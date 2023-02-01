ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Lorraine
1d ago

Law is not “us/them”. If ‘We the people’ cannot do it, then the police cannot do it either. Police vehicles will have to stop parking for hours on ‘surveillance’ at 2am in the corner of a parking lot.

Kim Bachant
1d ago

They say follow the law. Well the law shows me that idling your car is a safety measure so it must be ok. Plus all vehicles should be properly warmed before driving as by manufacturing recommendations. So there’s 2 reasons.

dongwan
2d ago

who's going to fine me? the cop who left his cruiser running?

Related
tewksburycarnation.org

7 Steps to Prepare for an Arctic Blast

We’ve been lucky so far to have relatively mild temps. That’s about to change. Dangerous cold is expected on Friday and into Saturday in Tewksbury. Here are seven ways to get ready. If you need to be outside, dress in layers and stay dry: Layers trap warm air...
TEWKSBURY, MA
Daily Voice

School Closings: List Grows As Subzero Temperatures Approach Massachusetts

As dangerous wind chills and subzero temperatures are expected to move through the state, many Massachusetts school districts are closing for the day on Friday, Feb. 3. The National Weather Service predicts the lowest wind chills could be between -15 and -45 degrees Fahrenheit from Friday night into Saturday morning. Isolated power outages and snow squalls are expected and the risk for frostbite will also be high.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMTW

Many homeless Mainers say they will not go to warming centers

PORTLAND, Maine — Street Teams are performing outreach in the days leading up to what could be a record-cold snap in Maine. The teams are telling homeless people about available warming centers but some question whether people will actually go. There is a tent city tucked along the Fore...
PORTLAND, ME
WBEC AM

Dangerously Cold Temps are Coming to Massachusetts, Break Out the Dry Gas

In the grand scheme of things, Massachusetts has had a pretty mild winter so far. Sure, we have had a couple of snowstorms here and there but it's been few and far between and below average for this time of year. On the temperature front, Massachusetts has been pretty decent as we haven't really experienced bitterly cold temperatures...yet. I say "yet" because that is about to change very soon.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

Massachusetts Has 19 Towns Ending In ‘ham’. Can You Pronounce Them Correctly?

Massachusetts town names tend to have a certain way about them. Usually, as soon as we hear and/or read the name of a town, even if we don't know where it is, we often know whether or not that could be a town in the Bay State. It just so happens that if you were to mention a town that end with 'ham', there is a good chance that town exists in Massachusetts given the fact that there are 19 of them.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

Here’s How Many Massachusetts Residents Rely On Home Heating Oil

Bitter cold weather is in the forecast for Massachusetts this weekend and the subject of energy usage came up on "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" on Tuesday. Friday night's low temperature is forecasted to be around 10 below zero with windy conditions to boot. February is essentially here and although we've had a rather mild winter, this cold snap is not supposed to last more than two days.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
DogTime

Mating Season Is Adding to Massachusetts’ Coyote Problem

In Massachusetts, wildlife officials are asking people to watch their dogs as coyote mating season comes to a head.  A Community’s Growing Coyote Issue WCVB Boston reports that coyotes, who will attack small dogs year-round, are more likely to attack large dogs during mating season.  “They’re territorial and in the mating season,” said Dave Wattles […] The post Mating Season Is Adding to Massachusetts’ Coyote Problem appeared first on DogTime.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed the Poorest in the State for 2023

Massachusetts is a state where many people aspire to live. I can't tell you how many times throughout my years in radio I have met people that weren't originally from Massachusetts but fell in love with the Bay State when they made a visit here. People from all over the country have either moved to Massachusetts or purchased a second home here. Whether it's the metropolitan attraction of Boston or the wide open spaces of the Berkshires and everywhere in between, there's no doubt that Massachusetts is a cherished and highly sought-after state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMTW

Several puppies looking for new homes in Maine

WESTBROOK, Maine — Several puppies are about to be up for adoption in Maine. Kyra Hunsicker from the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland brought Chloe to the Maine's Total Coverage studios on Wednesday. Chloe is a 5-month-old puppy from Louisiana who Hunsicker says is full of energy and...
WESTBROOK, ME
WUPE

WUPE

