Read full article on original website
Related
Brendan Fraser's Battle With Ex-Wife Afton Smith Over Alimony Exposed As Actor's Career Resurges
Brendan Fraser's career has reached an all-time high after his captivating performance in The Whale earned him a six-minute standing ovation at the Venice International Film Festival, putting him back in the limelight years after he stepped away amid a court battle with his ex-wife.The actor continues to be the talk of the town following his emotional portrayal of Charlie, an obese and reclusive English teacher who tries to reconnect with his estranged teen daughter, in the moving film about redemption directed by Darren Aronofsky.Fraser said the praise he's received over the acclaimed film has been both "gratifying" and "eye-opening,"...
Viewers left concerned after Brendan Fraser makes emotional appearance on TV
It's been a hell of a year for Brendan Fraser, with him making his long-awaited comeback to the top. But some people have raised concerns after he appeared to be a 'broken man' during a recent interview:. The Canadian actor is currently travelling around promoting his new movie, The Whale,...
thedigitalfix.com
Why Leonardo DiCaprio remembers meeting Brendan Fraser so fondly
After decades, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brendan Fraser are finally acting together in new movie Killers of the Flower Moon. The thriller movie, which is directed by Martin Scorsese, is an adaptation of the novel of the same name, and tells the story of a string of murders targeting Native American tribe the Osage Nation in 1920s Oklahoma.
Brendan Fraser Reveals 1 Nagging Fear About His Career Comeback In 'The Whale'
The Oscar-nominated actor disclosed how much doubt has clouded his renaissance.
Jennifer Connelly Declares ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Co-Star Tom Cruise ‘Absolutely Deserves’ an Oscar Nomination
With award season in full swing, Jennifer Connelly stated that her Top Gun: Maverick co-star Tom Cruise has what it takes to receive an Oscar nomination for his performance in the film. While speaking to Variety at the Sundance Film Festival, Jennifer Connelly had nothing but praise for her Top...
Tyler James Williams Was Hospitalized While Transitioning from ‘Everybody Hates Chris’ Child Star to ‘Abbott Elementary’ Adult Actor
The child star to adult actor transition isn't an easy one. It even contributed to Tyler James Williams' health issues, leading him to be hospitalized.
Golden Globes COVID Spread Continues With Jamie Lee Curtis, Colin Farrell, And Brendan Gleeson
It seems that this year's award season is not going quite as planned. On January 10, 2023, the 80th Golden Globe Awards took place to celebrate the best of film and television from the previous year. After last year's less-than-stellar show that saw the Golden Globes go for a hybrid style of part Zoom and part in-person presentation, this year's event brought things back to a more traditional and welcome manner. The prestigious ceremony saw some pretty major events take place, from Ke Huy Quan's wholesome best supporting actor win for "Everything Everywhere All At Once" to Eddie Murphy's Cecil B. DeMille Award win and subsequent speech that referenced another notable award ceremony moment.
Jennifer Grey Dishes on the ‘Dirty Dancing’ Sequel and How It Will Honor Patrick Swayze
“Nobody puts Baby in a corner.” And nobody puts actress Jennifer Grey in a sequel unless it pays homage to her late co-star, Patrick Swayze. In Aug. 2020, it was reported that a Dirty Dancing sequel was in the works at Lionsgate, 36 years after the original instant classic film premiered.
Tom Cruise’s 2023 Oscars Snub For ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Leaves Twitter Furious: “The Oscars Are Stupid”
The 2023 Oscars nominations came and went without paying the slightest attention to Tom Cruise and his performance in Top Gun: Maverick. The 2022 action movie has been nominated in Best Picture categories for both the Academy Awards and the Golden Globe Awards, but Cruise has yet to be nominated for Best Actor. What gives? Many have expressed that Cruise and Top Gun can’t be separated, calling the movie a star vehicle for the actor. Following the Oscar nominations, journalist Max Weiss tweeted, “I will say this. If you’re going to nominate Top Gun: Maverick For Best Picture, you’ve gotta nominate...
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Scores Six Oscar Nominations, But Tom Cruise Gets Snubbed
Since landing in theaters last summer, Tom Cruise’s Top Gun sequel Top Gun: Maverick has earned mass critical acclaim. More recently, the action flic has seen nominations at the prestigious Golden Globes and was voted Best Picture by the National Board of Review. On Tuesday morning, Top Gun: Maverick earned further accolades, scoring six different Oscar nominations ahead of the 2023 awards show. However, Tom Cruise, who essentially spearheaded the entire project and gave it the green light, was completely snubbed.
Popculture
'The Last of Us' Season 2 Fate Revealed at HBO
After breaking ratings records with its premiere episode and scoring the network's largest Episode 1 to Episode 2 viewership gain, HBO has renewed The Last of Us for Season 2. Seemingly as fast as the Cordyceps zombie fungus can spread, HBO on Friday greenlit a second season of the Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey-starring post-apocalyptic drama, based on the Naughty Dog video game of the same name. The renewal came just two episodes into the show's debut run.
netflixjunkie.com
Henry Cavill Joined by ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Star Henry Golding and Alan Ritchson for the Upcoming War Film
2022 was one of the most shocking years for every Henry Cavill fan. The British actor stunned everyone as he dropped two of his biggest roles to date. Soon after Cavill bid farewell to The Witcher franchise, the Enola Holmes star even put down his Kryptonian suit. However, it seems like the actor is now gearing up to return to the big screens with a new war film.
netflixjunkie.com
“I am allergic…” – Sydney Sweeney Explains How She Detects Fake Jewelry
Sydney Sweeney has recently become the new face of Armani fragrance. As big as this achievement is for her, she is also excited about the upcoming projects she is going to be a part of, including Marvel’s Madame Web. She is starring alongside Dakota Johnson in the anticipated MCU film.
Regina King & Freddie Highmore Executive Producing ‘The Comedown’ Series Adaptation In Works At Starz
EXCLUSIVE: Starz is developing The Comedown, a comedic drama series based on Rafael Frumkin’s book by the same name, sources tell Deadline. The project hails from Regina King’s Royal Ties Productions and Freddie Highmore’s Alfresco Pictures as well as TriStar Television, a division of Sony Pictures TV where The Good Doctor star Highmore has had an overall deal. A rep for Starz declined comment. Written by Gretchen Enders (WandaVision), The Comedown is a darkly comedic, multigenerational drama that explores delineating lines of race, class, religion, and time, through the story of two very different Cleveland families – one Black, one...
netflixjunkie.com
“Let Me Cook”- Fans Want The Deep from ‘The Boys’ Into THIS DCU Character
It seems like fans have had enough of the razor-sharp, ultra-gory, and abominably black comedy and they now want The Boys’ rusty superheroes to become the mighty ones in DCU. There is one condition though, there has to be one exception: These must not become jaded like their prey from Eric Kripke’s recreation of Ennis and Robertson’s vision.
netflixjunkie.com
ELEVEN RETURNS? Millie Bobby Brown to Reprise Her Beloved ‘Stranger Things’ Role for a Solo Special After Season 5
Millie Bobby Brown has been the crowning jewel of Netflix for the last eight years. The young star rose to prominence with her role in the pop culture phenomena Stranger Things. She entered the spotlight, earning her first Emmy nomination only at 13. The British actress continued to showcase her talent in the followed-up seasons of science fiction. Now fans are eagerly waiting to see her as Eleven for the last time in the highly anticipated season, which would probably start filming in the next few months.
Benedict Cumberbatch is to star in a new six-part Netflix thriller Eric alongside Gaby Hoffmann
The British actor, 46, will play the lead role of Vincent Anderson, a father who is on a desperate search to find his missing nine-year-old son who disappeared one morning on his way to school.
netflixjunkie.com
“Actually I am a little mad at …” – Kathryn Newton Reveals the Peculiar Reason Why She Is Mad at Paul Rudd
Kathryn Newton is amongst the top upcoming talents in Hollywood today. At the mere age of 25, the actress has starred in some very popular film franchises such as Marvel and Paranormal Activity. Newton has worked with some very popular actors throughout her years. And, The Society actress is all set to make her debut in MCU as well. Not long ago, Newton wrapped up filming the upcoming MCU movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania alongside renowned actor Paul Rudd.
netflixjunkie.com
Will Smith All Set To offer America a Brand New ‘Bad Boys’ Movie in Exchange For its Collective Forgiveness
There have been major landmark incidents that have made 2022 quite eventful. The spectrum also includes some infamous scenarios like the Oscar Slapgate that has made a never-ending impact on the audience forever. It is seemingly unforgettable how the media outraged the Hollywood A-lister, Will Smith, for what he did on stage with the comedian, Chris Rock. Therefore it comes as no surprise that public remarks on the same keep making their way back to the media.
Henry Goulding, Henry Zaga, Alan Ritchson Among Those Joining Ensemble Of Guy Ritchie’s ‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’
There’s more star power on board for Guy Ritchie’s new war movie, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, which announced new cast additions today before its principal photography starts Feb. 13. Joining the cast are Alan Ritchson (Fast X, Reacher), Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians, The Gentlemen), Henry Zaga (Beyond The Universe), Alex Pettyfer (Magic Mike, The Butler), Cary Elwes (Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre), Hero Fiennes Tiffin (After franchise), Babs Olusanmokun (Dune, “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds”), Til Schweiger (Inglourious Basterds, Atomic Blonde). They join the previously announced Henry Cavill and Eiza González. Black Bear International arranged the financing for The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare and...
Comments / 0