Adam Driver stars alongside countless clones of himself in hilarious mockumentary ad for Super Bowl

By Trevin Lund For Dailymail.Com
 3 days ago

Adam Driver showed off his impressive acting ability as he appeared alongside different versions of himself in a hilarious Super Bowl ad for Squarespace on Monday.

Super Bowl is known for its high-profile commercials that air during the game, with companies paying top dollar to stand out in the crowd with the biggest names in Hollywood.

The two-minute video features alter-egos of Driver working together to create an ad for Squarespace as they are interviewed side-by-side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TGhtV_0kYFh1zr00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47VMJr_0kYFh1zr00

As the multiple Adams sit in their identical embroidered chairs they are asked, 'How do you like being on set?'

The creative and polite Driver replied, 'Oh, I love it. You know, you get to see the world and meet really great people.'

A moody Adam, who wore dark glasses, interrupted the scene and asked someone to 'move a little bit.'

Polite Driver continued to explain that he likes being on-set because he gets to 'say things that are written by people smarter' than him.

The moody version of Adam said he was excited about working with a whole cast of himself because he only likes to work with top-tier talent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2plN4w_0kYFh1zr00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08NvjQ_0kYFh1zr00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ancDZ_0kYFh1zr00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bMkVG_0kYFh1zr00

He added, 'Honestly, I thought it was going to be really great because I don't like any other actors. So the idea that I can just act with myself for the first time I can control the pace of the set.'

Moody Adam continued, 'It was kind of hard to go within myself to find all these people. It was one of the hardest things I've ever had to do in my whole life.'

Another shot shows four versions of Adam walking out from filming a scene before a whacky Driver screams, 'websites make websites!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TrM1o_0kYFh1zr00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bCgYN_0kYFh1zr00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=395ZXn_0kYFh1zr00

Adam exaggerated a few warm-up acting exercises as he mocked rituals ahead of production.

In addition to his funny Super Bowl commercial, the real-life Adam Driver has been working on multiple projects and is set to star in the action-packed film 65.

The new science fiction movie produced by Sam Raimi that follows two people stuck on a planet like ours 65 million years ago.

The film will be released in theaters on March 10, 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b9G8X_0kYFh1zr00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CWtGJ_0kYFh1zr00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kVrBv_0kYFh1zr00

In another challenging role, Adam recently transformed into the 59-year-old racecar driver Enzo Ferrari in Michael Mann's drama Ferrari.

Adam has also worked hard on Francis Ford Coppola's star-studded Megalopolis, which he recently defended amid rumors of a crew exodus and production changes.

On Sunday, The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs won their respective games and advanced to compete head-to-head in Super Bowl LVII.

Quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts will go head to head on Feb 12, with Rihanna set to impress during a halftime show that will be more like the main event.

The beauty announced the news of her performance in September by sharing a photo of her tattooed arm holding up an NFL regulation football that received nearly 700,000 likes in the first 20 minutes of being uploaded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yDxPq_0kYFh1zr00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iSBDf_0kYFh1zr00

At the time, the official NFL Instagram temporarily read: 'National Fenty League.'

The news came after the Diamonds hitmaker turned down the opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl in 2019, citing how Colin Kaepernick was treated after protesting police brutality by kneeling during performances of The National Anthem.

On Tuesday, it was announced that the beauty from Barbados received her very first Oscar nomination in the Best Original Song category for her tune Lift Me Up from the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ia2w8_0kYFh1zr00

