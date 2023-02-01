Clouds moved over northern California Thursday in advance of a fast-moving Pacific storm. We can expect valley and foothill rain, mountain snow and gusty wind Friday, with more stormy weather coming this weekend. A cold front is approaching the West Coast at this time, it will move over our viewing area Friday morning. The rain and snow will begin before sunrise, but most to all of it will finish falling before noon Friday. Trinity County will have a Wind Advisory and a Winter Weather Advisory Friday. Lows tonight will range from the 20s in the mountains to the 30s and 40s in the valley and foothills. After the morning rain, we'll have a mostly cloudy Friday afternoon with highs from the 40s in the mountains to the 50s in the valley.

TRINITY COUNTY, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO