ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wbrc.com

Nearly 50 opioid overdose deaths in Jefferson County just one month into the new year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials said there are an alarming number of opioid overdose deaths in Jefferson County, only one month into the new year. Jefferson County Coroner Bill Yates said they have already seen 47 suspected fatal overdoses so far this year. Officials are just waiting on lab reports to confirm the deaths. But, Yates said if it is truly 47 deaths in just one month, that is higher than they’ve seen in years. He said there’s no clear answer as to why.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Jefferson County Coroner's Office seeks help locating family of inmate

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala (WBMA) — The Jefferson County Coroner and Medical Examiner's Office asked for the public's help locating the family of an inmate at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility who recently died. The coroner's office said 61-year-old Michael Thomas Medders was found unresponsive in his cell by an...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Praise 93.3

Man Who Fired on Walker County Sheriff’s Deputies Dies in Police Custody

A man who was charged with attempted murder after he allegedly opened fire on deputies in Walker County last month has died in police custody, state police have confirmed. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, provided the Tuscaloosa Thread with a press release confirming that their State Bureau of Investigation has launched an investigation into the death.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Two arrested for murder of Robert Chandler

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police have arrested two suspects and charged them in the murder of 57-year-old Robert Chandler. Tanaraence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, both of Birmingham, were taken into custody and charged with capital murder. Chandler was killed on the morning of Tuesday, January...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Body found in east Jefferson County vacant apartment

An investigation is underway after a body was found inside a vacant apartment in east Jefferson County. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched just after noon Monday to the 100 block of 14th Avenue N.E. Lt. Joni Money said a maintenance worker had entered the apartment and discovered the body, which...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Serial rapist identified in Tuscaloosa cold case, likely had victims nationwide

A renowned French horn player has been identified as the suspect in multiple decades-old sexual assault cases, including two in Tuscaloosa. Investigators believe there may be even more victims out there who haven’t been identified yet, as evidence shows the musician used his career to help him assault women and skip town before he could be caught.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

2 people arrested for delivering concealed drugs to Walker County Jail

JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people have been charged after someone attempted to sneak drugs to an inmate at the Walker County Jail. Janice Niblett Johnson, 60, of Sumiton, brought protein drinks to the jail for inmate Nicholas Rice who is in custody for multiple charges, including trafficking fentanyl. The medical staff at the jail suspected the drinks and found they had been tampered with.
WALKER COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy