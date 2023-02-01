ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are Tuesday's high school sports results for the Green Bay area

By USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Press-Gazette
Green Bay Press-Gazette
 2 days ago

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

BOYS BASKETBALL

Notre Dame 77, Bay Port 75

GREEN BAY - Emmett Lawton scored 26 points and Henry Weber added 17 as the Tritons outlasted the Pirates in overtime in a Fox River Classic Conference battle.

Ethan Wall-Atim added 11 points and Andrew Rader had 10 for Notre Dame.

Jayden Hackett powered Bay Port with 24 points, while A.J. Lieuwen added 22. Vince Vandervest chipped in 15 points for the Pirates.

Notre Dame started fast, grabbing a 35-22 halftime advantage. But Bay Port battled back, outscoring the Tritons 40-27 in the second half to force overtime. In the extra session, Notre Dame used a 17-15 advantage to pull out the victory.

Bay Port  22  40  13  -  75

Notre Dame  35  27  15  -  77

Bay Port: Vandervest 15, Saldana 2, Mason Cornette 2, Hackett 24, Lieuwen 22, Yanda 2, Maddox Cornette 8. 3-pt: Hackett 3, Lieuwen 2, Maddox Cornette 2. FT: 18-23. Fouls: 21.

Notre Dame: Lawton 26, Weber 17, Augustine 9, Wall-Atim 11, Rader 10, Guyette 4. 3-pt: Lawton 4, Augustine 3, Rader. FT: 17-24. Fouls: 18.

De Pere 76, Sheboygan South 41

SHEBOYGAN - The Redbirds had five players score in double figures in the victory.

John Kinziger led De Pere with 16 points. Will Hornseth scored 15, Pryce Gregoire had 12, and Zach Kinziger and Hogan Demovsky each scored 10.

Sheboygan South was led by Matt Leonhard with 13 points.

De Pere 40 36 - 76

Sheboygan South 19 22 - 41

De Pere: J. Kinziger 16, Herman 5, Z. Kinziger 10, Dietsche 3, Demovsky 10, Hornseth 15, Kulow 3, Gregoire 12, Bunkleman 2. 3-pt: Gregoire 2, Z. Kinziger 2, Demovsky 2, J. Kinziger 2, Herman, Dietsche, Hornseth, Kulow. FT: 4-6. Fouls: 7.

Sheboygan South: Toeller 3, Groh 6, Justus 2, Glaven 7, Nienhuis 2, Petermann 2, Leonhard 13, Stephen 2, Adamavich 4. 3-pt: Glaven. FT: 2-3. Fouls: 7.

Sheboygan North 80, Pulaski 73

PULASKI - The Golden Raiders made 8-of-10 free throws in overtime to defeat the Red Raiders.

Cale Bubolz led Sheboygan North with 23 points. Max Tutas and Tyler Schoessow had 15 and 14 points, respectively, while Max Olsen added 10.

Pulaski was led by Brady Wotruba with 26 points. Derek Shaw scored 20.

Sheboygan North  31  37  12  -  80

Pulaski  27  41  5  -  73

Sheboygan North: Bubolz 23, Hilpertshauser 7, Buhr 4, Tulas 15, Schoessow 14, Olsen 10, Debbink 7. 3-pt: Bubolz 2, Hilpertshauser, Schoessow, Olsen, Debbink. FT: 28-39. Fouls: 20.

Pulaski: Shaw 20, Schultz 6, Bra.Wotruba 27, Robaidek 9, Schmidt 2, Steinbrecher 2, Dorn 7. 3-pt: Shaw, Bra.Wotruba 3. FT: 20-26. Fouls: 25.

Green Bay Southwest 52, Manitowoc 51

GREEN BAY - Connor Pytleski scored 24 points and Chris Seals had 11 to lead the Trojans to the win over the Ships.

Pytleski and Seals accounted for all but two of Green Bay Southwest’s points in the second half.

Brayden Kennedy led Manitowoc with 27 points, with 19 coming in the first half.

Manitowoc  31  20  -  51

Green Bay Southwest  30  22  -  52

Manitowoc: Erdmann 3, Wollersheim 2, Bolchen 1, Peterson 5, Kennedy 27, Steinbrecker 7, Krall 6. 3-pt: Erdman, Peterson, Kennedy 5, Steinbrecker. FT: 3-4. Fouls: 10.

Green Bay Southwest: Van Boxtel 3, Danforth 7, Russell 3, Pytleski 24, Seals 11, Rauschenbach 4. 3-pt: Van Boxtel, Danforth, Pytleski 3, Seals. FT: 6-7. Fouls: 10.

Plymouth 75, Green Bay East 36

GREEN BAY - Ethan DeMunck scored 15 points to lead the Panthers to the win over the Red Devils.

Jack Jacquat and Marco Traka added 12 and 11 points, respectively, for Plymouth.

Marcus Hall had a career-high 22 points for Green Bay East.

Plymouth  41  34  -  75

Green Bay East  12  24  -  36

Plymouth: Sass 5, Shutter 7, Ames 8, Huhn 8, DeMunck 15, Schmitt 3, Blad 6, Jacquat 12, Troka 11. 3-pt: DeMunck 4, Ames 2, Blad 2, Shutter, Sass. FT: 8-10. Fouls: 8.

Green Bay East: Habane 2, Hall 22, Boeder 3, Anderson 9. 3-pt: Hall 3, Anderson. FT: 4-6.

Xavier 91, West De Pere 64

APPLETON - Alex Sherwood erupted for 30 points and also had 15 rebounds, three blocks and two steals in the Hawks’ Bay Conference victory over the Phantoms.

Sherwood finished with six 3-pointers and had 22 points in the first half in helping the Hawks build a 45-31 halftime lead.

Tyler Brightman added 15 points and Nate Twombly had 12 for the Hawks (15-2 overall, 7-2 Bay).

Andrew Baumgardt had 12 points and Bryce Borowicz added 10 to lead West De Pere (9-7, 7-3).

West De Pere  31  33  -  64

Xavier  45  46  -  91

West De Pere: Borowicz 10, Greisen 6, Heim 9, Walder 6, Kraft 8, Nordgaard 7, S. Deschane 6, Baumgart 12. 3-pt: Borowicz 2, Greisen 2, Heim, Kraft, Deschane 2, Baumgart. FT: 6-10. Fouls: 13.

Xavier: Pfefferle 8, Quimby 3, Hehli 8, Gallucci 4, Krull 7, Twombly 12, Brightman 15, Sherwood 30, Rankin 2, Oelhafen 2. 3-pt: Pfefferle, Quimby, Hehli 2, Krull, Twombly 2, Brightman, Sherwood 6. FT: 11-18. Fouls: 13.

Seymour 49, Menasha 37

MENASHA - The Thunder overcame a four-point halftime deficit by limiting the Bluejays to just 13 points in second half to get the win.

Pace Jefferson and Tru Cornell both scored 13 points to lead Seymour. Ethan Volz added 11 points.

Quinn Ludvigsen had 12 points to lead Menasha.

Seymour 20 29 - 49

Menasha 24 13 - 37

Seymour: DeBruin 2, Chinana 7, Jefferson 13, Volz 11, Cornell 13, Krull 2, Marks 1. 3-pt: Chinana, Jefferson, Volz 3, Cornell 2. FT: 10-11. Fouls: 10.

Menasha: Young 3, Hibbler 9, Yonker 7, Makome 2, Lockridge 4, Ludvigsen 12. 3-pt: Young, Ludvigsen 3. FT: 6-7. Fouls: 12.

Weyauwega-Fremont 51, Bonduel 45

WEYAUWEGA - The Warhawks outscored the Bears 13-6 at the free throw line to pick up the win.

Ethan Marquette and Jaden Rice both scored 12 points to lead Weyauwega-Fremont.

Bonduel was led by Noah Weier and Ryan Westrich. Both scored 15 points.

Bonduel 19 26 - 45

Weyauwega-Fremont 22 29 - 51

Bonduel: Johnson 5, Westrich 15, Tauchen 6, Weier 15, Springborn 2, Roberts 2. 3-pt: Johnson, Tauchen, Weier. FT: 6-13. Fouls: 14.

Weyauwega-Fremont: Meisenhelder 7, Rice 12, Huebner 1, Arndt 9, Marquette 12, Leschke 3, Dittmann 7. 3-pt: Meisenhelder, Rice, Leschke, Dittmann. FT: 13-19. Fouls: 15.

Denmark 45, Roncalli 29

DENMARK - After a low-scoring first half, the Vikings pulled away from the Jets in the second half to win by double-digits.

Cayden DeGrave scored eight of his 10 points in the second half to lead Denmark.

Brayden Yanda led Roncalli with a game-high 11 points.

Roncalli 12 17 - 29

Denmark 15 30 - 45

Roncalli: Stockton 2, Yanda 11, Otte 5, Simmer 2, Kubsch 2, Chalupny 7. 3-pt: Chalupny 2. FT: 5-10. Fouls: 16.

Denmark: Perry 3, Miller 6, Ovsak 4, Derricks 2, Kapinos 8, Dewar 9, DeGrave 10, Malay 3. 3-pt: Kapinos 2, Malay. FT: 10-17. Fouls: 15.

Southern Door 76, Two Rivers 39

TWO RIVERS - Drew Daoust scored 20 of his 32 points in the second half to lead the Eagles to the win over the Raiders.

Jared Hawkey and Taylor Schaefer added 16 and 13 points, respectively, for Southern Door.

Southern Door 31 45 - 76

Two Rivers 18 21 - 39

Southern Door: Daoust 32, Peterson 4, Schaefer 13, Hawkey 16, Pierre 3, Malvitz 2, Berg 1, LaGreve 2, Kallin 3. 3-pt: Daoust 2, Hawkey, Pierre, Kallin. FT: 15-21. Fouls: 12.

Two Rivers: R. Gauger 6, Gallagher 5, Richards 6, Kummer 5, Glandt 3, Popp 4, Kadow 6, Mott 4. 3-pt: Glandt, Kadow 2. FT: 6-8. Fouls: 17.

MORE: Three high-scoring basketball players and a top hockey player: Vote for Press-Gazette high school athlete of the week

GIRLS BASKETBALL

De Pere 50, Sheboygan South 38

DE PERE - The Redbirds grabbed a nine-point halftime lead and went on to defeat the Redwings.

Sophie Hafeman led De Pere with 19 points. Allison Wettstein added 12 points.

Sheboygan South was led by Alayna Lloyd with 13 points and Sierra Ertman with 11.

Sheboygan South  19  19  -  38

De Pere  28  22  -  50

Sheboygan South: Ertman 11, Jensen 5, Kiesow 2, Paltzer 3, Lloyd 13, Judkins 4. 3-pt: Ertman 3, Paltzer. FT: 14-17. Fouls: 18.

De Pere: Tassoul 5, Ciesielczyk 5, Wettstein 12, Bierowski 9, Hafeman 19. 3-pt: Tassoul, Ciesielzyk, Bierowski 2. FT: 10-19. Fouls: 18.

Green Bay Preble 46, Ashwaubenon 37

GREEN BAY - Aleah Butterbrodt scored 14 points to lead the Hornets to the win over the Jaguars.

Ashwaubenon was led by Ella Senger with 10 points.

Ashwaubenon  22  15  -  37

Green Bay Preble  26  20  -  46

Ashwaubenon: Hutto 9, Senger 10, Phipps 9, Daul 2, Maders 7. 3-pt: Senger 2. FT: 9-14. Fouls: 17.

Green Bay Preble: Smith 5, Racine 4, Novitski 6, Al. Butterbrodt 14, An. Butterbrodt 6, Schadrie 2, Paplham 9. 3-pt: Al. Butterbrodt. FT: 11-18. Fouls: 15.

Green Bay Southwest 56, Manitowoc Lincoln 47

MANITOWOC - The Trojans built a 14-point halftime lead and held off a second half comeback from the Ships to earn the win.

Addison Pytleski scored a game-high 21 points to lead Southwest and Alex Siudzinski added 13 for the Trojans.

Nena Swoboda made three 3-pointers on her way to a team-high 13 points for Manitowoc Lincoln. Taylor Peterson added 11 points for the Ships.

Green Bay Southwest  30  26  -  56

Manitowoc Lincoln  16  31  -  47

Green Bay Southwest: Deines 4, Engels 2, Pytleski 21, Danforth 4, Stevens 5, Siudzinski 13, DeGroot 7. 3-pt: None. FT: 12-19. Fouls: 16.

Manitowoc Lincoln: Bolchen 5, Peterson 11, Johnson 2, Fruzen 6, Hamann 6, Swoboda 13, Granger 4. 3-pt: Swoboda 3. FT: 8-16. Fouls: 18.

Luxemburg-Casco 44, Denmark 41

LUXEMBURG - Brianna Bray scored 13 points and Sami Treml had 11 to lead the Spartans over the Vikings.

Kiarrah Micolichek led Denmark with 15 points.

Denmark  18  23  -  41

Luxemburg-Casco  17  27  -  44

Denmark: Froberg 6, Van Noie 4, Hummel 9, Hermans 7, Micolichek 15. 3-pt: Froberg 2, Hermans, Micolichek 2. FT: 8-12. Fouls: 13.

Luxemburg-Casco: Cherovsky 7, Bray 13, Mrotek 2, Treml 11, Paye 2, Wech 2, Deprez 3, Hanmann 2, Giese 2. 3-pt: Cherovsky, Bray, Treml. FT: 11-14. Fouls: 14.

Fox Valley Lutheran 55, Wrightstown 43

APPLETON - After going up by 19 points at halftime, the Foxes held off a second half rally from the Tigers to secure the win.

Emily Jaenke led FVL with 24 points, including five 3-pointers, and Alayna Feidt added 13 points for the Foxes.

Danielle Bruecker led the Tigers with 12 points.

Wrightstown  15  28  -  43

Fox Valley Lutheran  34  21  -  55

Wrightstown: Verbeten 7, Durocher 1, Vickman 7, Colwell 7, Peters 2, Bruecker 12, Uitenbroek 7. 3-pt: Verbeten, Bruecker, Uitenbroek. FT: 7-15. Fouls: 15.

Fox Valley Lutheran: Riesop 6, Movrich 6, Pink 1, Charron 3, Feidt 13, Loberger 2, Jaenke 24. 3-pt: Riesop, Movrich 2, Charron, Jaenke 5. FT: 8-15. Fouls: 17.

Coleman 63, Gillett 42

COLEMAN - Aubrey Bintz scored 18 points and Kiersten Jensen added 15 as the Cougars built an 11-point halftime advantage and pulled away late.

Coleman led 35-24 at the half.

Gillett was led by Cilena Guns with 21 points and Carleigh Kaczmarek with 11.

Gillett  24  18  -  42

Coleman  35  28  -  63

Gillett: DeBauch 3, Fisher 2, Guns 21, Kaczmarek 11, Krueger 5. 3-pt: DeBauch, Guns, Kaczmarek 2. FT: 8-10. Fouls: 13.

Coleman: Markiewicz 3, Hanrahan 2, Hoida 4, Bintz 18, Zeitler 7, Hinther 8, Compe 6, Jensen 15. 3-pt: Bintz, Zeitler, Hinther 2, Compe, Jensen 3. FT: 7-16. Fouls: 12.

Oconto 61, Gibraltar 38

GIBRALTAR - The Blue Devils doubled-up on Gibraltar in the first half and coasted the rest of the way in their victory over the Vikings.

Addisyn Viestenz scored a game-high 24 points, including three 3-pointers, to lead Oconto and Rylie Shallow followed with 12 for the Blue Devils.

Andie Schar led Gibraltar with 15 points and Colleen Carlisle had 10 for the Vikings.

Oconto  30  31  -  61

Gibraltar  15  23  -  38

Oconto: Ad. Viestenz 24, Banker 5, VandenLangenberg 2, Simon 2, Shallow 12, Schlueter 6, Vizer 3, Al. Viestenz 7. 3-pt: Ad. Viestenz 3, Banker, Al. Viestenz. FT: 12-20. Fouls: 16.

Gibraltar: Carlisle 10, Gorham 4, Reisen 2, Schar 15, Chomeau 5, Church 2. 3-pt: Schar 2. FT: 4-16. Fouls: 18.

Niagara 56, Crivitz 33

CRIVITZ - Josie Rock scored 22 points and Morgan Borchardt added 10 as the Badgers downed the Wolverines in Marinette & Oconto Conference action.

Niagara raced out to a 34-19 halftime lead and limited Crivitz to 14 second-half points to seal the win.

Kristen Pusick led the Wolverines with 10 points.

Niagara  34  22  -  56

Crivitz  19  14  -  33

Niagara: Lukowicz 5, Sanicki 9, Rock 22, Borchardt 10, Kleikamp 3, Oratch 5, Walker 2. 3-pt: Lukowicz, Sanicki, Rock 6. FT: 8-17. Fouls: 12.

Crivitz: Watson 3, Caine 2, Neuman 3, Tracy 4, Werner 5, K. Pusick 10, Logan 2, M. Pusick 4. 3-pt: Watson, Neuman, Werner. FT: 6-10. Fouls: 13.

Peshtigo 50, Algoma 46

ALGOMA - The Bulldogs gave up a seven-point halftime lead over Algoma, which managed to force overtime with a strong second half before Peshtigo outscored the Wolves by four in the extra period to claim victory.

Akira Smalls scored a game-high 24 points, including five 3-pointers, to lead the Bulldogs.

Ryley Zimmerman buried three 3-pointers on her way to 14 points and Emily Kirchman added 12 for Algoma.

Peshtigo  18  25  7  -  50

Algoma  11  32  3  -  46

Peshtigo: Ellie 5, Phillips 6, Tonn 8, Kehoe 1, Peters 4, Brissette 2, Smalls 24. 3-pt: Phillips 2, Tonn 2, Smalls 5. FT: 9-13. Fouls: 15.

Algoma: Zimmerman 14, Panger 1, Slaby 4, Robinson 8, Kirchman 12, Gerdman 7. 3-pt: Zimmerman 3, Robinson. FT: 18-25. Fouls: 15.

Southern Door 70, Sturgeon Bay 45 (Monday)

SOUTHERN DOOR - Sturgeon Bay had the lead for much of the first half, but foul trouble and a couple scoring runs by Southern Door allowed the Eagles to pull away in the second half.

Sturgeon Bay was led in scoring by Cady Carlson and Autumn Rass, who each had 11 points.

BOYS HOCKEY

Pacelli 8, Shawano/Bonduel/Clintonville 5

STEVENS POINT - The Cardinals scored five goals in the second period to take control of the game in their victory.

Sawyer Olds and Mason Zielinski each scored two goals for Pacelli. Eli Robinson, Michael Benjamin, Cade Wojtalewicz and Ben Westrick also scored. Logan Mendyke had three assists.

Shawano/Bonduel/Clintonville got goals from Blake Knope, Louis Hrabik, Karson Stoss, Michael Dillenburg and Gavin Hundt. Owen Curran had two assists.

Carter Herheim had 16 saves and Isaac Andrich added five saves in goal for Pacelli. Dylan Prochaska had 47 saves for Shawano/Bonduel/Clintonville.

BOYS SWIMMING

Door County United 90, Pulaski 74

STURGEON BAY - Door County United got first-place finishes from its 200-yard medley relay team of Race Kasten, Jack Monfils, Colton Blackley and Logan Filar with a time of 1:46.70 and the 200 freestyle relay team of Monfils, Blackley, Ezra Linnan and Filar with a time of 1:37.44.

Branden Neubauer took first in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:13.31. Monfils finished first in the 200 individual medley in 2:10.07. Monfils also took first in the 100 butterfly in :59.75. Kasten took first in the 50 freestyle with a time of :24.22. Linnan had a first-place finish in the 100 freestyle in :56.53. He also took first in the 100 backstroke in 1:07.86. Filar also had a first-place finish in the 100 breaststroke in 1:11.23.

WRESTLING

Coleman 64, Peshtigo 16

113: Conner Markiewicz C pinned Addisen Olson 2:54. 120: John Nowak C pinned Jazleen Fong-Baake 2:50. 126: Chase Gruber C pinned Brenden Conn 4:38. 132: Raymond Lemieux C pinned Ethan Suennen 3:04. 138: Brady Gross C dec. Reese Yunke 10-1. 145: Ethan Brissette P dec. Cameron Kimmell 10-2. 152: William Bieber C pinned Lincoln Nemec 1:27. 160: Micah Kuchta C pinned Cole Berth :26. 170: Isaiah Nowak C pinned Nathen Kleikamp 2:43. 182: Peter Kuchta C pinned Kyle Rupert :21. 195: West Bieber C pinned Caleb Klimek 3:28. 220: Carson Patterson P pinned Brekkyn Weed 5:34. 285: Connor Thomas P pinned Devin Otto 3:14. 106: Parker Owens C pinned Evelyn Hurley 1:16.

Shawano 52, Seymour 21

106: Dane Hodkiewicz SH won by forfeit. 113: Ava Peters SE pinned Dylan Gartner :39. 120: Connor Steffens SE won by forfeit. 126: Alex Montour SH pinned Conner Patz 2:55. 132: Caitlyn Moede SH won by forfeit. 138: Kody Popelka S won by forfeit. 145: Corbin Krueger SE dec. Drake Herm 7-3. 152: Carsen Herm SH dec. Mason Bunnell 8-0. 160: Wyatt Bunnell SE dec. Drew Chelberg 7-0. 170: Caden Young SH pinned Bennett Brown 1:39. 182: Mason Theis SH pinned Sam Micolichek :27. 195: Conner Chelberg SH pinned Cael Leisgang 5:37. 220: Lucas Leisgang SE dec. Wahkeenyah Waukau 6-2. 285: Brady Jones SH pinned Brock Socha 2:25.

New London 46, West De Pere 29

285: De Evian Ross NL won by forfeit. 106: Kaelie Mabie-Wangerin WDP won by forfeit. 113: Wyatt Magolski NL dec. Lucius Janquart 13-0. 120: Ethan Agnew WDP dec. William Christopher 5-4. 126: Gavin Janquart WDP dec. Nick Duch 10-3. 132: Brice Guyette NL pinned Ethan Shaffer 2:51. 138: Ethan Shaffer WDP won by forfeit. 145: Hailie Krueger NL won by forfeit. 152: Owen Ross NL won by forfeit. 160: Zac Wotruba WDP tech. fall over Cameron Hahn 20-3. 170: Thomas Mudd WDP pinned Jackson Pecher 1:22. 182: Nolan Roberts NL won by forfeit. 195: Howie Roloff NL pinned Jaxson Vanderlogt :36. 220: Parker Walbruck NL pinned Ayden Christensen :33.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Here are Tuesday's high school sports results for the Green Bay area

