cell by an...
Tuscaloosa investigator discusses cold case, new technology leads to serial rapist suspect
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — Tuscaloosa Sheriff's Department Investigators discussed a sexual assault cold case solved using new technology. The case identified a serial rapist suspect who was active nationwide with multiple victims. Capt. Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit announced that new genetic genealogy research using DNA...
Man Who Fired on Walker County Sheriff’s Deputies Dies in Police Custody
A man who was charged with attempted murder after he allegedly opened fire on deputies in Walker County last month has died in police custody, state police have confirmed. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, provided the Tuscaloosa Thread with a press release confirming that their State Bureau of Investigation has launched an investigation into the death.
Birmingham homicide victim was pregnant at time of death, autopsy confirms
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office released an update regarding the case of a woman who was shot dead Tuesday night in Birmingham. Corieonna Shantrice Hines, 24, was found to be pregnant when she was shot and killed at an apartment in the 100 block of 9th Avenue West, Coroner Bill Yates […]
Two arrested for murder of Robert Chandler
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police have arrested two suspects and charged them in the murder of 57-year-old Robert Chandler. Tanaraence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, both of Birmingham, were taken into custody and charged with capital murder. Chandler was killed on the morning of Tuesday, January...
Body found in east Jefferson County vacant apartment
An investigation is underway after a body was found inside a vacant apartment in east Jefferson County. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched just after noon Monday to the 100 block of 14th Avenue N.E. Lt. Joni Money said a maintenance worker had entered the apartment and discovered the body, which...
Serial rapist identified in Tuscaloosa cold case, likely had victims nationwide
A renowned French horn player has been identified as the suspect in multiple decades-old sexual assault cases, including two in Tuscaloosa. Investigators believe there may be even more victims out there who haven’t been identified yet, as evidence shows the musician used his career to help him assault women and skip town before he could be caught.
Woman arrested for allegedly sneaking drugs into inmate’s protein drinks at Walker County Jail
Walker County officers arrested a woman who allegedly tried to sneak drugs inside the jail for an inmate.
Walker County inmate allegedly used protein drinks to smuggle meth, weed into jail
An Alabama county jail inmate is facing a new charge after authorities say protein drinks delivered to him in lockup were not protein drinks at all. Investigators at the Walker County Jail received information a stash of contraband could be on the way to Nicholas Heath Rice, who is jailed on trafficking fentanyl, among other charges.
Indicted ex-Blount County jailer ‘snapped,’ assaulted inmate, sheriff says
A former Blount County Jail corrections sergeant has been indicted in the alleged assault of an inmate following an excessive force investigation. A Blount County grand jury issued a two-count indictment against Deputy Joseph Ray Snow, 43, on Jan. 26, according to court records made public Wednesday. Snow is charged...
Former Blount County Sheriff’s deputy accused of assaulting inmate during booking
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A former Sheriff’s deputy in Blount County was indicted by a grand jury last week and is facing multiple charges including assault. Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon says he was alerted to the alleged assault of an inmate during the booking process back in December 2022.
Jefferson County District Attorney reflects on retro active prison release process
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr is now sharing his thoughts on the retro-active inmate release law, and the confusion it has caused in the last three days. While he supports the effort to reintegrate reformed prisoners in to society, he is frustrated with the lack...
2 people arrested for delivering concealed drugs to Walker County Jail
JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people have been charged after someone attempted to sneak drugs to an inmate at the Walker County Jail. Janice Niblett Johnson, 60, of Sumiton, brought protein drinks to the jail for inmate Nicholas Rice who is in custody for multiple charges, including trafficking fentanyl. The medical staff at the jail suspected the drinks and found they had been tampered with.
2 inmates died over the weekend at William Donaldson Correctional Facility
Two state prison inmates died over the weekend at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in western Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified one of the men as Trenton Jamario White. The second inmate’s name is being withheld pending notification of his family. White, 30, was found by...
Second person dies following Hueytown house fire
A second person has died following a January house fire in Hueytown.
Human remains found in garbage pile identified as 38-year-old Alabama man
Human remains that were found in a pile of garbage in Birmingham over the weekend have now been identified.
Two Alabama inmates found dead over the weekend, officials say; causes of death uncertain
Two Alabama inmates died over the weekend at a state prison, officials said, though the causes were not immediately clear. Both of the inmates were incarcerated at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Jefferson County. Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates said the first inmate, identified as Trenton Jamario...
