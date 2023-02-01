Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Why the City of Eureka has not opened any emergency weather shelters this winter
EUREKA, Calif. — Despite many severe weather days, the City of Eureka has not opened a single emergency weather shelter this winter. This is because the city relies on a different system to address its homeless problem, regardless of weather conditions. "This is a much more effective and just...
krcrtv.com
Humboldt Bay Fire kept 'very busy' in 2022, but not in the way you might expect
EUREKA, Calif. — Humboldt Bay Fire employees kicked off the new year by responding to more than 500 calls for service in January alone, based on new data from the department. This busy month follows what the the organization says was a "very busy year." But oddly enough, fires...
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast - Fast-Moving Storm Will Bring Rain And Snow Friday Morning
Clouds moved over northern California Thursday in advance of a fast-moving Pacific storm. We can expect valley and foothill rain, mountain snow and gusty wind Friday, with more stormy weather coming this weekend. A cold front is approaching the West Coast at this time, it will move over our viewing area Friday morning. The rain and snow will begin before sunrise, but most to all of it will finish falling before noon Friday. Trinity County will have a Wind Advisory and a Winter Weather Advisory Friday. Lows tonight will range from the 20s in the mountains to the 30s and 40s in the valley and foothills. After the morning rain, we'll have a mostly cloudy Friday afternoon with highs from the 40s in the mountains to the 50s in the valley.
kymkemp.com
Humboldt Bay Fire Responds to an ‘Almost Fire’ Situation on Myrtle
Humboldt Bay Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire on the 1900 block of Myrtle Avenue in Eureka at approximately 5:40 p.m. on February 1. According to scanner traffic, white smoke was billing out of the windows. First reports indicate that this could be a vacant building. However, it was later determined that the smoke was billowing from a residential unit of an apartment building.
krcrtv.com
Phone and internet services restored to residents in northern Trinity County
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — Phone and internet services have been restored to customers in Trinity County on Wednesday for the first time since early January. TDS Telecommunications said crews were able to gain access to the tower on Shasta Bally on Tuesday and completed necessary repairs. Services started working...
krcrtv.com
How to sign up for the National Weather Service Crescent City storm spotter training
CRESCENT CITY. Calif. — The National Weather Service is asking for your help obtaining weather reports from Del Norte and surrounding counties. The NWS will host a basic Storm Spotter Training on Feb. 2 in Crescent City at the Washington Firehouse at 255 W. Washington Blvd. The training is scheduled from 6-8 pm and will allow for questions and discussion following the training.
krcrtv.com
After being delayed by December earthquake, Shop with a Cop event returns
EUREKA, Calif. — A local tradition returned on Wednesday after the 6.4 magnitude quake put it on pause. Local children got to shop guilty free, thanks to the shop with a cop event that was held at Target. Local Law enforcement agencies rolled into Target this afternoon with 50 eager kids ready to do some damage.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 9 a.m.] Smoke Pouring From Under a Home in Arcata
Smoke coming out from under a house in the 1700 block of Iverson Avenue in Arcata alerted an individual who called 911 for assistance. Multiple agencies have been dispatched to the scene and are responding to the incident. Meanwhile, the Incident Commander who is at the scene confirmed that there...
krcrtv.com
Residents express outrage over ECS attempt to gain Academy of the Redwoods
EUREKA, Calif. — Several community members expressed their concerns at the Eureka City Schools board meeting Thursday night, over the district's attempt to take control of Academy of the Redwoods. On Jan. 20, ECS sent the Fortuna Unified High School District a legal notice claiming that Fortuna's operation of...
North Coast Journal
Quakes Damage Hits $32M, Disaster Loan Center Moves to Rio Dell, Contractors Wanted for State Earthquake Retrofitting Program
To state the obvious, living in Humboldt County means living in earthquake country. That’s the reason why local homeowners, especially those with a house built before 1940, may be eligible to apply for a state program called Earthquake Brace + Bolt, which aims to help offset the cost of retrofitting homes vulnerable to falling off their foundations by providing $3,000 grants.
kymkemp.com
Tax Relief for Storm Impacted Residents in Humboldt County
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. Humboldt County residents impacted by the recent severe storms are now eligible to claim a deduction for a disaster loss and will have more time to file their taxes. Claiming Disaster Losses. Humboldt County taxpayers affected by the presidentially declared...
kiem-tv.com
What is a Sneaker Wave? and Why You Don’t Want to Get Caught in One
EUREKA, Calif. (KIEM) They say to never turn your back on the ocean. Here on the North Coast that is especially true. Steep beaches and cold temperatures can make for deadly sneaker waves. “A sneaker wave is any wave that catches you by surprise,” said Troy Nicolini, Meteorologist in Charge...
kymkemp.com
‘Where do you want me to go?’ Tents, Trash, and Trauma in Eureka
In late September of 2022, a coalition of law enforcement, community groups, and agencies partially cleared Eureka’s 6th Street homeless encampment – the Jungle – located in a greenbelt behind the Humboldt County Office of Education. In the months following the homeless encampment sweep at the north end of the city, there have been ongoing efforts to address the buildup of garbage and debris left over in the sensitive wetland areas, mostly located on privately owned properties.
krcrtv.com
Cal Poly Humboldt offering free hand sanitizer to the public
ARCATA, Calif. — Cal Poly Humboldt is offering free hand sanitizer on a first come, first serve basis to members of the community. According to the university, the surplus sanitizer will be given away on Feb. 7 and Feb. 9 from 1:00 to 3:30 p.m. at the university's nursing center, located at 1601 Samoa Blvd.
kymkemp.com
Traffic Slowing After Rollover on Hwy 299 by Blue Lake
Traffic is moving slowly in both directions on Hwy 299 after a single vehicle rolled over near the Blue Lake Blvd Exit. An ambulance responded to the scene for the injured driver but reportedly they have only minor injuries, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. The four-door sedan...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Multiple Tenants of Westwood Garden Apartments Evicted Following Approval of Big Expansion Project
Following the recent approval of a big expansion of the Westwood Garden Apartments in Arcata – which will add 11 new buildings with 102 units to the property, among other changes – several tenants received eviction notices on Wednesday, something that was not discussed as a part of the project plans.
electrek.co
Tesla Megapacks keep airport and US Coast Guard station powered during natural disasters
A Tesla Megapack-powered microgrid in Northern California has helped keep an airport and US Coast Guard station, described as a lifeline for the region, powered during natural disasters. Natural disasters such as earthquakes and winter storms can cause power outages, leaving communities without access to essential services. In the event...
kymkemp.com
Woman with Felony Warrants Arrested at the Fields Landing Boat Ramp
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Feb. 2, 2023, at about 1:24 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
lostcoastoutpost.com
THEY GOT THE BLOTTER: 2,400 Tabs of Acid Confiscated, Along With Weed and Cash, During Hydesville Traffic Stop Today, Sheriff’s Office Says; One Arrested
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On February 2, 2023, at about 12:30 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the Hydesville area conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation. The driver of the vehicle, 26-year-old John Joseph Roche, was found to be...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Drug Task Force Serves Warrant at Hoopa Residence, Discovers Eleven People, Heroin, Firearms, Three Stolen Vehicles; One Arrested
On February 1, 2023, agents with the Humboldt County Drug Task Force served a search warrant on Marshal Lane in Hoopa. During the service of the warrant, eleven subjects were located on the property, including 39 year old Erik McKinnon of Hoopa. During a search of the property, agents located approximately twelve grams of suspected heroin, firearms, ammunition, 47 Suboxone strips, digital scale, metal knuckles, and three stolen vehicles.
